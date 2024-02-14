New Production Site: Feintool Continues Success Story In Asia With Plant In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) With the founding of "Feintool System Parts India Pvt Ltd" and a new production site in the metropolitan region of Pune, Feintool is consolidating its strategic position as an important supplier of high-precision parts in Asian automotive production.







With an initial investment of CHF 15 million, Feintool is moving closer to long-standing customers who already produce in the region. "Feintool System Parts India Pvt Ltd" is establishing its presence in a promising market and reducing its CO2 footprint through significantly lower delivery-related emissions. Feintool production in Pune is expected to start in summer 2025.



ï¿1⁄2With our expansion into India, we are meeting the needs of our long-standing customers, entering a promising geographic market and contributing to shorter and, therefore, ecologically sustainable supply chains.ï¿1⁄2

Torsten Greiner, CEO Feintool



The new facility in Pune complements Feintool's presence in Asia, with two production sites each in Japan (Atsugi and Tokoname) and China (Taicang and Tianjin). In the initial phase, starting from 2025, seat adjusters for various major automotive manufacturers will be produced in India. Feintool is the global market leader in the production of this fineblanked component. The site will also facilitate the implementation of new applications in the areas of battery and hydrogen-powered mobility, industry, and renewable energies in the future.



ï¿1⁄2We are pleased that we can now meet customer demand for production in India with the new Feintool plant in Pune and offer our technological expertise in the production of high-precision automotive parts locally.ï¿1⁄2

Marcel Pernici, President Feintool System Parts Asia

