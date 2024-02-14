Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah referred suspicion of crimes related to public funds, money laundering and financial disclosure to Public Prosecution.
KUWAIT - The Japanese government is looking to facilitate travel of Kuwaitis to Japan, taking several measures to realize this goal, said Japanese Ambassador to Kuwait Morino Yasunari.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture Abdul-Rahman Al-Mutairi said Expo 965 helps fostering the national and Gulf skills in the field of heritage conservation.
KUWAIT - The Qurain plastic art exhibition, one of the main activities of the 29th Qurain Cultural Festival, kicked off, with the participation of 62 Kuwaiti artists.
DUBAI - Kuwait's para athletes raised their tally of medals to five at the Dubai 2024 World Para Athletics Grand Prix - the 15th Fazza International Para Athletics Championships after winning silver and bronze.
CAIRO - Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayipp Erdogan underscored the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
BEIRUT - At least four people, including two children, were killed and a dozen others injured in air and artillery attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on southern Lebanese towns.
RAMALLAH - A Palestinian teenager was killed and 12 others injured by the Israeli occupation forces' in Beit Ummar town, north of al-Khalil, southern West Bank.
WASHINGTON - The United States condemned the Israeli forces demolition of the home of a Palestinian activist in the occupied East Jerusalem. (end)
ibi
MENAFN14022024000071011013ID1107853837
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.