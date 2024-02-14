Japanese Amb.: Gov't Eager To Facilitate Kuwaitis' Travel To Japan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Ahmad Al-Hamily and Ahmad Al-Hudaibei

KUWAIT, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- The Japanese government is looking to facilitate travel of Kuwaitis to Japan, taking several measures to realize this goal, said Japanese Ambassador to Kuwait Morino Yasunari on Wednesday.

"What we are now trying to do, is to exempt the Kuwaiti people who hold official and diplomatic passports from visas... We have already reached an agreement in principle with the Kuwaiti government and we are waiting for (the) final procedure," Ambassador Morino told KUNA on the sideline of the embassy's reception commemorating the birthday of the Emperor of Japan.

Asked if tourism visa would follow the approval of official and diplomatic passports, Ambassador Morino stated, "Of course that would be the next step, we will consult with the Kuwaiti government how to facilitate the peoples movement".

"Many Kuwaiti tourists have visited Japan for the past year (more than 5,000); there have been more exchanges of students," said the Ambassador in a speech during the reception.

The event was attended by guest of honor Kuwaiti Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, scores of diplomats, media, and other attendees.

During his speech, Ambassador Morino lauded the longstanding relations between Kuwait and Japan.

"We are confident that Kuwait will attain further development and prosperity under the excellent guidance and wisdom of the respected leaders," said Ambassador Morino who expressed "sincere congratulations" to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Salem Al-Sabah on their assumption to posts.

He noted that Japan would also like to attract foreign investments from all over the world, including Kuwait.

"Japan upholds free and open economic order under the well-established rule of law, which provide stable, secure and predictable business environment." "We are proud of our high-quality human capital and competitive R&D. Japan is aiming to reach 100 trillion yen (about 670 billion USD) as the investment balance in 2030," the envoy clarified.

Ambassador Morino expressed special thanks for all encouraging messages received from the Kuwaiti government, citizens, and many members of the diplomatic corps in the wake of the earthquake that hit the norther region of Japan on January first.

Touching on the current regional and global situation, Ambassador Morino indicated that "Looking upon the condition of the world, many people suffer from very challenging situation in various parts of the world, especially in Gaza and Ukraine." "The Embassy would like to work closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other government offices of Kuwait as well as various organizations and individuals to enhance collaboration between our two countries for peace, prosperity and a better world," he added.

Touching on cultural ties, Ambassador Morino said that "Japanese anime (cartoons) has gained wider currency in this country." "Japanese voice actors and musicians visited Kuwait to join anime-related events. This year such interactions between the two countries are expected to be further deepened and expanded," he said.

The Japanese Ambassador affirmed, "cultural exchanges are not only important for friendship and mutual understanding, but also can inspire further development of the respective cultures." "The Embassy is very grateful to the group of 'Kuwait & Japan International Gathering' who have organized workshops on calligraphy, Ikebana, etc.," he indicated.

"There is significant interest on both sides of Japanese and Kuwaiti people in learning each other's language," indicated the Ambassador.

"We appreciate the generosity of the Kuwait University for accepting Japanese students to a year-long Arabic language course and also thank the Center of Community Service and Continuing Education in the Kuwait University for offering Kuwaiti people Japanese language courses." On the upcoming Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, the Ambassador revealed that it was now one year and two months before the opening of the grand international event.

He stated, "We hope the 2025 Expo, which will be held in Osaka and Kansai area, will be an epoch-making occasion to reaffirm the importance of mutual understanding, harmony and cooperation for peace and further development of the mankind." (end) ajh