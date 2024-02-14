Regenerative Center Revolutionizes Body Contouring With Cutting-Edge Techniques And Holistic Wellness Approach

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Waxhaw, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waxhaw, North Carolina -

Charlotte, February 14 - The Regenerative Center, an internationally renowned anti-aging clinic led by Dr. Ammar Alamarie, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its services to include the latest advancements in non-invasive body contouring alongside a holistic wellness approach. With a commitment to helping individuals achieve their desired body shape without resorting to surgery, the Regenerative Center now offers a comprehensive range of treatment technologies designed to sculpt, tone, and rejuvenate the body. The advantages of non-invasive techniques are the near elimination of complications due to surgery such as unsightly scarring, pain, anesthesia risks, and/or extended recovery times.“We are seeing great results in our patients, especially when we help them optimize their diet and fitness to augment their treatments,” says Dr. Alamarie.

Body contouring , a transformative cosmetic procedure, aims to enhance the body's natural contours and proportions without the need for invasive surgery. At the Regenerative Center, our state-of-the-art body sculpting machine utilizes high-intensity electromagnetic energy to achieve remarkable cosmetic results. By sending electromagnetic pulses through the skin, the machine stimulates muscle contractions, leading to improved tone and definition. Additionally, this energy promotes collagen production, resulting in tighter, firmer skin and may aid in reducing fat deposits in the targeted area. Typical fat deposits resistant to exercise may include postpartum belly fat, underarm fat, or other stubborn deposits that remain after other weight loss interventions.

"Lipo laser, also known as laser lipolysis, is another non-invasive technique we offer for body contouring," explains Dr. Ammar Alamarie . "By targeting and disrupting fat cells using low-level laser energy, lipo laser helps to break down stubborn fat deposits while stimulating collagen production for enhanced skin tightness and texture."

The Regenerative Center's body contouring treatments are pain-free, require minimal downtime, and deliver gradual yet transformative results. Ideal for individuals near their target weight with localized fat areas resistant to traditional diet and exercise, these innovative procedures offer a safe and effective alternative to surgical options like tummy tucks or Brazilian butt lifts.

"Our priority is to provide our patients with the safest, most effective treatments available, treating the total person to better facilitate the attainment of their goals," says Dr. Alamarie. "With our non-invasive body contouring options, patients can achieve their desired aesthetic goals without the risks and complications associated with surgery."

In addition to body sculpting, the Regenerative Center emphasizes a holistic total-body and mind approach to wellness, recognizing that true health encompasses physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Our expert team offers personalized nutritional counseling, stress management techniques, and lifestyle modifications to support overall wellness and longevity.

"Our holistic approach ensures that patients receive comprehensive care tailored to their individual needs. We are seeing a shift in that more and more patients coming to us understand that seeking results in pharmaceuticals or surgeries carries a lot of unnecessary risk" says Dr. Alamarie. "By addressing all aspects of health and wellness, we empower our patients to live their best lives. We've witnessed not only improvements in physical appearance but concomitant improvements in mental health have been reported. This is a much needed change in the delivery of medicine and I am proud to be part of this treat-the-total-person approach."

Those ready to achieve their ideal body shape and embrace a healthier lifestyle are encouraged to visit The Regenerative Center, where their team of experts is dedicated to helping people look and feel their best. Contact them today to schedule a consultation and explore their non-invasive body contouring options.

About The Regenerative Center: The Regenerative Center, led by Dr. Ammar Alamarie, is a leading healthcare facility specializing in regenerative medicine, holistic wellness, and advanced aesthetic treatments. With a focus on providing personalized care and innovative solutions, the center aims to empower individuals to achieve optimal health and vitality.

