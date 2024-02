Saffron Market To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 687.8 Million By 2034 Amid Rising Demand For Natural Flavors And Colorings | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing demand for saffron in medical and cosmetic applications is expected to be a key driving factor for the market in the forecast period The saffron market from the powder form segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth through 2034, attributed to the convenience and versatility that saffron powder offers to consumers.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest analysis, the worldwide saffron market is estimated to be valued at US$ 337.9 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach US$ 687.8 million by 2034 . Over the next decade, global demand for saffron will likely increase at a CAGR of 7.4% .



Sales of saffron threads are expected to outpace those of powder and liquid ones. This is due to several advantages of saffron threads. The target segment is projected to account for a value share of 78.7% in 2024 .

Multiple factors are set to spur the growth of the saffron industry during the assessment period. These include:



Rising interest in diverse and international cuisines

Increasing applications of saffron in the food & beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sectors

Escalating demand for natural flavors and colorings

Growing usage of saffron essential oil in aromatherapy

Rising consumer awareness about the harmful effects of artificial colors Saffron's association with luxury and exclusivity

As consumers become more adventurous with their culinary preferences, the demand for high-quality and exotic ingredients like saffron is expected to rise exponentially. This will likely boost market growth during the forecast period.

Saffron is widely used in the food and beverage industries as a flavoring and coloring agent. Hence, growing demand for processed food products is expected to bolster saffron sales throughout the forecast period.

The introduction of new products and widening applications of saffron are anticipated to support the expansion of the saffron industry through 2034. Similarly, innovative marketing strategies employed by key saffron manufacturers will benefit the market.

To increase brand preference and sales, manufacturers emphasize the quality and authenticity of their saffron products. They are implementing rigorous quality control measures to ensure that the saffron meets the highest standards.

Several companies are obtaining certifications for organic, fair-trade, or other quality standards, enhancing saffron products' credibility. Consumers often seek assurance that the saffron they purchase meets certain quality and ethical standards. This will propel the saffron market forward.

Increasing the export of saffron is another key factor expected to boost overall demand and create lucrative growth opportunities for saffron manufacturers and suppliers. Hence, a robust CAGR has been predicted for the target market during the next ten years.

"The saffron market continues to experience growth driven by increasing global demand, premium positioning, health and wellness trends, product diversification, sustainable sourcing, and online and international markets. The market's potential for lucrative opportunities is fueled by the spice's authenticity, versatility, and cultural significance, making it an attractive ingredient in the food and beverage industry.”- says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Saffron Report:



The global market for saffron is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 687.8 million by 2034.

Global demand for saffron will likely rise at 7.4% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

Based on form, the saffron threads segment is set to total US$ 526.1 million in 2034.

By end-use application, the food & beverages processing industry is expected to grow at 5.1% CAGR through 2034.

North America will likely hold a value share of 20.5% in the global market by 2034.

The United Kingdom market is estimated to witness a value CAGR of 6.1% through 2034. Saffron sales in India are projected to total US$ 105.2 million by 2034.



Competitive Landscape

Key Players in the Saffron Market Include



Azafranes Manchegos S.L.

Dorreen Saffron Extract

Norfolk Saffron Extract

Pascual Reverte S.L.

Saharkhiz Int Group Inc.

Rowhani Saffron Extract Co.

Safrante Global Company S.L.U.

Triselecta S.L.

House of Saffron Surkh Saffron

Key players are focusing on expanding their portfolios by launching new high-quality products. They also use strategies such as acquisitions, advertisements, celebrity endorsements, partnerships, agreements, and mergers to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance,

Natac Group purchased the French biotech INOREAL to boost its market position significantly in the saffron extracts sector.



Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global saffron market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study offers compelling insights on the saffron industry based on form (powder, threads, liquid), end-use application (culinary applications, food & beverages processing industry, cosmetics & personal care industry, fragrance, aromatherapy, and dietary supplements), functionality (food/feed/pharma grade and cosmetic grade), product claim (organic and conventional), saffron compound (crocin, crocetin, picrocrocin, safranal, others), and region.

Saffron Market by Category

By Form:



Powder

Threads Liquid



By End-use Application:



Culinary Applications

Food & Beverages Processing Industry



Bakery and Confectionary



Dressings & Condiments



Baby Food & Sauces



Beverages



Soups and Spreads



Salad



Meat and Meat Products



Seafood



RTE Meals

Dairy Products

Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry



Lip Care



Skin Care



Hair Care



Sun Care



Bath & Body

Cosmetics

Fragrance



Perfumes



Colognes

Body Mists

Aromatherapy Dietary Supplements



By Functionality:



Food/Feed/Pharma Grade



Antidepressant



Heart Health



PMS Treatment



Boosts Memory



Cancer Prevention



Antioxidants and Anti-inflammatory Compounds



Promoting Weight Loss



Flavor Enhancer

Insomnia Treatment

Cosmetic Grade



Antioxidants and Anti-inflammatory Compounds



Antiaging



Heals Scars



Protects against UV Radiation



Reduces Pigmentation



Fights Inflammation



Dry Skin Prevents Hair Loss



By Product Claim:



Organic Conventional

By Saffron Compound:



Crocin

Crocetin

Picrocrocin

Safranal Others



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East & Africa



