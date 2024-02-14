US Government Imposes Stringent Requirements On Arms To Sri Lanka, Tamils For Biden Commends The Action

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

President Biden

Tamils for Biden commends US actions regarding weapons provided to Sri Lanka; calls for arms restrictions due to concerns of human rights violations.

Tamils for Biden, a collective of Tamil Americans actively involved in raising awareness and rallying support for the plight of the Tamil people in both Sri Lanka and the United States, commends recent actions taken by the United States government. We are pleased that US weapons provided to Sri Lanka are now subject to stringent requirements, emphasizing adherence to international law and humanitarian principles.Sri Lanka should not be provided with arms by the USA and EU, due to its status as an ethnocracy rather than a democracy. The government has been accused of displacing The settlement of Sinhalese in the north and east regions of the country, alongside the existing Tamil population, bears resemblance to the West Bank-style settlements. This situation has raised concerns regarding potential human rights violations.BackgroundSri Lanka's history is characterized by a complicated past, notably the tragic ethnic war that spanned from 1983 to 2009. Throughout this conflict, the Tamils, an ethnic group, endured immense suffering and significant loss of life. The Sri Lankan authorities' utilization of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) to arbitrarily detain and subject Tamils to torture has remained a longstanding issue of concern. Regrettably, the PTA has only served to perpetuate discrimination and further widen the existing ethnic divides within the country. The Tamil people eventually felt compelled to reclaim their sovereignty, which they had possessed prior to the arrival of European invaders and colonizers.US President Joe Biden has taken a significant step by issuing a memorandum that requires foreign governments receiving military aid to provide written assurances of their compliance with the laws of war. This new requirement applies to all 100 countries, including Sri Lanka, that receive weapons from the United States. The objective of this memorandum is to ensure that American weapons and humanitarian aid are used responsibly in conflict-affected areas.It is disheartening to witness the restrictions imposed on the Tamils' right to remember and honor their loved ones who have been affected by the long-standing conflict. Such commemoration events hold both cultural and historical significance to the Tamil people, providing a way for them to mourn and pay their respects. International concern has been expressed due to the perceived violation of fundamental human rights, including the right to freedom of speech and expression.The US, the UK, the European Union, and Canada have echoed similar sentiments, urging Sri Lanka to align its actions with international human rights standards. Tamils for Biden appreciates the support and solidarity shown by these nations towards the Tamils and their efforts to hold the Sri Lankan government accountable for its actions.We call on the international community to continue monitoring the situation in Sri Lanka closely and take appropriate measures to address human rights violations. The Tamil people deserve justice, equality, and the right to determine their own future.

