Charlotte Window Blinds Company Set To Dazzle At Home + Remodeling Show

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Charlotte, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlotte, North Carolina -

Bloomin' Blinds of Charlotte, a family-owned business specializing in customized window treatments, will be participating in the much-anticipated Charlotte Home + Remodeling Show. The event is scheduled for February 23-25, 2024, to be held at The Park Expo and Conference Center. If you want to learn more information about the Charlotte Home + Remodeling Show , we recommend you visit the event's website.

This exhibition presents a powerful platform for Bloomin' Blinds of Charlotte to showcase their diverse collection of window coverings. These coverings range notably from custom window blinds, interior and exterior window shades, and shutters to beautiful draperies. The company's booth at the event offers visitors the chance to familiarize themselves with their extensive product range. Visitors also have the opportunity to learn about Bloomin' Blinds of Charlotte's on-site repair services and the convenience of their motorized window treatments. A peek into the company's flexible financing options assures every visitor that these excellent products are within their reach.

Emily van Cleef, the owner of Bloomin' Blinds, shares her eagerness for the event, "We're looking forward to participating in the Charlotte Home + Remodeling Show. We're excited about the potential connections we'll make with homeowners who plan to enhance their spaces with our variety of window treatments."

The Charlotte Home + Remodeling Show is set to be a treasure trove for homeowners. It boasts a wide range of exhibitors and offers a platform to display innovative products and services from industry experts.

Emily adds, "Everyone is invited to visit our booth. Whether you're in need of design inspiration or expert advice regarding window treatments, our team will be ready to provide answers." For those unable to attend the show, Bloomin' Blinds of Charlotte encourages them to visit the website .

Participation in the Charlotte Home + Remodeling Show reinforces Bloomin' Blinds of Charlotte's commitment to providing top-quality window treatments. With excellent service and a wide range of products, Bloomin' Blinds continues to be the primary choice for those seeking to revamp the aesthetic appeal of their living spaces.

Bloomin' Blinds of Charlotte doesn't confine its presence to the event venue alone. They also maintain a strong online presence on Facebook. They encourage everyone to stay updated with their latest products and gain insights into the industry by inviting folks to check out our Facebook page .

###

For more information about Bloomin' Blinds of Charlotte, contact the company here:

Bloomin' Blinds of Charlotte

Emily van Cleef - Owner

(803) 373-1030

...

Charlotte, NC.

CONTACT: Emily van Cleef - Owner