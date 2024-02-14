Maison Solutions Inc. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses; March 4, 2024 Deadline

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Maison Solutions Inc. ("Maison" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MSS ). investors that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors that purchased Maison securities between March 30, 2022 and October 13, 2023 , inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The lawsuit claims that during the relevant period, the defendants neglected to inform investors that: (1) XHJC Holdings Inc., a vendor of the Company, was actually a related entity; (2) it was alleged that the Company's CEO, along with associated parties, had utilized supermarkets as a facade for defrauding the EB-5 visa program; and (3) consequently, the positive remarks made by the defendants regarding the Company's business activities, operational capabilities, and future prospects were significantly deceptive and/or did not have a solid foundation.

