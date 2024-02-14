Les Roches Opens Its Campuses In Spain And Switzerland With New Semester's Open Days

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 14th February 2024 - Les Roches, one the most prestigious hospitality management luxury tourism schools in the world, announces its Open Days for the first semester of 2024 with the aim of introducing its educational model and new programs to all potential candidates interested in obtaining a degree and building a successful career in tourism and hospitality experience sectors.



Aspirant candidates will immerse themselves in the hospitality sector during their visit to the campus, where they can explore its campus facilities, attend masterclasses, or engage in conversations with current Les Roches students. Additionally, attendees will receive immersion sessions and guidance from the Career Services team, responsible for the professional future of graduates and one of the distinctive features of the Les Roches brand: almost full placement rate. "96% of our students leave the classrooms and enter the workforce. 4% decide to continue their education. "On average, students have up to 5 job offers per student on graduation day," says Carlos DÃ­ez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches.



At the Crans-Montana campus in Switzerland, the Open Days for Spring 2024 are scheduled for 16 and 17 March, 20 and 21 April, 4 and 5 May, and 31 May. At the Marbella campus in Spain, the Open Days will take place on 22 March, 26 April, 17 May, and 14 June.



The most in-demand hospitality education



The flagship program at Les Roches is its BBA in Global Hospitality Management, which has been offered by the school since its beginning. Over the course of four academic years, students establish their first contacts in the industry and can specialize in up to five different areas: Luxury Hospitality Management, Entrepreneurship, Digital Marketing Strategies, Hotel Financial Performance Management, and Resort Development and Management. In its aim to also promote international exchange cross campuses and open doors to new horizons, Les Roches, which also offers a bilingual Spanish-English BBA track in Marbella campus, provides the opportunity to study the second year at its campuses in Switzerland or London or Marbella, and to undertake internships at some of the world's leading hospitality and luxury tourism companies.



A wide range of new programs for university graduates



For those looking to master the hospitality industry and gain specialized knowledge, Les Roches offers a Master's in Hotel Management and Tourism. In this program, students can explore hotel business, finance, revenue management, marketing, and events, and then specialize in areas also covered in the post-experience programs: Digital Transformation, Entrepreneurship and Food and Beverage Management, Leadership and Talent Management, Luxury Tourism Marketing Management, Golf Course Management, and Luxury Cruise Management. Additionally, in September Les Roches will offer the new Master's in Sports Event Management, exclusive in Crans-Montana campus. This program aims to develop administrative and management skills at the international level in the sports and event sector.



New specializations for professionals



Les Roches has recently updated its portfolio of educational programs with various post-experience programs that address the latest needs arising from the evolution of the industry. Graduates with 2 years of experience or professionals without a degree who can demonstrate at least 5 years of experience in the sector will be able to access these programs, in addition to the Postgraduate Diploma in Digital Transformation and the Postgraduate Diploma in International Hospitality Management which were already available, to the Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership and Talent Management for leading, organizing and coordinating teams, to the Postgraduate Diploma in n Food and Beverage Management and Entrepreneurship for managing F&B services in a hotel or string your own business, or the latest programs in response to industry demands: the Postgraduate Diploma in Golf Course Management and the Postgraduate Diploma in Luxury Cruise Management.



The academic curriculum for these programs includes an academic semester, immersion trips to major hospitality and tourism hubs worldwide, and optional internship periods at leading luxury companies and research projects. Upon obtaining these diplomas, students can directly access the second semester of the MBA in Global Hospitality Management, specializing in another field to ultimately earn the degree.



As part of its renewal, Les Roches recently launched its eAcademy with Digital Certification Programs to meet the needs of professionals looking to specialize in various areas of business management while enjoying the flexibility and work-life balance of online learning. The four areas are: Hospitality Financial Analyst Certification, Sustainable Specialist Certification, Digital Marketer Certification, and MaÃ®tre D Certification.





About Les Roches



Les Roches is a bespoke experience to educate tomorrow's leaders in hospitality. Founded in 1954 in Switzerland, Les Roches offers undergraduate, graduate degrees and executive programs in Luxury, Hospitality and Tourism Management. Les Roches has campuses across Switzerland, Spain, UAE, and China, as well as partner campus in near New Delhi.

