King Meets US House Speaker, Minority Leader, And Several Committees

Washington, DC, Feb. 14 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday met with US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.His Majesty also held a series of meetings with the House's Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees, as well as the Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs.The meetings, some of which were attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, covered the developments in Gaza, as well as the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States.The King stressed the need to step up efforts to reach a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and protect civilians.His Majesty urged ensuring the sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, noting the importance of the international community in taking action on this to mitigate the tragic humanitarian situation.The King warned that the continuation of the war on Gaza would be catastrophic for the entire region, and also warned of the dangerous implications of the Israeli attack on Rafah.His Majesty noted UNRWA's important role in providing vital aid to over 2 million Palestinians in Gaza.The King also warned of extremist settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as violations in Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.His Majesty reaffirmed Jordan's complete rejection of the displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, calling for enabling Gazans to return home.The King also reiterated Jordan's rejection of attempts to separate the West Bank and Gaza, which must both form the Palestinian state.His Majesty highlighted the United States' leading and important role in pushing for the creation of a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.Discussions at the meeting also covered the importance of maintaining coordination between Jordan and the United States over issues of mutual concern, and expanding cooperation in service of shared interests.The King expressed Jordan's appreciation for the United States' ongoing support, especially in implementing many development projects and programmes.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan's Ambassador to the United States Dina Kawar attended the meetings.