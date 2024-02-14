Century Communities Announces Three New Communities Now Available In Northern Colorado

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Top 10 homebuilder introduces new single-family homes with community amenities in growing areas

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023-announced that three highly anticipated new communities are now selling a lineup of single-family homes in Northern Colorado: Timnath Lakes (Timnath), Red Barn Meadows (Mead) and Prairie Song (Windsor). Homes are currently available for purchase online and in person.

Silverthorne Plan Exterior Rendering | Red Barn Meadows by Century Communities | New Construction Homes in Mead, CO

Vail II Plan Exterior Rendering | Prairie Song by Century Communities | New Build Homes in Windsor, CO

Aspen Plan Exterior Rendering | Timnath Lakes by Century Communities | New Homes in Timnath, CO

The new communities offer a broad selection of single-family homes, including both ranch and two-story floor plans, with up to 2,767 square feet of open-concept living space. Many homes also include high-quality features like designer-selected finishes, covered patios, 3-bay garages and more. In addition, each of the neighborhoods are part of well-established planned developments, boasting a range of desirable amenities like pools and recreation centers-along with trail systems, parks and more that connect the communities with their surrounding environments.

Learn more about each community and view available homes at .



NOW SELLING:

Prairie Song | Windsor

Starting from the high $500s



Ranch and two-story homes

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, standard 2-bay garages

5 floor plans with up to 2,767 square feet

Optional 3-bay garages, covered patios, and more Model open for tour (Vail II plan)

Sales Center:

986 Rhapsody Drive

Windsor, CO 80550

303.268.8364

Schedule a tour and view available homes at

.

Red Barn Meadows | Mead

Starting from the high $400s



2 ranch-style plans and 5 two-story plans from the Colorado Collection

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,661 to 2,767 square feet

Optional 3-bay garages and covered patios Models open for tour (Silverthorne and Aspen plans)

Sales Center:

5940 Red Barn Avenue

Mead, CO 80542

303.268.8364

Schedule a tour and view available homes at

.



Timnath Lakes | Timnath

Starting from the mid $500s



Ranch and two-story homes

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

7 floor plans with up to 2,767 square feet

42" upper cabinets and 9' basement ceilings standard Model open for tour (Aspen plan)

Sales Center:

4411 Shivaree Street

Timnath, CO 80547

303.268.8364

Schedule a tour and view available homes at

.



DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE

HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Colorado.

How it works:

Shop homes atCenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract viaDocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

