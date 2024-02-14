(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Feb 15 (NNN-KCNA) – The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), test-fired new-type surface-to-sea missile, Padasuri-6, yesterday, with its top leader supervising the move, it was officially reported today.

The missile, which is to be equipped by the DPRK navy, flew over the waters off the country's east coast, for more than 1,400 seconds, before hitting the target boat.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, set forth the ways for reliably defending the maritime border, by deploying surface-to-sea missile forces in the forward area, and strengthening them to the maximum and thoroughly containing and frustrating the adventurous attempt of the enemy navy, the report said.

Kim stressed the need for the DPRK to“thoroughly defend the maritime sovereignty by force of arms and actions, not by any rhetoric, statement and public notice,” it added.

The top leader also gave specific instructions to bolster up military preparedness in the border waters, north of the Yonphyong Island and Paekryong Island, citing frequent invasions by the enemies' warships, including destroyers, escort ships and speedboats.

Kim affirmed that, when an enemy intrudes into the maritime border recognised by the DPRK, the country will regard it as an encroachment upon its sovereignty and an armed provocation against it, the report said.

In a separate move to bolster up the national defence capabilities, Kim gave a field guidance to a major munitions factory of the country, without specifying the date of the visit.– NNN-KCNA