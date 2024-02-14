Finance Ministry Places Domestic Government Bonds For More Than UAH 5.4B

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On February 13, 2024, Ukraine's Ministry of Finance raised UAH 5.448 billion to the state budget at an auction for the placement of domestic government bonds.

The ministry's press service said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the Ministry of Finance placed bonds worth more than UAH 5.4 billion in equivalent," the post reads.

It is noted that the Ministry of Finance offered investors hryvnia-denominated domestic government bonds: UAH 2.898 billion at 16.8% with 1-year maturity; UAH 1.319 billion at 17.6% with maturity in 2-year maturity, UAH 1.23 billion at 18.5% with 3.4-year maturity.

Economy ministry: Ukraine's GDP rises by 3.5% in Jan 2024

As reported, on February 6, 2024, the Ministry of Finance raised almost UAH 8.4 billion to the state budget at an auction for the placement of domestic government bonds.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the government of Ukraine raised UAH 566 billion in equivalent from the placement of domestic government bonds at auctions in January-December 2023; in total, more than UAH 818 billion was raised since martial law was imposed.