Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah referred suspicion of crimes related to public funds, money laundering and financial disclosure to Public Prosecution.

KUWAIT - The Japanese government is looking to facilitate travel of Kuwaitis to Japan, taking several measures to realize this goal, said Japanese Ambassador to Kuwait Morino Yasunari.

KUWAIT - Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture Abdul-Rahman Al-Mutairi said Expo 965 helps fostering the national and Gulf skills in the field of heritage conservation.

KUWAIT - The Qurain plastic art exhibition, one of the main activities of the 29th Qurain Cultural Festival, kicked off, with the participation of 62 Kuwaiti artists.

DUBAI - Kuwait's para athletes raised their tally of medals to five at the Dubai 2024 World Para Athletics Grand Prix - the 15th Fazza International Para Athletics Championships after winning silver and bronze.

CAIRO - Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayipp Erdogan underscored the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

BEIRUT - At least four people, including two children, were killed and a dozen others injured in air and artillery attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on southern Lebanese towns.

RAMALLAH - A Palestinian teenager was killed and 12 others injured by the Israeli occupation forces' in Beit Ummar town, north of al-Khalil, southern West Bank.

WASHINGTON - The United States condemned the Israeli forces demolition of the home of a Palestinian activist in the occupied East Jerusalem. (end)

