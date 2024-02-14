SPP Dental Partners Appoints Dr. Weston Spencer As CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Weston Spencer appointed as the new CEO of SPP Dental Partners

Dr. Weston Spencer, a proven expert in scaling dental practices, takes the helm as CEO at SPP Dental Partners with a focus on empowering private practices.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Doctor-Founded SPP Dental Partners is doubling down on its mission to empower private practices by appointing cosmetic dentist and Key Opinion Leader Dr. Weston Spencer as Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Spencer brings hands-on experience scaling his own private practice from $500K to $2 in just 5 years, despite heavy competition from privately funded dental groups in the area.

“I'm excited at the prospect of collaborating with private practices all over the country to grow their businesses, elevate patient care, and maximize the equity in their practice for long-term wealth,” shared Dr. Spencer.

“The future I see is not in DSOs. It's in the ability to create a practice that conforms perfectly to your lifestyle, whether that is adding multiple locations or simply creating your own schedule. That's when you are at your best as a practitioner, when you are the one making those decisions.”

The move is further proof of SPP's goal to ensure the long-term success of private practice in the ever-changing dental landscape.

“What Weston brings to the table is clarity, direction, and confidence,” explained SPP Co-Founder Dr. Nicholas Marongiu.“Clarity in the form of actual know-how when it comes to scaling a practice; direction with his finger on the pulse of the industry as both doctor and industry thought leader; and the confidence to galvanize the organization and take it to the next level.”

Although relatively new to the industry, SPP Dental Partners has already expanded into multiple areas of California, Washington, Idaho and Nevada, with several other states soon to be added.

SPP Dental Partners empowers private practice doctors to grow their practice, build wealth as joint owners of SPP, and create a flexible lifestyle without giving up autonomy or ownership. Partners receive on-going support in the form of human resources, billing, marketing, inventory management, business development, and more. For more information, visit: .

