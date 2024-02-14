Kuwait Team Win Two More Medals At Dubai 2024 World Para Athletics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's para athletes raised their tally of medals to five at the Dubai 2024 World Para Athletics Grand Prix - the 15th Fazza International Para Athletics Championships after winning silver and bronze.

Yasser Al-Msallam won the silver medal of the F57 shot put event while Faisal Al-Rajehi won bronze in the 800 m F54 wheelchair race on Wednesday, the closing day of the championships which opened on February 8.

Expressing joy for his achievement, Al-Rajehi said, in statements to KUNA that the championships brought together nearly 600 of the world's best athletes from 74 countries.

The championships qualifies medalists for Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games and the Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships, he noted.

Al-Rajehi thanked chairman of Kuwait Disabled Sport Club (KDSC) Shafi Al-Hajeri for his support to the Kuwaiti mission to the championships.

Yesterday Ahmad Al-Mutairi won the gold of the 100 m. wheelchair race (F33), while Faisal Sorour won silver in the F42 shot put event and Faisal Al-Rajehi got the bronze in the 1500 m wheelchair race (T54). (end)

