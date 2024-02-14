Smith Hulsey Law Recognized As A Top Personal Injury Firm In Georgia By The Georgia Business Journal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The firm was the only North Georgia firm to win the prestigious distinction

- Rustin Smith, Partner at Smith Hulsey Law GAINESVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Smith Hulsey Law has been recognized as one of the best Personal Injury Firms in Georgia, according to the Georgia Business Journal's esteemed "Best of Georgia" awards for 2023. The firm's outstanding dedication to relentless representation and exceptional results has earned them the distinction of being the top firm in the state.The "Best of Georgia" awards, organized by the Georgia Business Journal, highlight businesses and organizations that have made a significant impact in their respective industries. Nominees are selected based on the opinions of thousands of consumers from across the state, ensuring that only the most deserving candidates receive recognition.Smith Hulsey Law was the only North Georgia firm to win the "Best in Georgia 2023" award for personal injury firms, further emphasizing their dedication to serving clients throughout the state.“We were excited to earn this distinction, let alone be the only North Georgia law firm to receive this honor,” said firm partner Rustin Smith.“We thank our community and wonderful team for their hard work serving as a trusted advocate for seeking justice for Georgia's injured.”Based in Gainesville, attorneys at Smith Hulsey Law have an in-depth understanding of Georgia's personal injury law. The firm serves individuals who have sustained personal injuries due to various circumstances such as car accidents, workers' compensation, and slip and fall accidents. Their team of personal injury lawyers has secured numerous seven and eight-figure results for their clients.The voting process for the 2024 Best of Georgia competition is now open, and Georgians can once again nominate their other favorite businesses in the state at .For more information about Smith Hulsey Law and their legal services, visit .###About Smith Hulsey LawOur attorneys at Smith Hulsey Law in Gainesville, Georgia work relentlessly to fight on behalf of our clients. We have worked on cases involving car accidents, workers' compensation, truck accidents, wrongful death, and other areas of personal injury. If you or your loved one has been involved in an accident due to the negligence of another, contact our Gainesville office today to begin the road to recovering the compensation you deserve.

