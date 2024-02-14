Expo 965 Highlights National Skills In Heritage Conservation -- Info Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture Abdul-Rahman Al-Mutairi said Wednesday Expo 965 helps fostering the national and Gulf skills in the field of heritage conservation.

The annual event kept gaining eminence and distinction over the past years as it coincides with preparation for the national days' celebrations, he said.

The Minister, a co-sponsor of the expo, noted that the event is themed this year "feast, homeland and heritage, voicing hope that Kuwait will continue to enjoy peace, security and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

"A galaxy of creative talent from the sons of Kuwait and the Arabian Gulf will be honored at the Expo, which signals care for investment in human capital in our countries and interest in human development," Al-Mutairi said.

"Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) is keen on creating suitable environment for skilled youths from both genders to improve their capacities and promote development in Kuwait in collaboration with the state institutions and non-government agencies," he affirmed.

The minister congratulated the honored youths and thanked the team of, and the participants in, the three-day Expo which opened yesterday.

The Expo, is being held at Palestine secondary school in Al-Rumaithia area under joint patronage of Al-Mutairi; Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs, and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Feras Al-Sabah; and Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Adel Muhammad Abdullah Al-Adwani. (end)

