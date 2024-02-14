Brown University Club Of Greater Miami Hosts Book Talk With Frank Altman, Author Of A New Capitalism

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2024) - Forbes Best Selling Author, Frank Altman, will speak at the Center for Social Change in Miami about his new book, "A New Capitalism: Creating a Just Economy that Works for All," on Thursday, February 15 from 6 to 8pm EST. Registration is open to the public, but space is limited. The event is co-sponsored by the Center and the Brown Club of Greater Miami .







Frank Altman by Flaminia Fanale

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The talk will be followed by a panel discussion including social impact entrepreneurs, investors, and advisors, Tony Brown, Alicia DeLia, and Julia Wilkinson, moderated by Miriam Altman-Reyes ('08).

In his book, Frank Altman takes modern capitalism to task. As CEO of Community Reinvestment Fund, USA, and a pioneer of the community development and reinvestment industry, Altman's new book, A New Capitalism, examines our economy from several perspectives, including history, politics, culture, and economics. He also illuminates how systemic racism in policies like redlining endures despite attempts to eradicate them.

A problem-solver by nature, Altman's work isn't just analytical. Deploying innovative approaches, Altman has used capital markets to fund small businesses, affordable housing, charter schools, community organizations, and community transformation. His results are an object lesson in how capitalism can be profitable while also being just.

"Today, we stand at a unique moment of opportunity. There are trends that point to evolving American values in support of inclusion of those too long denied full participation in the marketplace and society itself," Altman said. "Stakeholders of all natures are placing new demands that markets act upon values of diversity, equity, inclusion, excellence, and sustainability. The long-held status quo belief that corporations must only focus on maximizing shareholder profits is eroding. We live in a time when change feels possible, and a new, more just form of capitalism is at hand."

A New Capitalism: Creating a Just Economy That Works for All, by Frank Altman, is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

About Frank Altman

Frank Altman is a Forbes author, social entrepreneur, and pioneer in transforming the community development finance system. He is the Founder and former CEO of Community Reinvestment Fund, USA, an innovative national Community Development Financial Institution committed to collaborating with others to fill gaps in access to capital and grow the capability of the industry.

In partnership with a network of community partners, CRF has funded $4 billion in loans to small businesses, community facilities, charter schools, and affordable housing projects in forty-nine states.

Altman is a founding member and first President of the Board of Directors of the New Markets Tax Credit Coalition and helped spearhead the creation of a federal tax credit to encourage private investment in low-income communities.

He is a member of the Center for Community Development Investors at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and an advisor to the Social Innovation Initiative at Brown University.

About Forbes Books

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit .

Center for Social Change

2103 Coral Way

Miami, FL 33145

USA

Register Here

Media Contact

Mandie Erickson

...

646-479-0777

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Agency 7 Inc.