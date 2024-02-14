Charity Moves Three Times Around The Earth In January For Those Living With MS

(MENAFN- Pressat) Bike the UK for MS's January #move4ms challenge was to move 1 kilometre for each of the 130,000 people living with multiple sclerosis in the UK. After 31 days the final count was 125,323km, just a little short of their target but still enough to complete the equivalent of three laps around the world!

355 cyclists, runners, walkers and swimmers logged their movement throughout the month of January to support the charity which works to raise awareness and funds to support those living with MS. The charity organised the challenge as it enters its tenth year of organising cycling challenges such as Land's End to John O'Groats and Scotland's North Coast 500 to raise money for (amongst others) the MS Society and its local support groups across the UK.

Multiple sclerosis is a condition that affects your brain and spinal cord and has a huge range of symptoms which can vary widely from individual to individual. Once diagnosed, MS stays with you for life but there are treatments that can manage the condition and its symptoms.

It goes to show; 130,000 people is a lot! It can be hard to visualise big numbers, but three times around the world and they still didn't quite cover one kilometre for each person living with MS in the UK.

To put it another way, that's one in every 500 people. Enough to fill Wembley Stadium one and a half times. That is why charities such as Bike the UK for MS need everyone's help: to continue to raise funds and awareness to help those living with MS.

If you would like to take a look at Bike the UK for MS's summer 2024 trips then you can find them here:

Stay tuned for Bike the UK for MS's next challenge during MS Awareness Week from 22nd to 28th April!