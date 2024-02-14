Dochq Expanding Its Reach To Offer Employees Innovative Health And Wellbeing Benefits

(MENAFN- Pressat) Trusted health and wellbeing partner DocHQ is proud to announce a new marketplace collaboration with 3R Strategy, an independent reward consultancy based in the UK.

The UK employee benefits provider will offer its innovative remote AI physio, fitness and health testing solutions to employees via 3R Strategy's online Pay and Reward Academy marketplace. DocHQ's health solutions allow employees to support their workforce's wellbeing, while increasing productivity and reducing absenteeism.

As a vendor on 3R Strategy's platform, DocHQ is well placed to offer a comprehensive range of wellbeing solutions for HR managers to offer as benefits to their staff. DocHQ integrates advanced technology with deep medical expertise to offer a range of comprehensive health and wellbeing solutions to address the root causes of employee health concerns, resulting in higher engagement, reduced absenteeism and improved productivity.

DocHQ Physio supports employees when they are in discomfort or pain with instant access to its team of Chartered Physiotherapists. The service offers AI-guided rehab programs, personalised treatment plans and virtual consultations with its expert team of physios.

DocHQ Health Checks offers annual health screening and bespoke employee health testing programmes supported by certified UK laboratories, offering employees medically-verified results reports and GP advice on next steps. Its at-home health tests cover all aspects of wellbeing, from male and female hormone health, menopause, bowel and prostate cancers, diabetes and heart health, to name just a few.

DocHQ Fitness provides custom workout programmes designed to elevate employee physical and mental wellbeing, for a happier and more productive workforce. AI-driven bespoke workout plans, virtual coaching and progress tracking are all designed to help motivate employees to achieve their fitness goals effectively and conveniently.

Being part of 3R Strategy's Pay and Reward marketplace furthers DocHQ's aim to provide holistic health solutions that prioritise the wellbeing of both individuals and organisations.

Madhur Srivastava, CEO of DocHQ, says:“We are extremely excited to work with 3R Strategy – it marks a huge leap in our commitment to innovative and forward-thinking healthcare for employees. We have a shared vision to empower and support organisations, providing them with the tools and insights they need to offer the most worthwhile rewards to their staff. By collaborating, we're building a future where employees have access to personalised and wide-ranging healthcare solutions, resulting in enhanced wellbeing and quicker recovery from injury.”

Rameez Kaleem, Director of 3R Strategy, adds:“We're connecting with some brilliant vendors like DocHQ to create one of the most comprehensive lists of pay and reward providers. This will allow HR professionals to make informed decisions about new and exciting benefits, software and schemes that will benefit their organisation and employees most significantly.”

The addition of DocHQ to 3R Strategy's Pay and Reward Academy represents an important step towards reshaping organisational business cultures and offering more to employees while ensuring they remain fit and healthy.

Ends

For more information, please contact:

DocHQ Commercial enquiries:

Joe Stewart

Sales Development Representative, DocHQ

Email: ...

Tel: 033 00 880645

DocHQ Media enquiries:

Melanie Rutherford

Marketing Manager, DocHQ

Email: ...

Tel: 07791 750301

3R Strategy enquiries:

Emma Wiltshire

Content Executive, 3R Strategy

Email: emma@3r-strategy

Tel: 020 3880 6650



Notes to Editors



About DocHQ

DocHQ is your wellbeing partner. As a UK employee benefits provider, our vision is to enable people to make informed health choices and inspire them to improve their quality of life. We are a specialist medical technology provider aimed at enhancing employee wellbeing at work and home - connecting businesses, providers and consumers through technology.

From employee health and wellness programs to physical wellness in the workplace and at home, DocHQ combines medical expertise and technology to offer wellbeing services and solutions in a post-pandemic world. Through developing a network of private clinics and providers across Europe, we deliver a range of employee benefits including Physiotherapy, Health Checks, Fitness, Nutrition and Travel Health.

About 3R Strategy

3R Strategy is one of the UK's largest independent pay consultancies, helping organisations attract, retain and engage their employees through a fair and equitable approach to pay. 3R Strategy operates as an extension of HR teams, advocating for a future where organisations build trust through pay transparency. The consultancy embraces a fair and equitable approach to pay and rewards. Its Pay and Reward Academy is designed to support reward professionals looking to build their careers and to guide HR professionals who want to learn more about pay and reward.