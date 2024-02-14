Russians Reduce Use Of FPV Drones Tenfold Due To Fog - Humeniuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Compared to yesterday, the enemy reduced the use of FPV drones tenfold due to extremely dense fog in the Kherson sector.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated by Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Centre of the Southern Operational Command, on the air of the United News telethon.

"The overall situation in our area of responsibility remains quite tense as the enemy does not stop shelling. And today's weather conditions are very favourable for the Defence Forces to work, while the enemy has fewer such capabilities. For example, if we compare yesterday's combat day with today's, the enemy has reduced the number of FPV drones used tenfold due to extremely dense fog in the Kherson sector, where the enemy launches drones," noted Humeniuk.

She noted that other configurations of UAVs are used by the Russians, as a rule, to drop fragmentation munitions, and this number also does not reach ten today.

Humeniuk stressed that this means that the weather had a significant impact, as the previous combat day was characterised by the use of FPV drones in the amount of 70+.

As Ukrinform reported, last week, Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 98 out of 134 enemy Shahed 136/131 drones and a Ka-52 combat helicopter.