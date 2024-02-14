US Condemns Israeli Forces Demolishing Of Palestinian Home In East Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- The United States condemned on Wednesday the Israeli forces demolition of the home of a Palestinian activist in the occupied East Jerusalem.

"We condemn the demolition of Fakhri Abu Dhabi's home. He is a community leader in East Jerusalem," the State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing, noting that part of the structure dates back to before 1967.

"We believe that demolition not only obviously damages his home and his family and the lives that they have built there, but the entire community who live in fear that their homes may be next. This has been their family home for generations."

Miller Abu Dhabi has been an outspoken community leader, including against demolitions and now his family has been displaced.

"But I want to -- I would also like to reiterate that the impact of these demolitions, this is obviously not the first, goes beyond just the impact on this individual family."

He warned that these acts obstruct efforts to advance a durable and lasting peace and security that would benefit not just Palestinians but Israelis.

"They damage Israel's standing in the world and they make it ultimately more difficult for us to accomplish all of the things we are trying to accomplish that would ultimately be in the interest of the Israeli people."

"And so we condemn them and continue to urge that they not continue."

Miller unveiled that the US officials has asked their Israeli counterparts to investigate the incident.

"I will say, on behalf of the United States, we have made clear to them that we want that incident to be investigated. They have told us they are investigating it. It's our understanding that investigative -- investigation is not yet complete."

"But we want to see it completed as soon as possible. And as I said from this podium several days ago, if accountability is appropriate, we want to be -- we want to see accountability put in place," Miller said.

On the measures the US plans to take to counter these Israeli practices, Miller reiterated: "So we condemn them and let me tell you what we are offering as an alternative. So the Secretary has made clear that after conversations with others in the region that there is a path forward, an alternative path to the one that -- that Israel has pursued to date to provide lasting peace and security for Israel".

"And it would include the establishment of two states and we will continue to pursue that path," he elaborated.

"And so when it comes to all of these types of issues, what we will continue to lay out is the vision that we think is a better path, as I said, not just for the Palestinian people, but ultimately that provides greater security benefits for the Israeli people as well". (end)

asj









MENAFN14022024000071011013ID1107853839