Global Digital Power And Energy Services Iot Start-Up Tracker Report 2023 Featuring Bidgely Corinex, Energiency, METRON, And Fox Iot

Operators of electric utilities and distribution systems look for solutions to cut operational expenditure and increase network resiliency.
This start-up tracker helps ecosystem participants identify providers offering solutions that address industry challenges.
The start-up tracker provides a rich database aof start-up and niche players that can transform power and energy services processes and add value to the end user. The analyst selected these companies based on its Best Practices database, alongside secondary research on worldwide power and energy ecosystem mappings and rankings (e.g., CB Insights, Forbes list) and other regional power and energy services tech mappings and rankings.
The analyst made a list of start-ups that focus on IoT power and energy services by region, including different segments: advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), energy efficiency, energy storage management, distributed generation, and electric vehicle (EV) charging. The analyst conducted detailed primary interviews with start-ups that stand out in different regions to generate a competitive profile and understand relevant developments, strategies, and value propositions. After screening and analyzing each shortlisted company, the analyst assigned an overall score to each start-up using the criteria described in this study.
To accurately observe and measure IoT-related economic activity, the analyst uses this definition to determine whether a technology product, application, or service is part of the IoT industry.
The IoT space is still in flux. Unlike the more mature ICT markets, the IoT space has significant overlap with other industries, such as automotive, energy, and transportation. A component of the IoT is any product, application, or service that is part of a larger solution comprising the 4 elements below.
Objects that are virtualized and imbued with data measurement capabilities The ability to grant identities to physical and virtual objects Interconnections between the objects for monitoring and interaction The ability to generate real-time insights from data and incorporate them into existing business processes
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: IoT Platforms to Streamline the Implementation of Digital Power and Energy Solutions Growth Opportunity 2: IoT Devices for Advanced Communication at the Grid Edge Growth Opportunity 3: IoT Professional Services for Improved Power and Energy Outcomes Growth Opportunity 4: Managed IoT Connectivity Services for Smart Grid and DR-ready Solutions
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Power and Energy Services Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Market Definition and Methodology
Definition of IoT Scope of the Study Research Process and Methodology IoT in Power and Energy Services - Key Topics Covered in this Study
Growth Environment
Technology Use in the Digital Power and Energy Services Market Use and Importance of IoT in the Digital Power and Energy Services Key Challenges of the Digital Power and Energy Industry Key Trends Impacting the Digital Energy and Power Industry Digital Transformation of the Energy and Power Industry Digital Transformation Journey for Energy and Power Companies Advanced Metering Infrastructure AMI for Edge Intelligence Distribution Automation and Digital Substations Expanded Ecosystem of Smart Grids New Utility Use Cases Diversification of Energy Services Emerging Technology Roadmap for Sensors in the Smart Grid Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the Digital Power and Energy Services Market Critical Success Factors for Growth
Key Competitors
Key Competitors (Start-ups) in the Digital Power and Energy Services Market Scoring Methodology for Competitive Profiles Innovation Target for Competitive Profiles
Company Profiles
Bidgely - Company Profile Bidgely - Analyst Viewpoint Corinex - Company Profile Corinex - Analyst Viewpoint Energiency - Company Profile Energiency - Analyst Viewpoint METRON - Company Profile METRON - Analyst Viewpoint Fox IoT - Company Profile Fox IoT - Analyst Viewpoint
