Rebirth Stem Cell Clinics Announced A Mega Deal With Inuwell Longevity

HONG KONG, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rebirth Clinics., a Global leader in regenerative medicine products and services today announced the launch of their 15th Rebirth branch location in conjunction with InUWell, at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, South Africa. The launch enables Rebirth to meet growing market demand for stem cell treatments and Anti-Aging therapies in Africa, becoming the Largest and only fresh stem cell facility on the continent.In addition to offering the highest-grade stem cell therapies available on the market -- Four day old, xeno free stem cells sourced from fresh umbilical cord tissue -- Rebirth Clinics also provides regenerative therapies including NAD+, Brain Peptides, Multi Vitamins and more."We are living in a historic time, where we are witnessing the emergence of stem cell therapy as a rapidly growing modality that will soon become a standard of care in modern medicine," said Ronny Shany, Founder of Rebirth Clinics,“Science has given us an amazing gift with stem cells; they are providing us with answers to medical challenges that have remained beyond our grasp for too long. At Rebirth, we fully embrace this gift, as there are so many diseases that can now be cured, and so many people suffering who can now be helped, it's good business and it's good medicine, not only for sick people but also for people that want to live longer and happier lives".Dr. Kamlen Pillay, the owner of InUwell,“Embarking on this journey with Rebirth Clinics marks a pivotal moment in advancing healthcare accessibility across Africa. Stem cell therapy represents not just a treatment, but a beacon of hope for countless individuals seeking relief from medical challenges. Together, we stride towards an innovative future making a profound impact, one life at a time.“Invest in your health! We believe in adding years to your life and life to your years. That's true wealth."Rebirth Clinics is a groundbreaking medical institute dedicated to transforming the landscape of advanced medical rejuvenation therapies using fresh Umbilical cord stem cells and IV treatments. As a leader in the regenerative medicine and the cellular therapy industry, Rebirth specializes in physician training certification, stem cell products and IV therapies, with its lead product, fresh Umbilical cord stem cells. In addition, the organization is involved with the creation and management of stem cell clinics around the world.“There has been an explosion of interest for Stem Cells in Africa and we are out in front meeting the demand” said Derek Halpern, Chief Marketing Officer of Rebirth Clinics.“With this strategic partnership between Rebirth and InUwell, South Africa will become the central hub for the entire African continent with regards to high grade fresh stem cells and other top of the line anti-aging treatments. We are thrilled to be joining forces with such an experienced and accomplished team, and are delighted to bring life changing healthcare solutions to Africa.”--For more information about Rebirth Cinics, visit their website at .Media Contact Derek Halpern, CMO,Rebirth Clinics, +1-516-234-6564,...,SOURCE Rebirth Clinics

