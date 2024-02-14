Sweet Dreams Come True: Jake's Sweet Shoppe Grand Opening In Downtown Chandler, Arizona

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / Chandler's sweet tooth has a new destination with the grand opening of Jake's Sweet Shoppe, located at 58 W Buffalo St., in the heart of downtown Chandler. This one-of-a-kind specialty dessert haven promises an indulgent experience like no other, blending extravagant sweet creations with a setting bursting of fun and flavor.

Jake's Sweet Shoppe Grand Opening

Jake's Sweet Shoppe owner Tim Ernst and his wife, Susie, receive a Choc-LIT Shake during the grand opening of the new downtown Chandler location.

Jake's Sweet Shoppe invites dessert aficionados and sugar enthusiasts to embark on a whimsical journey through its delectable offerings, all made with the finest ingredients and a sprinkle of magic in this 1950s soda shop meets Willy Wonka concept. Home of the world-famous, award-winning Unicorn Cotton Candy Tacos TM, Jake's Sweet Shoppe promises to spark joy with every bite.

President Bryan Maxwell shared his excitement about Jake's Sweet Shoppe's grand opening, stating, "Jake's Sweet Shoppe is not just another ice cream shop; it's a destination. We're thrilled to bring this new concept to downtown Chandler, and we can't wait for our community to experience what we have in store."

Store owner Tim Ernst expressed his enthusiasm during the grand opening, saying, "Opening Jake's Sweet Shoppe has been a dream come true. We've created a space where guests can indulge in truly outrageous signature treats like our iconic Unicorn Cotton Candy TacosTM or keep it simple with a scoop or two of our house made, hand-churned ice cream."

At Jake's Sweet Shoppe, guests can expect a feast for the senses with a menu featuring decadent sundaes, artisanal milkshakes, and customizable ice cream sandwiches. With its vibrant ambiance and Instagram-worthy aesthetics, Jake's Sweet Shoppe promises to be more than just a dessert shop-it's an experience.

Visit Jake's Sweet Shoppe open daily from 11am until 10pm.

About Jake's Sweet Shoppe

Jake's Sweet Shoppe is a one-of-a-kind specialty dessert establishment which combines extravagant sweet creations with a fun experience-driven setting.

The Jake's Sweet Shoppe came to life inside the original Jake's Unlimited family entertainment center and quickly became a destination unto itself.

