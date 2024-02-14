USD 46.90 Billion Growth Opportunity In US-Cannabis Market Between 2022 - 2027 | 21.92% YOY Growth Expected In 2023 | Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The US-Cannabis Market

is projected to witness a surge at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.03% with USD 46.90 billion from 2022 to 2027.

Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.03% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 46,904.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth

2022-2023(%) 21.92 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US and North America

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cannabis Market in US 2023-2027

The research report on the US Cannabis Market also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about 20 market companies, including Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Charlottes Web Holdings Inc., Columbia Care Inc., Cresco Labs LLC, Cronos Group Inc., Curaleaf Holdings Inc., Folium Biosciences, Green Roads Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lexaria Bioscience Corp., Medical Marijuana Inc., MM Enterprises USA LLC, Pure Spectrum CBD, Sundial Growers Inc., Terrascend Canada, Tilray Brands Inc., Trulieve Cannabis Corp., Unrivaled Brands Inc and Verano Holdings LLC.

These companies are implementing various strategies, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and service launches, to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

This comprehensive analysis delves into the market's segmentation based on key factors, such as type (CBD, medical, and recreational), channel (dispensaries, and online platforms).

The US Cannabis Market is experiencing remarkable growth due to key drivers such as the rise of millennial consumers, the expansion of medical cannabis dispensaries, and growing awareness of the health benefits linked to medical marijuana. Millennials, the largest US population, are driving this growth with their enthusiasm for diverse cannabis products, particularly for recreational use. As legalization spreads, more millennials are embracing cannabis, fueling the market's strong expansion.

While the US Cannabis Market is set for substantial growth, it is not without its challenges. The market faces obstacles such as regulatory complexities, accessibility issues, and pricing disparities.



The US Cannabis Market's extraordinary growth trajectory is a testament to shifting societal attitudes and regulatory changes. As millennials drive demand, medical research advances and innovative trends emerge, the market is positioned for unparalleled expansion. While challenges persist, the US Cannabis market's ability to adapt, collaborate, and provide unique offerings promises a vibrant and dynamic future for the US Cannabis Market. Buy the full report

The U.S. cannabis market has witnessed exponential growth, impacting various sectors like the cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries. With the legalization of cannabis for medical purposes, particularly in managing chronic conditions such as chronic pain, nausea, and mitigating side effects of chemotherapy, interest has surged in cannabis-derived drug products. However, regulations enforced by entities like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shape the landscape, guiding legislation surrounding cannabinoid-based products like CBD. As consumer demand rises, industries are innovating to harness the potential of cannabis while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards, marking a dynamic shift in how cannabis is perceived and utilized in the United States.

The US cannabis market is experiencing significant growth, as indicated by recent Gallup Survey and SingleCare Survey findings. Companies are capitalizing on this trend, particularly in local markets where the demand for cannabis is surging. The startup scene is thriving, with notable players like Dutchie, Inc. making waves, recently securing Series D funding. However, navigating cultivation norms and biomass demand poses challenges. Nonetheless, major states such as Florida and Oregon are at the forefront of this burgeoning industry, shaping its trajectory. Insights from sources like TechCrunch shed light on market trends, providing invaluable guidance for stakeholders navigating the dynamic landscape of the US cannabis market.

