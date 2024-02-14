EXPERIENTIAL MARKETING MEASUREMENT COALITION LAUNCHES DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION EVENT MEASUREMENT METHODOLOGY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Leading Industry Association Publishes Guide to Measuring Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Events and Experiences

- Dax Callner, President of EMMC YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The industry's leading authority on event measurement and analytics, the Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition (“EMMC”), has published a guide to measuring Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (“DEI”) for events and experiences. The guide was developed in partnership with leading DEI experts from multiple industries and backgrounds.“As diversity, equity and inclusion continue to be an important values-based effort by brands and organizations, we saw the need for a measurement framework that could serve as a standard for marketers everywhere” said Dax Callner, President of EMMC.“EMMC is dedicated to the effective measurement of events and experiences. This new module will help brands and organizations prove the effectiveness of their DEI-focused efforts within the events and experiential space.”The full guide is available exclusively to members of EMMC; however, on February 21, EMMC and Event Marketer will host a LinkedIn Live featuring expert panelists and an overview of the DEI measurement module. To register, please sign-up here.For more information on the EMMC visit .About The Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition (“EMMC”)The Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition (“EMMC”) is a not-for-profit industry association dedicated to driving consistent, credible measurement across the experiential marketing industry. At the EMMC, we believe consistent, outcome-focused measurement is critical to protecting and growing the industry. Our mission is to standardize core experiential marketing metrics and measurement methodologies, aggregate and share anonymous benchmarks and promote the effective measurement of all experiential marketing programs, globally. The Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition (“EMMC”) is a not-for-profit industry association based in New York and London.

Dax Callner

Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition

+1 512-413-1874

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn