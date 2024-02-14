Decline In Arabica Coffee Futures Linked To Brazil’S Export Surge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Arabica coffee futures dipped in New York's ICE Futures following Brazil's report of increased coffee exports.



The significant shipment figures from Cecafé, alongside weather updates, influenced market dynamics.









In May/24, the drop hit 525 points, settling at 182.80 cents per lb. Other contracts also saw similar declines.









Robusta in London fell by 2.31%. May/24 contracts decreased to $3090 per ton and July/24 to $3024 per ton, showing a notable drop in value.



Brazil's January 2024 coffe exports hit a record 3.961 million 60-kg bags, a 39% year-over-year increase, generating $802.5 million in revenue, a 30.4% rise.







January saw a 503.5% jump in Conilon and Robusta exports, totaling 457,787 bags.



Arabica led with 3.208 million bags, while soluble and roasted coffee contributed smaller shares.



Barchart noted dwindling coffee stocks as a price support. Robusta stocks at ICE hit a record low, and Arabica stocks, at their lowest in 24 years, have slightly recovered.



In Brazil's physical market, significant drops were observed across major trading areas.



Hard cup beans in Guaxupé/MG fell by 4.27% to R$ 1,009.00, with similar trends in other regions.



The peeled cherry variety also saw a decrease, with Guaxupé/MG trading at R$ 1,062.00.



This trend underscores the impact of Brazil's export dynamics on global coffee futures, reflecting broader market sensitivities to supply, demand, and external economic indicators.

MENAFN14022024007421016031ID1107854001