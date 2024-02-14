Clashes, Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets As Indian Farmers Try To Enter Delhi

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- Indian farmers and the security forces clashed Wednesday as farmers from Punjab and Haryana tried to enter Delhi on the second day of the protests demanding government action to better their condition.

Media reports said that dozens of farmers were injured and others were detained as the farmers hailing mainly from Punjab and Haryana tried to remove barricades and cement walls to entre to the capital to press the central government bring in legislation ensuring minimum support price for agricultural products.

Hundreds of thousands of farmers driving their tractors filled with necessary items have gathered in the neighboring state of Haryana since yesterday around 200 kilometer away from the capital as the security forces have erected multilayered barricades, deployed heavy para military and police forces to prevent the entry of farmers to Delhi.

The farmers accused the government of using force including rubber bullets and tear gas against the peaceful protesters. Reports also said that several security men were also injured during the face-off with the farmers.

The farmers are protesting to press the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept their demands to deliver the promises made following their year-long 2020-21 protests.

The demands include enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price for crops, loan waivers, withdrawal of cases against farmers registered during the last agitation, pensions for farmers, and withdrawal from the World Trade Organisation.

In a related development, leaders of the agitating farmers said that further talks with the central government ministers will take place tomorrow.

Around 200 farmer unions across India are supporting the protest called Delhi Chalo which resembles to the one held by farmers in 2020-21 lasting for more than an year and which was called off after the central government withdrew several anti-farmers laws and promised to better the conditions of farmers.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress party and the Communist Part of India CPI (M) criticised the government for not heeding the demands of the farmers.

"Modi, his propaganda machinery and friendly media are enemies of the poor and farmers. When it comes to the interests of those who built India, 'government experts' start worrying about the budget, but it is not about the budget, it is about the intentions. Silent on loans and tax waivers worth hundreds of thousands of crores of industrialist friends, silent on water, forests and land being gifted to them, silent on PSUs being sold at throwaway prices," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in his official X account.

He added that if his party is voted into power a legal guarantee to minimum support price on crops would be given.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury also condemned the highhandedness of the government.

"The kind of atrocities that are being meted out to farmers, the barbaric suppression should be stopped immediately. Their valid demand of MSP (minimum support price), for which they were given an assurance, needs to be fulfilled by the Modi government. If they try to go back on their word, they will not succeed," he said. (end)

