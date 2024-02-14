Orlando Credit Union Partners With Local Organizations To Launch Community Clean Up Event

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / Orlando Credit Union joins the City District Main Street , one of the 12 City of Orlando Main Street Programs, and Keep Orlando Beautiful to launch a Community Clean Up Event on February 17th, 2024. The clean-up will begin at historic Gertrude's Walk with check-in beginning at 9 a.m. near the intersection of Washington Street and North Garland Avenue.



"The City District Main Street resides in the heart of downtown Orlando, and we are committed to keeping our heart thriving with the beauty it gives back to all of us in Orlando each day," noted David Duncan , Orlando Credit Union Vice President of Marketing and Communications . "It really is a wonderful opportunity to get involved with this city, this community, and this neighborhood, while investing in keeping it livable, vibrant, thriving, and clean. We are honored and humbled to be able to assist in sponsorship here," added Duncan.

The City District Main Street is located in the heart of Orlando and encompasses downtown's historic central business, art, and entertainment areas. Nestled within the City District skyscrapers is architecture that dates back to the 1900s, illuminating the rich history of Orlando. Award-winning venues, intimate art galleries, and a vibrant nightlife all reside in the City District Main Street, offering residents and visitors unique experiences at every corner.

In partnership with Keep Orlando Beautiful for this Event series, Orlando City District is off to a great start in 2024, informing us all of how to get engaged and continue making this city a jewel in Central Florida.

For more information and to register to be a part the Clean Up Event on February 17th, please visit the event registration page .

Protecting and improving the quality of life in Orlando is essential. Sign up and register for this Fun-Day today!

