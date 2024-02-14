Wisdom Debt Relief Introduces New Program To Empower Consumers In Tackling High-Interest Debt

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tustin, CA, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wisdom Debt Relief, a leading advocate for financial empowerment, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative debt resolution program aimed at assisting consumers in overcoming high-interest debts. With credit card debt in the United States soaring to unprecedented levels, Wisdom Debt Relief recognizes the urgent need for effective solutions to help individuals regain control of their financial futures. Americans now collectively owe a staggering $1.13 trillion on their credit card , with the average balance per consumer reaching a historic high of $6,360. Coupled with factors such as inflation and rising interest rates, more individuals are finding themselves trapped in a cycle of debt.

"In today's economic landscape, many consumers are struggling to manage their high-interest debts," said Alex Zokaei and Daniel Emrani, CEOs at Wisdom Debt Relief. "We are excited to introduce our new program, designed to provide individuals with the support and resources they need to tackle their debts head-on and achieve financial freedom."

The introduction of this new debt resolution program comes at a crucial time, as more Americans face the challenges of mounting credit card debt. Philip Philipson, a financial analyst, highlights the ongoing impact of inflation and rising interest rates, stating, "Americans are still contending with lingering inflation and the ongoing rise in interest rates, which forces them to depend more heavily on credit cards."

Wisdom Debt Relief's new program offers a comprehensive approach to debt resolution, including:

Personalized Debt Resolution Programs: Wisdom Debt Relief understands that every individual's financial situation is unique. Their team of experts works closely with clients to develop personalized debt resolution programs tailored to their specific needs and circumstances.

Expert Negotiation with Creditors: The program includes expert negotiation with creditors to reduce outstanding balances and secure more favorable repayment terms. Wisdom Debt Relief's skilled negotiators advocate on behalf of clients, helping them to alleviate the burden of debt and regain control of their finances.

Lower Monthly Payments: By restructuring debt and renegotiating interest rates, Wisdom Debt Relief helps clients achieve more manageable monthly payments, enabling them to make meaningful progress towards debt repayment while maintaining their financial stability.

Timely Debt Resolution: With a focus on efficiency and effectiveness, Wisdom Debt Relief guides clients towards debt freedom in as little as 24-60 months. Their streamlined approach ensures that individuals can overcome their financial challenges and move forward with confidence.

"We believe that no one should have to struggle under the weight of credit card debt," said Alex Zokaei and Daniel Emrani. "Our goal is to provide consumers with the support and resources they need to break free from the cycle of debt and achieve a brighter financial future."

For individuals grappling with credit card debt, Wisdom Debt Relief's new program offers a lifeline. With its comprehensive debt resolution programs and unwavering commitment to client success, Wisdom Debt Relief provides a clear pathway towards financial stability and peace of mind.

For more information about Wisdom Debt Relief and its debt resolution services, please visit or contact (888) 684-1874.



About Wisdom Debt Relief:

Wisdom Debt Relief is a leading provider of debt resolution services, dedicated to helping individuals overcome the challenges of credit card debt. With a focus on personalized solutions and client satisfaction, Wisdom Debt Relief offers comprehensive debt resolution programs tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. Their team of experts works tirelessly to negotiate with creditors, reduce outstanding balances, and provide ongoing support and guidance to clients on their journey towards financial freedom. For more information, visit .

Alex Zokaei & Daniel Emrani Wisdom Debt Relief