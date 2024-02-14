Qatar-Kuwait Caricature Exhibition Kicks Off In Doha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- Qatar-Kuwait caricature exhibition was inaugurated Wednesday by Al Jasrah Cultural Club, in the presence of Kuwait's Ambassador to Qatar Khaled Al-Mutairi and honorary president of the club Sheikh Hamad bin Suhaim.

Speaking to KUNA, Mohammad Thallab, head of Kuwait Caricature Association (KCA), said it is imperative to partake in such exhibitions to develop this art in the Arabian Gulf region, and help share artistic expertise and culture.

He added that the exhibition, which is a common artistic panorama with Qatar, displays some paintings on social, economic and sports issues, which concern society, in addition to comics.

Meanwhile, the secretary of KCA Bader Al-Mutairi said that the society previously took part in displaying some portraits by Kuwaiti caricaturists, in partnership with their Qatari counterparts.

"Through caricature, we display social issues, which concern society, in a simple and comic manner," he said.

For her part, caricaturist Sara Al-Nomas expressed her delight at partaking in the exhibition, referring that she is displaying eight paintings on Qatar's national day.

Kuwait is partaking in the one-week exhibition with four caricaturists, namely Thallab, Al-Mutairi, Al-Nomas and Zeinab Dashti. (end)

