Spencer Russell Named As SXSW EDU 2024 Keynote Speaker

Award-Winning Educator to Address America's Literacy Crisis

- Spencer RussellHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SXSW EDU announced new additions to its 2024 line-up, including keynote speaker Spencer Russell, founder of the parent-directed reading program, Toddlers CAN Read .Russell is an educator and parent with over 3.5 million followers on social media. His SXSW keynote, It's Time to Stop Talking About the Literacy Crisis , is scheduled for March 5 at 10 am CST and will dive into an actionable conversation surrounding early childhood development and reading instruction. Conference attendees will learn how to empower parents with tools to support young people's journey to read and ultimately address the early learner literacy problems in America.“Parents can offer their kids more one-on-one time than students get in traditional classrooms, and that personalized attention is critical-especially for struggling readers. And any parent can become an amazing reading teacher when they're shown how,” said Russell.Russell has become a trailblazer in literacy innovation with his unique approach to education and his unwavering dedication to providing children with the best start in life. He used his own approach to teach his son how to read when he was two years old.His work has earned him a feature in the TikTok Sparks Good docuseries, which highlights small businesses that have found success on the platform. He has also been featured on FOX, Parents, Family Education, Today's Parent, and PopSugar Parenting.The SXSW EDU® Conference & Festival is a reflection of the world's most critical social issues as seen through the lens of education. This year's event will bring together the learner, the practitioner, the entrepreneur, and the visionary to share their groundbreaking stories, tackle complex issues, and build reimagined paths forward. As a community of diverse people who are united around a like-minded vision for the future, SXSW EDU serves as a place for attendees to renew their purpose in practice from both a personal and professional perspective. It is a place to reinforce the core principles of teaching and learning as well as an opportunity to express your creativity and passion for education. Join the passionate and innovative community at SXSW EDU, March 4-7, 2024.

