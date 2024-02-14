Richmond American Announces Grand Opening In Fredericksburg

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Tour the new Presley model at White Oak Reserve

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Virginia, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC ), is excited to announce the debut of the highly anticipated Presley model home at White Oak Reserve (RichmondAmerican/WhiteOak ) in Fredericksburg. This impressive neighborhood showcases an array of ranch and two-story homes, each with a versatile floor plan and designer details.

Grand Opening Event ( RichmondAmerican/WhiteOakGO )

The two-story Presley is one of five Richmond American floor plans available at White Oak Reserve in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the stunning Presley model at White Oak Reserve from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 17. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary refreshments and learn about special grand opening offers.

About White Oak Reserve:



Inspired new homes from the $700s

Ranch and two-story floor plans

Half-acre+ homesites

Easy access to I-95 & downtown Fredericksburg

Close proximity to a VRE station, MCB Quantico, notable schools, shopping and dining

Designer-curated fixtures and finishes Quick move-in opportunities

White Oak Reserve is located at 100 Marble Oak Drive in Fredericksburg. Call 540.548.4435 or visit RichmondAmerican to learn more and RSVP for the Grand Opening event.



About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.

