H.I.S. U.S.A. Holding Invests In United Airlines Ventures Sustainable Flight Fund

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

First Japanese Travel Agency to Enter the SAF Sector.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- H.I.S. U.S.A. Holding, Inc. (Headquarters: California, U.S.A.) the U.S. subsidiary of H.I.S. Corporation (a Japanese Travel Company) has invested in the United Airlines Ventures Sustainable Flight Fund , focusing on research and development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) established by United Airlines. This marks the first investment in the SAF sector by a Japanese travel agency.Background of the InvestmentThe tourism industry accounts for about 8% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, half of which are generated by transportation. Of these, air travel is the most emissions-intensive mode of transportation, accounting for approximately 2% of global emissions*. United Airlines is the first airline to announce that it will achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, without relying on traditional carbon offsets; the first U.S. airline to use SAF in its regular operations, and the first in aviation history to successfully fly with 100% SAF fuel in one engine in 2021. H.I.S. believes that a society in which people around the world can live with peace of mind and a healthy global environment that provides a foundation for living for animals and plants, including human beings, are necessary. With an awareness of coexistence, symbiosis, and co-prosperity, HIS hopes to connect to the future of the next generation by sincerely addressing social and environmental issues through the HIS Group's business activities, which led to this investment. *From data of Sustainable Travel International Carbon Footprint of Tourism and International Energy Agency.Overview of United Airlines Ventures Sustainable Flight FundEstablished in February 2023, the United Airlines Ventures Sustainable Fund is the aviation industry's first and only venture fund dedicated to identifying and supporting startup companies that promote decarbonization of air travel through research, technology, and production of SAF. The fund consists of commitments of over $200 million from 22 corporate partners including H.I.S. and United Airlines.Fund Name: UNITED AIRLINES VENTURES SUSTAINABLE FLIGHT FUNDFounded in February, 2023Collaboration with United Airlines for the Sale of Sustainable Tour PackagesH.I.S. is pleased to announce the commencement of sales for sustainable tour packages endorsed by United Airlines. As an inaugural initiative, destinations such as Los Angeles and Guam will offer a range of sustainable travel options, including accommodations at Green Seal-certified hotels and airport transfers facilitated by electric vehicles (EVs).About H.I.S. U.S.A. Holding, Inc.H.I.S. U.S.A. Holding, Inc. is a subsidiary company of HIS Group, which operates one of the biggest travel agencies in Japan. They have 157 branches in 60 countries and 112 cities across the globe. They have been active in the US for over 30 years, with offices in New York, California, Nevada, and Hawaii. H.I.S. U.S.A. Holding, Inc. is a company that operates the entire HIS branches in the Americas but also seeks to find possibilities for the cooperation of new businesses with startup companies. The startup division is active on the West Coast, especially in Silicon Valley. Since 2019, HIS USA has invested and R&D on companies in and out of the travel industry.About UnitedAt United, Good Leads The Way . With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit and more information about the company is at . United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

Masakazu Kobayashi

H.I.S. U.S.A. Holding, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn