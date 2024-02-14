V2X To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. , (NYSE: VVX ), a leading provider of global mission solutions, will report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, before market open. Senior management will conduct a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET that same day.

U.S.-based participants may dial in to the conference call at 877-407-3982, while international participants may dial 201-493-6780. A live webcast of the conference call as well as an accompanying slide presentation will be available at

and on the Investors section of the V2X website at .

A replay of the conference call will be posted on the V2X website shortly after completion of the call and will be available for one year. A telephonic replay will also be available through March 19, 2024, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) with passcode 13743860.



ABOUT V2X

V2X builds smart solutions designed to integrate physical and digital infrastructure – by aligning people, actions, and outputs. Formed by the merger of Vectrus and Vertex, we bring a combined 120 years of successful mission support. Our lifecycle solutions improve security, streamline logistics, and enhance readiness.

The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 15,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.

Contact Information

Investor Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

719-637-5773

Media Contact

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

Senior Media Strategist

[email protected]

571-338-5195

SOURCE V2X, Inc.