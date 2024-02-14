Pricing I/O's Founder Marcos Rivera To Lead Master Class On Advanced Pricing Strategies In Collaboration With Peakspan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pricing I/O's Founder Marcos Rivera to Lead Master Class on Raising Pricing Without Risking Customers

Pricing I/O's Founder Marcos Rivera Discusses Advanced Pricing Strategies

Pricing I/O founder Marcos Rivera to lead a Master Class, "Raising Pricing Without Risking Customers," sharing advanced strategies to optimize B2B SaaS pricing.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pricing I/O, an authority in optimizing pricing strategies for B2B SaaS-based technology companies ranging from $10M to $1B in ARR, is proud to announce that its founder, Marcos Rivera , will headline an exclusive Master Class titled "Raising Pricing Without Risking Customers" in partnership with PeakSpan Capital. This event aims to equip businesses with the strategies to enhance their pricing and packaging, ensuring they deliver maximum value to their customers without compromising growth.With over two decades of unparalleled expertise in SaaS pricing, Rivera has cemented his status as an industry titan. Having steered the pricing strategies for over 350 SaaS products and coached more than 100 SaaS CEOs, his insights are both profound and practical. Rivera's background as an operating executive at Vista Equity Partners, combined with his roles as an author, speaker, investor, and educator in pricing for MBA students at UC San Diego, underscores his deep understanding of and impact on the industry.Pricing I/O sets itself apart by offering a robust suite of services, including Behavioral Analysis, Pricing Design Workshops, Implementation & Roll Out, Scenario Planning, Growth Strategy, Pricing Validation, Price Renewal Increases, and Pricing Governance. The firm prides itself on its hands-on approach, providing tailored solutions that align with clients' growth objectives through its acclaimed Pricing Design Program. This program embodies a blend of research, consulting, and coaching, emphasizing real-world application and knowledge transfer to empower businesses to build a sustainable pricing culture.In the upcoming Master Class, Rivera will dive deep into the nuances of pricing strategy, leveraging Pricing I/O's unique 5Q Pricing Framework to address critical aspects such as:Ownership and management of effective pricing processes.Identification of signals indicating the potential for price increases.Utilization of pricing data to inform strategic decisions.Seamless implementation of pricing changes.This session is meticulously crafted for executives and leaders within the B2B SaaS domain, aiming to provide them with actionable insights and the confidence to navigate pricing adjustments successfully.Event Details:Title: PeakSpan Master Class: Raising Pricing Without Risking CustomersDate: Thursday, February 15thTime: 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ETLocation: Online – Advance registration requiredRegistration: To participate in this transformative session, please register via the following link: . Early registration is encouraged due to limited availability.Pricing I/O, in collaboration with PeakSpan, is eager to share these invaluable strategies and insights, reinforcing our commitment to driving success through effective pricing. We look forward to an engaging and enlightening Master Class.For more information about the event and how to get involved, please visit Pricing I/O's website or contact our team directly.

Eric Smith

Pricing I/O

+1 858-585-7001

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube