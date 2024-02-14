Advanced Building Materials Market To Grow By USD 17,001.89 Million From 2022 To 2027 | Globally At 5.34% CAGR: Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
advanced building materials market is set to grow by USD 17,001.89 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Advanced Building Materials Market 2023-2027
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
169
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 17,001.89 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth
2022-2023(%)
|
4.23
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 51%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany
The advanced building materials market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market.
3M Co., Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., APV Engineered Coatings LLC, BASF SE, Boral Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, CRH Plc, Daikin Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Heidelberg Materials AG, Holcim Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Digital GmbH, OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin Williams Co. are some of the major market participants -.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The
advanced building materials market
report covers the following areas:
Advanced Building Materials Size Advanced Building Materials Trends Advanced Building Materials Industry Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis Customer Landscape
The advanced building materials market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation
will accelerate. The increase in the number of smart cities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the uncertain macroeconomic conditions will hamper the growth.
The increase in the number of smart cities
drives the growth. Currently, countries focus on
creating new smart cities to accommodate the increasing urban population, and these cities
provide smarter solutions that can be deployed to reduce the straining effects of the increasing urban population and introduce energy-efficient road networks.
Such
expansion and development of cities and infrastructure pose strong demand. Hence, the growing smart cities boost the growth during the forecast period.
Uncertain macroeconomic conditions challenge
the growth.
Type
Advanced Cement And Concrete Cross-laminated Timber Sealants Structural Insulated Panel Others End-user
Commercial Industrial Residential Geography
APAC Europe North America Middle East And Africa South America
The growth by the
advanced cement and concrete
segment will be significant during the forecast period. In order to save carbon emissions and increase the durability of infrastructure, governments and organizations across
the world support the use of modern cement and concrete. Moreover, the introduction of innovative cement and concrete products has been prompted by the demand for high-performance, sustainable construction solutions. Hence, such factors boost the advanced cement and concrete segment during the forecast period.
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in share, among others
The industry is experiencing significant growth, fueled by rising government expenditures on infrastructural development. This growth is particularly evident in construction and infrastructure developments, where innovative materials such as concrete, wall cladding, and precast products & elements are gaining traction. With the global population becoming increasingly urbanized, the demand for infrastructure support such as roads, subways, and tunnels is soaring. To meet stringent construction time requirements and budget constraints, the market is witnessing a surge in cost-effective products like ready-mix concrete and precast concrete pavement. Companies like Gage Brothers Concrete Products are at the forefront, offering cutting-edge solutions to cater to the evolving needs of the industry.
The industry is experiencing a transformative phase, driven by technological advancements and environmental considerations. Key innovators such as Kingspan Group and Ondura are revolutionizing the roofing and waterproofing sector with cutting-edge manufacturing technology. They're leveraging advanced machines to produce N95 manufacturing facility, enabling efficient production while maintaining stringent quality standards. However, manufacturing cost price remains a concern, especially with the need for green materials and eco-friendly construction materials. Despite challenges like lockdowns, major manufacturing countries like China, U.S., Germany, Italy, and UK are driving growth in the industry. The demand for conventional building material is gradually declining in favor of sustainable solutions, reflecting a shift towards a more environmentally conscious approach in construction.
