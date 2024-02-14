Qurain Cultural Festival Launches Plastic Art Exhibition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Jales

KUWAIT, Feb 14 (KUNA) - The Qurain plastic art exhibition, one of the main activities of the 29th Qurain Cultural Festival, kicked off Wednesday, with the participation of 62 Kuwaiti artists.

Musaed Al-Zamel, assistant secretary general for arts sector at the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL), said it is the most important activity of the Qurain festival, referring to declaring the winners of creative Isa Al-Sager award given to 10 participants in this exhibition.

He pointed out that the one-week show features artists, professors and talented youngers.

For his part, Duaij Al-Ghowainem, an NCCAL official, said the event includes varied creative visions and experiences from 62 Kuwaiti male and female artists in different plastic arts fields.

Speaking to KUNA, Waleed Al-Nashi, a plastic artist, underlined the importance of partaking in this gallery to share expertise, adding that he is taking part in the event with two portraits.

At the end of the opening ceremony, the winners announced are Khazal Al-Qaffas, Abbas Malik, Mohammad Al-Shaibani, Nawaf Al-Armali, Jaber Ahmad, Abdullatif Ashkenani, Israa Kelendar, Nasser Al-Refaie, Abdullah Al-Jairan and Abdulredha Baker. (end)

