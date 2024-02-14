US Suspends Deportation Of Palestinians For 18 Months

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- The United States on Wednesday suspended deportation of Palestinians, who lack or lost legal status, for 18 months due to the current humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territories.

"In light of the ongoing conflict and humanitarian needs on the ground, President Joe Biden signed a memorandum directing the deferral of removal of certain Palestinians who are present in the United States, giving them a temporary safe haven," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement issued by the White House.

"Specifically, President Biden is granting deferred enforced departure for 18 months to Palestinians that are currently in the United States."

He pointed out that this grant of deferred enforced departure would provide protections for most Palestinians in the United States, with certain exceptions.

"Those convicted of felonies or who are otherwise deemed to pose a public safety threat are not eligible for deferred enforced departure. Anyone who voluntarily returns to the Palestinian territories would lose any such protections." (end)

amm









MENAFN14022024000071011013ID1107853838