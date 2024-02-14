The Heart Of Coeur D'alene Living: New Website Showcases Coeur D'alene Place Neighborhood

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coeur d'Alene Place Entrance

Coeur d'Alene Place Location Aerial View

Coeur d'Alene Place Park

Find your dream home in this sought-after Coeur d'Alene neighborhood with easy-to-use search tools and beautiful listings.

COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The vibrant Coeur d'Alene Place neighborhood, affectionately known locally as CdA Place, now has a dedicated online destination for homebuyers and sellers with the launch of CoeurdAlenePlace. This new website provides a comprehensive look at the community, available properties, and the North Idaho lifestyle.Coeur d'Alene Place offers a blend of convenience and charm, located within the beautiful city of Coeur d'Alene. The website showcases the neighborhood's amenities, proximity to outdoor recreation, and easy access to downtown Coeur d'Alene's shops and restaurants."CoeurdAlenePlace is designed to be a one-stop resource for anyone interested in buying or selling a home in this desirable neighborhood," said local real estate agent Jeff Jillson. "The website simplifies the home search process and highlights the unique advantages of living in Coeur d'Alene Place."Key features of the new website include:Detailed listings of homes for sale in Coeur d'Alene Place : Explore available properties with photos, descriptions, and virtual tours.Neighborhood information: Learn about schools, parks, local businesses, and more.Homebuying resources: Access helpful guides and tools for a smooth buying experience.Seller tools: Find resources and market insights for those looking to sell.To provide exceptional service, the website recommends top local real estate agent Jeff Jillson of Windermere Coeur d'Alene Realty. With extensive experience in the Coeur d'Alene market, Jeff offers personalized guidance to both buyers and sellers."I'm thrilled to be part of the CoeurdAlenePlace launch," said Jeff Jillson. "My goal is to make the real estate process seamless and help clients achieve their real estate goals in Coeur d'Alene Place."About Coeur d'Alene Place:Coeur d'Alene Place is a vibrant neighborhood nestled in the heart of beautiful Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. This family-friendly community offers a perfect blend of convenience and natural beauty. Residents enjoy easy access to outdoor recreation on the scenic shores of Lake Coeur d'Alene, as well as proximity to downtown's charming shops, restaurants, and cultural attractions. With excellent schools, welcoming neighbors, and a variety of home styles to choose from, Coeur d'Alene Place embodies the very best of North Idaho living.About Jeff Jillson:Jeff Jillson is a trusted real estate professional with Windermere Coeur d'Alene Realty, a company boasting over 100 years of service in the greater Coeur d'Alene region. With over 20 years of experience, Jeff offers in-depth knowledge of the local market, ensuring informed decisions for his clients. His expertise spans residential sales, investment properties, and vacation homes, making him a versatile resource for buyers and sellers of Coeur d'Alene real estate . Passionate about North Idaho living, Jeff is dedicated to helping people achieve their real estate dreams and is known for his exceptional client service.###Contact:

Jeff Jillson

Windermere Coeur d'Alene Realty

+1 208-920-0410

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube