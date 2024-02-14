ASIET Air's Response To Candida Auris Outbreak: Leveraging Two Decades Of Proven Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) "ASIET Air Takes on Candida Auris Outbreak with Long-standing Technological Expertise"

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ASIET Air Responds to Candida Auris Outbreak with Twenty-year-old Technology. ASIET has a scientifically proven process to kill Candida Auris from the air and on surfaces. See the White paper on our website . pco-white-papers/pco-whitepapersAir Scrubbers International Environmental Technologies or ASIET Air is an established provider of cutting-edge air purification solutions, addressing the urgent public health concern posed by Washington state or elsewhere.*While others are trying to find a solution ours is ready to ship*Portable units can be in place in 24-48 hours nationwide*HVAC attached units are in stock also*American-made in the USA20 plus years of curing quarantine sick building with 100% success rateAn Outbreak of a deadly fungal infection, Candida Auris (C. auris) which has been steadily increasing throughout the United States in recent years, has been officially confirmed by CDC and authorities in Washington state. The fungal infection, known as Candida Auris, now poses a significant health risk to individuals, causing concern among residents and health officials alike due to its rapid spread throughout the air.Officials in King County Washington, issued a statement on February 5th, 2024 revealing that an outbreak involving three patients infected with C. auris was identified at Kindred Hospital in Seattle, starting in mid-January. The statement noted,“These patients initially tested negative for C. auris upon admission, marking the first known outbreak of C. auris in Washington state.” Subsequently, another case was reported on January 26th at a nursing home in nearby Snohomish County.The surge in C. auris cases, according to the agency, can be attributed to various factors, including inadequate practices regarding general infection prevention and control in healthcare facilities, as well as improved reporting and detection.The CDC also noted that the mortality rate for severe infections is between 30% and 60%, but because it mainly affects individuals with compromised immune systems, it is considered rare by the CDC.C.auris can be transmitted through direct contact with an infected person or by touching contaminated objects or surfaces. Previous research has indicated that the fungus can survive on surfaces and objects for at least two weeks.John Lynch, from the University of Washington's Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, explained to KIRO-7 TV that C auris is described as“an emerging pathogen, a relatively new infectious disease.” He added that it remains“challenging to diagnose Candida auris infection,” and that“people can carry it on their skin or in various parts of their body without causing any illness.” Laboratory testing is the only reliable method of confirming infection.Individuals at heightened risk of infection include those with diabetes or blood cancer, recent surgical procedures, prolonged or frequent antibiotic use, extended stays in healthcare facilities or hospitals, and the use of central venous lines, breathing tubes, catheters, or similar medical devices.Tim MitchellOwner/FounderAir Scrubbers International Environmental Technologies, Inc.DBA ASIET Air...806-438-5598 cell

