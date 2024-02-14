UP Board Gives Second Chance To Intermediate Students Who Missed Practical Exams

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 15 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Department has decided to give another opportunity to intermediate students who have missed their practical exams.

Through this, the students who missed their practical examinations conducted by the Council of Secondary Education will get a chance to appear for the exams on February 16.

Notably, the board examinations will be organised in the state from February 22 to March 9. Prior to the exams, the government wants to ensure that every student can participate in the main exams with peace of mind, having completed their practical exams, an official said.

According to Divyakant Shukla, Secretary of the Board of Secondary Education, the intermediate practical exams of the year 2024, which were scheduled between January 25 and February 9, and missed by some students, will be conducted again on February 16.

Similar to the main examination, this practical examination will be conducted by examiners appointed by the regional offices of the Council under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.

