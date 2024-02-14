(MENAFN- The Conversation) Role: Newsletters and Social Media Manager

Reports to: Marketing & Campaigns Manager / Chief of Staff

Salary range: $80 - $90k

Purpose of the Role:

The Conversation is looking for someone to manage our newsletters and lead our social media team.

The Conversation's unique publishing model pairs professional editors with academics to better inform public discourse. Editors work with academics to find out about the latest research and help translate their ideas into plain language articles aimed at a wide audience. The Conversation's mission is to share this quality information with the widest possible audience. That means reaching audiences where they are spending their time and presenting information in clear and compelling ways. Our social media channels are essential to the distribution of our articles. They grow our audiences and impact and build a loyal community.

The role reports to both the Chief of Staff and the Marketing & Campaigns Manager and is responsible for growing the reach and impact of our journalism. This means increasing the off-site audience, increasing newsletter subscriptions, driving traffic back to the site, and building audience engagement with our content.

Daily tasks:



Managing the social media team (two social media producers)

Sourcing, writing, editing and producing social media content

Working with the editorial team to translate editorial output across our newsletters and a range of social media platforms.

Implementing our social media strategy

Implementing our newsletter strategy

Work with the Chief of Staff and Marketing and Campaigns Manager to build promotion plans for journalism projects

Developing ways to package up content on the homepage to increase reach and engagement with our best content

Developing and testing strategies to grow social reach through our authors and university partnerships

Disseminating editorial house messages through our social channels

Engaging in two-way conversations with audiences Working with the Marketing and Campaigns manager to create social content that builds engagement with The Conversation brand.

Skills:

The Newsletters and Social Media Manager will need to be creative and pay attention to detail. A background in journalism with a flair for digital storytelling and experience in editorial newsletters and social media production is highly desirable. The Conversation is a trusted journalism brand and this role will need to protect its hard-won credibility. The successful candidate must be thoughtful, calm, methodical, rigorous and possess a deep commitment to professional impartiality and high ethical standards.

We are open to applicants from anywhere in Australia. The Conversation is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace. We particularly encourage applications from First Nations People.

Key Selection Criteria:

Essential:



Minimum five years of journalism experience

Social media literacy across multiple social channels The ability to work early mornings

Desirable:



Familiarity with one or all of: Campaign Monitor, Canva, Datawrapper, Adobe Suite

Creativity and the ability to generate compelling ideas and copy

Highly developed analytical skills and demonstrated strategic thinking Proven ability to track performance metrics across digital channels and optimise performance through evidence-based testing

Please send us a copy of your CV and answers of no more than 200 words to each of these four questions to [email protected] by Sunday, 25 February 2024 (no cover letter required):

1. Tell us about your career and professional accomplishments.

2. Why have you applied for this role and why would you be a good fit for this position?

3. Tell us a little about yourself and the key factors that make you who you are. We particularly value all kinds of diversity and would like to hear anything about your background or experience that would enable you to bring something unique to our team.

4. Do you have the right to work in Australia?