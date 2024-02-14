Scoop Masters Celebrates 36 Years In The Dog Waste Removal Business And Officially Announces Expansion Into Ventura, CA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scoop Masters works with countless management companies and can even service HOA areas.

Scoop Masters can service dog waste stations and can even handle the installation of new stations.

Scoop Masters, a leading professional dog poop cleaning company, proudly marks 36 years of service in Los Angeles and announces their expansion into Ventura.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scoop Masters, a leading professional dog poop cleaning company, proudly marks 36 years of dedicated service in Los Angeles, California, and announces their expansion into Ventura, California. Since their establishment in 1988, Scoop Masters has been providing top-notch dog waste removal services at residential and commercial locations in California, Texas, Florida, Tennessee, and beyond.

For over three decades, Scoop Masters has been a reliable partner for dog owners, saving them from the time-consuming and unpleasant task of picking up dog poop. Not only does the company tackle the waste problem, but they also address the associated odors that come from pet poo. Scoop Masters offers premium sanitizing and deodorizing services for artificial turf, dog runs, patios, and any other areas frequented by furry friends. Their team of experienced pros uses the Wysiwash system to ensure the complete safety of people, pets, and plants. And unlike many competitors, Scoop Masters doesn't contract out any of their work. Each employee wears Scoop Masters attire and arrives in professional branded work trucks, ensuring transparency and accountability on clients' properties.

Picking up dog poop isn't just about convenience; it's also crucial for health and environmental reasons, something that Scoop Masters takes very seriously. Common parasites, including roundworms, giardia, tapeworms, hookworms, and others, can be transmitted through dog feces.*

Now, Scoop Masters has expanded its reach to serve Ventura County, California. "We've been getting inquiries for service in that area for several years," founder Tim Stone states. After years of referring clients to other companies in the region, Stone saw an opportunity for expansion when one of his long-time employees relocated there last year. In addition to Los Angeles and Ventura, Scoop Masters proudly serves Thousand Oaks, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village, Simi Valley, Camarillo, Oxnard, Lake Sherwood, Moorpark, Newberry Park, Santa Paula, Fillmore, and surrounding areas.

Many pet owners rely on professional waste removal services from Scoop Masters when they simply don't have the time. They want to spend quality time with their furry companions, instead of dealing with their inevitable mess. Some clients appreciate the simple convenience, while others enjoy the affordability of outsourcing this unpleasant task.

Scoop Masters is committed to providing exceptional services and maintaining its reputation as a trusted and reliable dog waste cleaning company . With its expansion into Ventura, the company looks forward to serving more pet owners and their furry companions for many years to come. For more information about Scoop Masters and its services, please visit their website or contact them directly.

*Source: apaws (Association of Professional Animal Waste Specialists)

