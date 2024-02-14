Manulife Reports Full Year And Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945









Manulife

Financial Corporation ("Manulife" or the "Company") reported its full year and fourth quarter results for the period ended December 31, 2023, during which we delivered double-digit growth in core EPS, and today declared a common share dividend increase of 9.6%. Key highlights for full year 2023 and the fourth quarter ("4Q23") include:

Net income attributed to shareholders of $5.1 billion in 2023, up $1.6 billion from 2022 transitional net income attributed to shareholders ("Transitional Net Income")1, and $1.7 billion in 4Q23, up $0.4 billion from Transitional Net Income in the fourth quarter of 2022 ("4Q22")

Net income attributed to shareholders of $5.1 billion in 2023, up $7.0 billion from 2022, and $1.7 billion in 4Q23, up $0.7 billion from 4Q22

Core earnings1 of $6.7 billion in 2023, up 13% on a constant exchange rate basis2 from 2022. Core earnings of $1.8 billion in 4Q23, up 15% from 4Q22

Core EPS3 of $3.47 in 2023, up 17%2 from $2.90 in 2022. Core EPS of $0.92 in 4Q23, up 20% from $0.77 in 4Q22

EPS of $2.61 in 2023, up 47%2 compared with transitional EPS3 of $1.69 in 2022 and up $3.76 compared with EPS of -$1.15 in 2022. EPS of $0.86 in 4Q23, up 43% compared with transitional EPS of $0.60 in 4Q22 and up 97%2 compared with EPS of $0.43 in 4Q22

Core ROE3 of 15.9% in 2023 and 16.4% in 4Q23, and ROE of 11.9% in 2023 and 15.3% in 4Q23

LICAT ratio4 of 137%

Remittances5 of $5.5 billion in 2023 compared with $6.9 billion in 2022

Entered into an agreement with Global Atlantic to reinsure four in-force blocks of legacy and low ROE business, including $6 billion of long-term care ("LTC") insurance contract net liabilities6, representing the largest ever LTC reinsurance transaction. The transaction is expected to close by the end of February 20247

Purchased for cancellation 3.4% of common shares outstanding, or more than 62 million common shares, for $1.6 billion in 2023 Declared a 9.6% increase in the dividend per common share today

"2023 was a milestone year for Manulife as we continued to execute on our transformation journey. We

delivered strong business results of 17% and 13% growth year-over-year in core EPS and core earnings,

respectively, as well as core ROE of 15.9% in 2023. We generated core earnings growth across all insurance

segments, double-digit increases in all new business metrics8, and $4.5 billion of net inflows5 in Global WAM9.

We also announced a milestone reinsurance transaction, including the largest ever LTC risk transfer." "Our strategy is grounded in making decisions easier and lives better for our customers and driving greater

value for our shareholders. The dedication and passion of our team to deliver has helped us excel in

uncertain market conditions and achieve positive momentum as we begin 2024." - Roy Gori, Manulife President & Chief Executive Officer "This year marked a smooth transition to IFRS 17 where Manulife delivered growth in earnings, book value

per common share, and LICAT ratio, while returning $1.6 billion to shareholders through our share buyback

program. We generated $5.5 billion in remittances in 2023, and we announced a 9.6% increase in the

common share dividend today. We enter 2024 well positioned to deliver business growth and cash generation

to our shareholders." - Colin Simpson, Manulife Chief Financial Officer

Results at a Glance



otherwise stated) Quarterly

Results Full Year Results 4Q23 4Q22 Change2,5 2023 2022 Change

to shareholders /

Transitional $ 1,659 $ $ 915 / 1,228 81% / 35% $ 5,103 $ $ (1,933) /

3,498 nm / 40%

Earnings $ 1,773 $ 1,543 15

% $ 6,684 $ 5,801 13

EPS / Transitional ($) $ 0.86 $ $ 0.43 /

0.60 97%/

43% $ 2.61 $ $ (1.15)/

1.69 nm / 47%

Core EPS ($) $ 0.92 $ 0.77 20

% $ 3.47 $ 2.90 17

8.0% /

11.0% 7.3 pps /

4.3 pps

11.9

%

(5.5)% /

8.2% 17.4 pps /

3.7 pps

16.4

%

14.1

% 2.3 pps

15.9

%

14.0

% 1.9 pps

Book value per common share ($) $ 22.36 $ 21.56 4

% $ 22.36 $ 21.56 4

Adjusted BV per common share ($)3 $ 32.19 $ 29.42 9

% $ 32.19 $ 29.42 9

APE sales5 $ 1,550 $ 1,288 20

% $ 6,440 $ 5,653 12

NBV5 $ 630 $ 524 20

% $ 2,324 $ 2,063 10

New business CSM $ 626 $ 442 41

% $ 2,167 $ 1,895 12

($ billions) $ (1.3) $ (8.4) 85

% $ 4.5 $ 3.2 28

Results by Segment



otherwise stated) Quarterly

4Q23 4Q22 Change 2023 2022 Change

4Q23

4Q22 Change 2023 2022 Change Asia

Transitional $ 452 $ 231 / 363 84% / 22% $ 995 $ 516 / 481 43% /

73% Core

Earnings

414

365 14

1,518

1,392 11

731

658 11

3,313

2,920 15

306

292 5

1,206

1,181 3

303

238 27

1,148

1,006 16

to shareholders / Transitional

1,198 nm / (1)% Core

Earnings

352

296 19

1,487

1,387 7

363

252 44

1,409

1,261 12

139

87 60

490

362 35

70

47 49

224

199 13

Transitional $ 146

$ (33) / (79) nm/ nm $ 473 $ (1,809)/

1,139 nm / (58)% Core

Earnings

349

301 16

1,304

1,202 8

141

105 34

416

461 (10)

54

31 74

153

126 21

105

52 102

292

299 (2)

Net

Income

attributed

attributed to shareholders

353

274 29

%

1,321

1,299 (1)

35.1

32.5 8

143.4

136.9 2

817

780 5

%

813

790 0

25.7

23.6

24.9

27.2

Strategic Highlights

We are executing on our strategy to reshape our portfolio and focus on high potential growth

We entered into an agreement with Global Atlantic to reinsure four in-force blocks of legacy and low ROE business, including $6 billion of LTC insurance contract net liabilities. This agreement represents the largest ever LTC reinsurance transaction and is a major milestone in our transformation journey to reshape our portfolio by reducing risk, improving ROE, strengthening capital, growing high return businesses and delivering value to shareholders.7

In Asia, we continued to enhance our mainland Chinese visitor ("MCV") capabilities to complement our prominent domestic franchise in Hong Kong with support from the launch of an expanded hospital network covering more than 3,000 hospitals in mainland China and the opening of our second prestige service centre in Hong Kong. Our continued investments in MCV capabilities have contributed to robust MCV APE sales in 2023, more than double that of our 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

In addition, we launched a unified onboarding platform in our global high net worth business in Bermuda10, Hong Kong and Singapore. The new platform makes new business application, underwriting and compliance processes simpler and faster, enabling more streamlined interactions and an overall enhanced experience for both our brokers and customers.

In Global WAM, we entered into an agreement to acquire multi-sector alternative credit manager CQS11, headquartered in London. The acquisition will give

Manulife Investment Management and CQS clients enhanced access to our combined global investment solutions.

In Canada, we partnered with League, a leading healthcare technology provider, to offer our group benefits members more personalized and integrated digital healthcare experiences, enabling them to connect their benefits directly with healthcare options.

We are helping our customers live longer, healthier, and better lives

In the U.S., we enhanced our John Hancock Vitality Program by extending eligibility to access GRAIL's Galleri® multi-cancer early detection test to additional members, expanding eligibility for preventative care and early detection behaviours through annual skin cancer screenings, and introducing a personalized way to incentivize members to be more physically active through a new Active Rewards feature.

In addition, we differentiated ourselves from other U.S. life insurance carriers by hosting the first longevity symposium in the industry that brought together 250 life insurance brokers, leadership from reinsurance companies, media, and local government officials to give them a first-hand look at the innovations and science shaping the future of longevity.

In Canada, we expanded our Personalized Medicine program to all group benefits extended healthcare plans, making this service available to more customers, while enabling them to learn about medications that best meet their needs and work with healthcare providers on customized treatment plans that can lead to better outcomes.

We continue to progress on our ambition to be the most digital, customer-centric company in our industry

In Global WAM, we continued to enhance and broaden our wealth planning and advice business in Canada Retail through strategic agreements with Fidelity Clearing Canada and Envestnet that will provide access to leading advisory technology and portfolio management platforms, which when combined will deliver an enhanced digital client experience and improved advisor productivity.

In Asia, we completed Phase 1 of the policy administration system modernization in mainland China, launching new business and underwriting modules on the new cloud-native solution, with the seamless data migration of more than three million customers. This enables scale and efficiency, and lays the foundation for improved customer, distributor and partner experience.

Furthermore, we optimized the customer registration experience across our customer websites in the U.S., resulting in a 26% increase in online registrations in 2023, contributing to a 19% improvement in unique website traffic. In Canada, we grew our annual Manulife mobile app downloads by 18%, supported by upgrades designed to enhance our customers' digital experience and a successful communication campaign highlighting the ease and speed of online claims submissions.

Strong earnings 12

growth supported by rising interest rates and improved insurance experience

Core earnings of $6.7 billion in 2023, up 13% from 2022, and $1.8 billion in 4Q23, up 15% from 4Q22

The increase from 2022 was driven by improved insurance experience, the net impact of rising interest rates, and business growth. These were partially offset by a higher expected credit loss ("ECL") provision, higher performance-related costs and investments in technology. Insurance experience in our Property and Casualty ("P&C") Reinsurance business improved significantly in 2023 due to updates to prior year hurricane provisions compared with charges in 2022.



In the fourth quarter, core earnings increased by double-digits year-over-year across all four operating segments.



In Asia, higher net insurance results reflected the net impact of updates to actuarial methods and assumptions, which along with the impact of higher interest rates and business growth, contributed to a 14% increase in 4Q23 core earnings.

4Q23 core earnings in Global WAM were up 29% as a result of higher average AUMA and fee spreads, benefitting from favourable market impacts.

In Canada, growth in short-term insurance, primarily Group Insurance, as well as a decline in the ECL provision led to a 19% growth in 4Q23 core earnings.

4Q23 core earnings in the U.S. increased 16%, in part due to the net impact of higher yields and improved insurance experience. In Corporate and Other, core earnings decreased by $39 million as improved insurance experience in our P&C Reinsurance business was more than offset by higher performance-related costs and higher cost of debt financing.

Net Income attributed to shareholders rose to $5.1 billion in 2023, $1.6 billion higher than 2022 Transitional Net Income, and $1.7 billion in 4Q23, $0.4 billion higher than 4Q22 Transitional Net Income

The $1.6 billion increase compared with 2022 Transitional Net Income reflected growth in core earnings and a smaller net charge from market experience. The net charge from market experience in 2023 was primarily related to lower-than-expected returns on alternative long-duration assets ("ALDA") and the net impact of interest rate movements. The $7.0 billion increase compared with 2022 net income attributed to shareholders was driven by the factors noted above and $5.4 billion of transitional impacts due to the application of IFRS 9 hedge accounting and ECL principles.

The $0.4 billion increase compared with 4Q22 Transitional Net Income was primarily driven by a smaller net charge from market experience, growth in core earnings and the impact of updates to actuarial methods and assumptions in 4Q23. In addition, 4Q22 included the impact of an increase in the Canadian corporate tax rate on our deferred tax assets. The net charge from market experience in 4Q23 was primarily related to lower-than-expected returns on ALDA, partially offset by higher-than-expected returns on public equity. The $0.7 billion increase compared with 4Q22 net income attributed to shareholders was driven by the factors noted above and $0.3 billion of transitional impacts due to the application of IFRS 9 hedge accounting and ECL principles.

Double-digit growth in new business results and $4.5 billion of net inflows in Global WAM

Our 2023 new business results were boosted by strong performance in Asia and Canada. Overall, our APE sales, NBV and new business CSM increased 12%, 10% and 12%, respectively, from 2022



In Asia, higher demand across various markets in the region after the lifting of all COVID-19 containment measures in early 2023 contributed to a 15%, 3% and 16% growth in APE sales, NBV and new business CSM, respectively. Hong Kong APE sales, NBV and new business CSM increased 58%, 20% and 49%, respectively, primarily driven by a return of demand from MCV customers.

In Canada, APE sales increased 12%, driven by a large affinity markets sale, higher sales in all group benefits markets, partially offset by lower segregated fund sales. Higher sales volumes and higher margins in Group Insurance and Annuities led to a 35% increase year-over-year in NBV. New business CSM also increased 13%. In the U.S., APE sales and new business CSM were down 10% and 2%, respectively, due to the adverse impact of higher short-term interest rates on accumulation insurance products for most of 2023, particularly for our affluent customers. However, NBV increased 21%, driven by pricing actions, product mix and higher interest rates, which more than offset the impact of lower sales volumes.

Our 4Q23 new business results demonstrated momentum with year-over-year growth across all insurance segments, with increases of 20%, 20% and 41% in APE sales, NBV and new business CSM, respectively



Asia generated year-over-year growth of 11%, 5% and 27% in APE sales, NBV and new business CSM, respectively, primarily driven by strong growth in Hong Kong due to a return of demand from MCV customers as noted above.

In Canada, APE sales increased 44% from 4Q22, primarily due to higher large-case and mid-size sales in Group Insurance and higher fixed annuity sales, partially offset by lower travel sales. Combined with higher margins, this resulted in a 60% and 49% increase in NBV and new business CSM, respectively. In the U.S., APE sales increased 34% compared with 4Q22, reflecting a rebound in demand from affluent customers. Combined with product mix and pricing actions, this led to a 74% and 102% increase in NBV and new business CSM, respectively.

Global WAM net inflows of $4.5 billion in 2023, $1.3 billion higher compared with net inflows of $3.2 billion in 2022



Growth in member contributions in Retirement were more than offset by large case pension plan redemptions by a U.S. sponsor in the second half of the year, resulting in increased net outflows of $4.0 billion in 2023, compared with $0.1 billion in the prior year.

Retail net outflows of $0.5 billion in 2023 improved from $1.6 billion in the prior year, driven by lower mutual fund redemption rates and the launch of our Global Semiconductors strategy in Japan. This was partially offset by lower demand as investors continued to favour short-term cash and money market instruments amid market volatility and higher interest rates. Institutional Asset Management generated increased net inflows of $9.0 billion in 2023, compared with $4.9 billion in the prior year, driven by higher net inflows in alternative asset mandates, the impact of acquiring full ownership of Manulife Fund Management in China and new institutional product launches.

Global WAM net outflows of $1.3 billion in 4Q23, a $7.1 billion improvement compared with net outflows of $8.4 billion in 4Q22



Retirement net outflows of $2.5 billion improved from $4.6 billion in the prior year quarter, driven by lower pension plan redemptions in the U.S. and growth in new pension plan sales and member contributions.

Retail net outflows of $1.0 billion in 4Q23 improved from $4.7 billion in 4Q22, driven by lower mutual fund redemption rates. Institutional Asset Management generated higher net inflows of $2.1 billion, compared with $0.9 billion in 4Q22, driven by higher sales of real estate, private equity and credit mandates.

CSM balance increased 21% 2

with contribution from organic CSM movement of 5% 5

and the impact from changes in actuarial methods and assumptions

CSM net of NCI 13

was $20,440 million as at December 31, 2023

CSM net of NCI increased $3,157 million compared with December 31, 2022, representing growth of 21%. Organic CSM movement was an increase of $890 million or 5% in 2023, driven by the impact of new business and interest accretion, partially offset by amortization recognized in core earnings and a net reduction from insurance experience. Inorganic CSM movement was an increase of $2,434 million in 2023, primarily driven by the impact from changes in actuarial methods and assumptions, partially offset by changes in foreign currency exchange rates. In addition, NCI CSM increased $167 million compared with December 31, 2022. Post-tax CSM net of NCI1 was $17,748 million as at December 31, 2023.

4Q23 Update of Actuarial Methods and Assumptions

We updated our actuarial methods and assumptions which decreased the overall level of the risk adjustment for non-financial risk in the fourth quarter. This change moves the risk adjustment to approximately the middle of

our existing 90-95% confidence level range. The risk adjustment would have exceeded the 95% confidence level in 4Q23 without making the change.

This change led to a decrease in pre-tax fulfilment cash flows of $2,850 million, an increase in pre-tax net income attributed to shareholders of $144 million (an increase of $119 million post-tax), an increase in pre-tax net income attributed to participating policyholders of $115 million ($91 million post-tax), an increase in CSM of $2,638 million, and a decrease in pre-tax other comprehensive income of $47 million ($37 million post-tax).

see "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" below and in our 2023 Management's Discussion and Analysis ("2023 MD&A").

Core EPS, transitional EPS, core ROE, transitional return on equity ("transitional ROE"), adjusted book value per common share ("adjusted BV per common share") and core EBITDA margin are non-GAAP ratios.

Earnings Results Conference Call

Manulife will host a conference call and live webcast on its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on February 15, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

2024, at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

You may access the webcast at manulife/en/investors/results-and-reports.

The archived webcast will be available following the call at the same URL as above. A replay of the call will also be available until March 16, 2024, by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 1-905-694-9451 (Passcode: 1481706#).

Company's 2023 MD&A and Consolidated Financial

Statements for the

year and the quarter ended December 31, 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, which is available on our website at .

The Company's 2023 MD&A and additional information relating to the Company is available on the SEDAR+ website at

and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") website at

Any information contained in, or otherwise accessible through, websites mentioned in this news release does not form a part of this document unless it is expressly incorporated by reference.

4Q23, 3Q23

and full year 2023 results as well as

Transitional

Net

Income

for 4Q22 and full year 2022 results, consisting of core earnings and details of the items excluded from core earnings:

Full Year Results ($

millions) 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 2023 2022 Core earnings









Asia $





564 $





522 $





496 $



2,048 $



1,812 Canada 352 408 296 1,487 1,387 U.S. 474 442 408 1,759 1,566 Global Wealth

earnings $



1,773 $



1,743 $



1,543 $



6,684 $



$



1,659 $



1,013 $



1,228 $



5,103 $



3,498

prepares its

Consolidated

Financial Statements

in

accordance

with International

Financial

Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. We use a number of non-GAAP and other financial measures to evaluate overall performance and to assess each of our businesses. This section includes information required by National Instrument 52-112 – Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure in respect of "specified financial measures" (as defined therein).

(loss) attributed to shareholders ("Transitional Net Income"); common shareholders' transitional net income; adjusted book value; post-tax contractual service margin; post-tax contractual service margin net of NCI ("post-tax CSM net of NCI"); and core revenue. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures include the following stated on a constant exchange rate ("CER") basis: any of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures; net income attributed to shareholders; and common shareholders' net income.

Non-GAAP ratios include core return on common shareholders' equity ("core ROE"); diluted core earnings per common share ("core EPS"); transitional diluted earnings per common share ("transitional EPS"); transitional return on equity ("transitional ROE"); adjusted book value per common share; core EBITDA margin; and percentage growth/decline on a constant exchange rate basis in any of the above non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios; net income attributed to shareholders; diluted earnings per common share ("EPS"),

CSM net of NCI, and new business CSM.



average assets under management and administration ("average AUMA"); and percentage growth/decline in these foregoing specified financial measures. In addition, explanations of the components of the CSM movement, other than the new business CSM were provided in the 2023 MD&A.

Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and, therefore, might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Therefore, they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any other financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, including those referred to above, see the section "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" in our 2023 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference.

IFRS 17 Transition

be applied retrospectively. Our quarterly and full year 2022 results have been restated in accordance with IFRS 17 and IFRS 9.

of

our general fund portfolio for asset-liability matching purposes under IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 was not completed until early 2023. Consequently, year-over-year variations between our 2023 results compared to the 2022 results should be viewed in this context.

ECL principles are applied prospectively effective January 1, 2023. Accordingly, we have also presented comparative quarterly and full year

as being "transitional" throughout this news release and include the Transitional Net Income for 2022. For a complete list of transitional financial measures, please see section 1 "Implementation of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9" of the 2023 MD&A.

Reconciliation of core earnings and transitional net income attributed to shareholders to net income attributed to shareholders





2023 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange

rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless

otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $

2,244 $

1,609 $



751 $

1,497 $



351 $



6,452 Income tax (expenses) recoveries











Core earnings (279) (378) (402) (204) 99 (1,164) Items excluded from core earnings (161) 5 290 6 179 319 Income tax (expenses) recoveries (440) (373) (112) (198) 278 (845) Net income (post-tax) 1,804 1,236 639 1,299 629 5,607 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests ("NCI") 141 - - 2 1 144 Participating policyholders 315 45 - - - 360 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 1,348 1,191 639 1,297 628 5,103 Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)











Market experience gains (losses) (553) (341) (1,196) 10 290 (1,790) Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that

flow directly through income (68) 41 132 - - 105 Restructuring charge - - - (36) - (36) Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other (79) 4 (56) 2 269 140 Core earnings (post-tax) $

2,048 $

1,487 $

1,759 $

1,321 $





69 $



6,684 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 279 378 402 204 (99) 1,164 Core earnings (pre-tax) $

2,327 $

1,865 $

2,161 $

1,525 $



(30) $



7,848

Core earnings,

CER basis and U.S. dollars



2023 (Canadian $ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign

exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,

unless otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Core earnings (post-tax) $

2,048 $

1,487 $

1,759 $

1,321 $





69 $





6,684 CER adjustment(1) (10) - 15 7 2 14 Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $

2,038 $

1,487 $

1,774 $

1,328 $





71 $





6,698 Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 277 378 405 204 (99) 1,165 Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $

2,315 $

1,865 $

2,179 $

1,532 $



(28) $





7,863 Core earnings (U.S. dollars) – Asia and U.S. segments











Core earnings (post-tax )(3), US $ $

1,518

$

1,304





CER adjustment US $(1) (21)

-





Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax), US $ $

1,497

$

1,304







(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q23. (2)

Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 4Q23. (3)

Core earnings (post-tax) in Canadian $ is translated to US $ using the US $ Statement of Income exchange rate for the four respective quarters that make up 2023 core earnings.

Reconciliation of core earnings and transitional net income attributed to shareholders to net income attributed to shareholders



2022 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange

rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless

otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $



910 $



(969) $

(3,011) $

1,291 $

(1,359) $

(3,138) Income tax (expenses) recoveries











Core earnings (264) (335) (341) (222) 116 (1,046) Items excluded from core earnings (54) 845 1,036 52 326 2,205 Income tax (expenses) recoveries (318) 510 695 (170) 442 1,159 Net income (post-tax) 592 (459) (2,316) 1,121 (917) (1,979) Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests 120 - - - 1 121 Participating policyholders (211) 44 - - - (167) Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 683 (503) (2,316) 1,121 (918) (1,933) IFRS 9 transitional impacts (post-tax) (36) 1,701 3,764 - 2 5,431 Transitional net income (loss) attributed to

shareholders (post-tax) 647 1,198 1,448 1,121 (916) 3,498 Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)











Market experience gains (losses) (1,141) (196) (93) (260) (895) (2,585) Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that

flow directly through income (9) 47 (12) - - 26 Restructuring charge - - - - - - Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other (15) (40) (13) 82 242 256 Core earnings (post-tax) $

1,812 $

1,387 $

1,566 $

1,299 $



(263) $

5,801 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 263 335 341 222 (116) 1,045 Core earnings (pre-tax) $

2,075 $

1,722 $

1,907 $

1,521 $



(379) $

6,846

Core earnings,

CER basis and U.S. dollars



2022 (Canadian $ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign

exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,

unless otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Core earnings (post-tax) $

1,812 $



1,387 $



1,566 $



1,299 $



(263) $



5,801 CER adjustment(1) 30 - 69 40 (5) 134 Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $

1,842 $



1,387 $



1,635 $



1,339 $



(268) $

5,935 Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 267 335 356 226 (116) 1,068 Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $

2,109 $



1,722 $



1,991 $



1,565 $



(384) $



7,003 Core earnings (U.S. dollars) – Asia and U.S. segments











Core earnings (post-tax) (3) , US $ $

1,392

$



1,202





CER adjustment US $(1) (39)

-





Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax), US $ $

1,353

$



1,202







The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q23. (2)

Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 4Q23. (3)

Core earnings (post-tax) in Canadian $ is translated to US $ using the US $ Statement of Income exchange rate for the four respective quarters that make up 2022 core earnings.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders





4Q23 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange

rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless

otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $



847 $



498 $



244 $



424 $



110 $

2,123 Income tax (expenses) recoveries











Core earnings (76) (87) (113) (55) 37 (294) Items excluded from core earnings (33) (29) 67 (3) (30) (28) Income tax (expenses) recoveries (109) (116) (46) (58) 7 (322) Net income (post-tax) 738 382 198 366 117 1,801 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests ("NCI") 37 - - 1 1 39 Participating policyholders 86 17 - - - 103 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 615 365 198 365 116 1,659 Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)











Market experience gains (losses) - 9 (279) 51 86 (133) Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that

flow directly through income 89 4 26 - - 119 Restructuring charge - - - (36) - (36) Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other (38) - (23) (3) - (64) Core earnings (post-tax) $



564 $



352 $



474 $



353 $





30 $

1,773 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 76 87 113 55 (37) 294 Core earnings (pre-tax) $



640 $



439 $



587 $



408 $





(7) $

2,067

Core earnings,

CER basis and U.S. dollars



4Q23

(Canadian $ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign

exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,

unless otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total

Core earnings (post-tax) $



564 $



352 $



474 $



353 $





30 $

1,773

CER adjustment(1) - - - - - -

Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $



564 $



352 $



474 $



353 $





30 $

1,773

Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 76 87 113 55 (37) 294

Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $



640 $



439 $



587 $



408 $





(7) $

2,067

Core earnings (U.S. dollars) – Asia and U.S. segments













Core earnings (post-tax) (3) , US $ $



414

$



349







CER adjustment US $(1) -

-







Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax), US $ $



414

$



349







The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q23. (2)

Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 4Q23. (3)

Core earnings (post-tax) in Canadian $ is translated to US $ using the US $ Statement of Income exchange rate for 4Q23.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders





3Q23 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange

rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless

otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $



439 $



376 $





68 $



366 $



(75) $



1,174 Income tax (expenses) recoveries











Core earnings (62) (109) (93) (59) 30 (293) Items excluded from core earnings (73) 15 97 11 294 344 Income tax (expenses) recoveries (135) (94) 4 (48) 324 51 Net income (post-tax) 304 282 72 318 249 1,225 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests ("NCI") 25 - - - - 25 Participating policyholders 195 (8) - - - 187 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 84 290 72 318 249 1,013 Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)











Market experience gains (losses) (286) (159) (476) (43) (58) (1,022) Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that

flow directly through income (157) 37 106 - - (14) Restructuring charge - - - - - - Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other 5 4 - - 297 306 Core earnings (post-tax) $



522 $



408 $



442 $



361 $





10 $



1,743 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 62 109 93 59 (30) 293 Core earnings (pre-tax) $



584 $



517 $



535 $



420 $



(20) $



2,036

Core earnings, CER basis and U.S. dollars



3Q23

(Canadian $ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign

exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,

unless otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total



Core earnings (post-tax) $



522 $



408 $



442 $



361 $





10 $

1,743



CER adjustment(1) 5 - 6 4 - 15



Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $



527 $



408 $



448 $



365 $





10 $

1,758



Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 62 109 95 59 (30) 295



Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $



589 $



517 $



543 $



424 $



(20) $

2,053



Core earnings (U.S. dollars) – Asia and U.S. segments















Core earnings (post-tax) (3) , US $ $



390

$



329









CER adjustment US $(1) (3)

-









Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax), US $ $



387

$



329









The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q23. (2)

Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 4Q23. (3)

Core earnings (post-tax) in Canadian $ is translated to US $ using the US $ Statement of Income exchange rate for 3Q23.

Reconciliation of core earnings and transitional net income attributed to shareholders to net income attributed to shareholders



4Q22 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange

rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless

otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $



403 $



(37) $



(68) $



461 $



(62) $



697 Income tax (expenses) recoveries











Core earnings (82) (81) (96) (47) 71 (235) Items excluded from core earnings (21) 67 120 (13) 308 461 Income tax (expenses) recoveries (103) (14) 24 (60) 379 226 Net income (post-tax) 300 (51) (44) 401 317 923 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests 32 - - - 1 33 Participating policyholders (47) 22 - - - (25) Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 315 (73) (44) 401 316 915 IFRS 9 transitional impacts (post-tax) 178 193 (62) - 4 313 Transitional net income (loss) attributed to

shareholders (post-tax) 493 120 (106) 401 320 1,228 Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)











Market experience gains (losses) 12 (136) (514) 45 (62) (655) Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that

flow directly through income - - - - - - Restructuring charge - - - - - - Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other (15) (40) - 82 313 340 Core earnings (post-tax) $



496 $



296 $



408 $



274 $





69 $

1,543 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 82 81 96 47 (71) 235 Core earnings (pre-tax) $



578 $



377 $



504 $



321 $





(2) $

1,778

Core earnings,

CER basis and U.S. dollars



4Q22 (Canadian $ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign

exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,

unless otherwise stated) Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Core earnings (post-tax) $



496 $



296 $



408 $



274 $





69 $

1,543 CER adjustment(1) (1) - 1 - - - Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $



495 $



296 $



409 $



274 $





69 $

1,543 Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 81 82 95 48 (71) 235 Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $



576 $



378 $



504 $



322 $





(2) $

1,778 Core earnings (U.S. dollars) – Asia and U.S. segments











Core earnings (post-tax) (3) , US $ $



365

$



301





CER adjustment US $(1) (1)

-





Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax), US $ $



364

$



301







The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q23. (2)

Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 4Q23. (3)

Core earnings (post-tax) in Canadian $ is translated to US $ using the US $ Statement of Income exchange rate for 4Q22.

Core earnings available to common shareholders

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated )



Quarterly Results Full Year Results

4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 2023 2022 Core earnings $

1,773 $

1,743 $

1,637 $

1,531 $

1,543 $

6,684 $

5,801 Less: Preferred share dividends (99) (54) (98) (52) (97) (303) (260) Core earnings available to common shareholders 1,674 1,689 1,539 1,479 1,446 6,381 5,541 CER adjustment(1) - 15 5 (6) - 14 134 Core earnings available to common shareholders,

CER basis $

1,674 $

1,704 $

1,544 $

1,473 $

1,446 $

6,395 $

5,675

The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q23.

Core ROE

($ millions, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results Full Year Results

4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 2023 2022 Core earnings available to common shareholders (post-

tax) $

1,674 $

1,689 $

1,539 $

1,479 $

1,446 $

6,381 $

5,541 Annualized core earnings available to common

shareholders $

6,641 $

6,701 $

6,173 $

5,998 $

5,737 $

6,381 $

5,541 Average common shareholders' equity (see below) $

40,563 $

39,897 $

39,881 $

40,465 $

40,667 $

40,201 $

39,726 Core ROE (annualized %) 16.4

% 16.8

% 15.5

% 14.8

% 14.1

% 15.9

% 14.0

% Average common shareholders' equity













Total shareholders' and other equity $

47,039 $

47,407 $

45,707 $

47,375 $

46,876 $

47,039 $

46,876 Less: Preferred shares and other equity 6,660 6,660 6,660 6,660 6,660 6,660 6,660 Common shareholders' equity $

40,379 $

40,747 $

39,047 $

40,715 $

40,216 $

40,379 $

40,216 Average common shareholders' equity $

40,563 $

39,897 $

39,881 $

40,465 $

40,667 $

40,201 $

39,726

Transitional ROE

($ millions, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results Full Year

Results

4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 2022 Total transitional net income (loss) attributed to shareholders $



1,228 $



777 $



168 $



1,325 $



3,498 Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions (97) (51) (60) (52) (260) Common shareholders transitional net income (loss) $



1,131 $



726 $



108 $



1,273 $



3,238 Annualized common shareholders transitional net income (loss) $



4,487 $



2,876 $



437 $



5,163 $



3,238 Average common shareholders' equity $

40,667 $

40,260 $

39,095 $

38,881 $

39,726 Transitional ROE (annualized) (%) 11.0

% 7.1

% 1.1

% 13.3

% 8.2

%

CSM and post-tax CSM information

($ millions and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

As at Dec 31,

2023 Sept 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 CSM $



21,301 $



18,149 $



18,103 $



18,200 $



17,977 Less: CSM for NCI (861) (780) (680) (733) (694) CSM, net of NCI $



20,440 $



17,369 $



17,423 $



17,467 $



17,283 CER adjustment(1) 380 116 324 (171) (138) CSM, net of NCI, CER basis $



20,820 $



17,485 $



17,747 $



17,296 $



17,145 Post-tax CSM









CSM $



21,301 $



18,149 $



18,103 $



18,200 $



17,977 Marginal tax rate on CSM (2,798) (2,474) (2,645) (2,724) (2,726) Post-tax CSM $



18,503 $



15,675 $



15,458 $



15,476 $



15,251 CSM, net of NCI $



20,440 $



17,369 $



17,423 $



17,467 $



17,283 Marginal tax rate on CSM net of NCI (2,692) (2,377) (2,546) (2,617) (2,624) Post-tax CSM net of NCI $



17,748 $



14,992 $



14,877 $



14,850 $



14,659

The impact of reflecting CSM and CSM net of NCI using the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Financial Position in effect for 4Q23.

Adjusted book value

As at ($ millions) Dec 31,

2023 Sept 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Common shareholders' equity $



40,379 $



40,747 $



39,047 $



40,715 $



40,216 Post-tax CSM, net of NCI 17,748 14,992 14,877 14,850 14,659 Adjusted book value $



58,127 $



55,739 $



53,924 $



55,565 $



54,875

New Business

CSM detail, CER Basis

($ millions pre-tax, and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results Full Year Results

4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 2023 2022 New business CSM, net of NCI













Hong Kong $



199 $



167 $



191 $



119 $



110 $



676 $

437 Japan 42 29 19 36 28 126 140 Asia Other 173 206 222 146 186 747 732 International High Net Worth









231 197 Mainland China









138 12 Singapore









244 189 Vietnam









87 305 Other Emerging Markets









47 29 Asia 414 402 432 301 324 1,549 1,309 Canada 70 51 57 46 47 224 199 U.S. 142 54 103 95 71 394 387 Total new business CSM net of NCI 626 507 592 442 442 2,167 1,895 Asia NCI

39 46 38 19 - 142 20 Total impact of new insurance business in CSM $



665 $



553 $



630 $



461 $



442 $

2,309 $

1,915 New business CSM, net of NCI, CER

adjustment (1),(2)













Hong Kong $





- $





3 $





3 $





1 $





- $





7 $



20 Japan - (1) (1) (3) (1) (5) (10) Asia Other - 5 (1) (3) 2 1 22 International High Net Worth









3 7 Mainland China









- - Singapore









2 13 Vietnam









(2) 3 Other Emerging Markets









(2) (1) Asia - 7 1 (5) 1 3 32 Canada - - - - - - - U.S. - 1 1 1 - 3 20 Total new business CSM net of NCI - 8 2 (4) 1 6 52 Asia NCI

- - - (1) (1) (1) (1) Total impact of new insurance business in CSM $





- $





8 $





2 $



(5) $





- $





5 $



51 New business CSM net of NCI, CER basis













Hong Kong $



199 $



170 $



194 $



120 $



110 $



683 $

457 Japan 42 28 18 33 27 121 130 Asia Other 173 211 221 143 188 748 754 International High Net Worth









234 204 Mainland China









138 12 Singapore









246 202 Vietnam









85 308 Other Emerging Markets









45 28 Asia 414 409 433 296 325 1,552 1,341 Canada 70 51 57 46 47 224 199 U.S. 142 55 104 96 71 397 407 Total new business CSM net of NCI, CER basis 626 515 594 438 443 2,173 1,947 Asia NCI, CER basis 39 46 38 18 (1) 141 19 Total impact of new insurance business in

CSM, CER basis $



665 $



561 $



632 $



456 $



442 $

2,314 $

1,966

The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q23. (2)

New business CSM for Asia Other is reported by country annually, on a full year basis. Other Emerging Markets within Asia Other include Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar.

Reconciliation of Global WAM core earnings to core EBITDA

($ millions, pre-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results Full Year Results

4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 2023 2022 Global WAM core earnings (post-tax) $

353 $

361 $

320 $

287 $

274 $

1,321 $ 1,299 Add back taxes, acquisition costs, other expenses and

deferred sales commissions













Core income tax (expenses) recoveries (see above) 55 59 45 45 47 204 222 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and other

depreciation 45 41 40 40 43 166 154 Amortization of deferred sales commissions 21 19 19 21 25 80 98 Core EBITDA $

474 $

480 $

424 $

393 $

389 $

1,771 $ 1,773 CER adjustment(1) - 4 3 1 1 8 51 Core EBITDA, CER basis $

474 $

484 $

427 $

394 $

390 $

1,779 $ 1,824

The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q23.

Core EBITDA margin and core revenue



Quarterly Results Full Year Results ($ millions, unless otherwise stated) 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 2023 2022 Core EBITDA margin













Core EBITDA $

474 $

480 $

424 $

393 $

389 $

1,771 $ 1,773 Core revenue $ 1,842 $ 1,783 $ 1,722 $ 1,756 $ 1,646 $

7,103 $ 6,516 Core EBITDA margin 25.7

% 26.9

% 24.6

% 22.4

% 23.6

% 24.9

% 27.2

% Global WAM core revenue













Other revenue per financial statements $ 1,719 $ 1,645 $ 1,691 $ 1,691 $ 1,671 $

6,746 $ 6,186 Less: Other revenue in segments other than Global WAM 31 (64) 44 26 26 37 (205) Other revenue in Global WAM (fee income) $ 1,688 $ 1,709 $ 1,647 $ 1,665 $ 1,645 $

6,709 $ 6,391 Investment income per financial statements $ 4,497 $ 4,028 $ 4,135 $ 3,520 $ 4,271 $

16,180 $ 15,204 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on assets supporting

insurance and investment contract liabilities per financial

statements 2,674 (2,430) 950 1,944 (2,453) 3,138 (13,646) Total investment income 7,171 1,598 5,085 5,464 1,818 19,318 1,558 Less: Investment income in segments other than Global WAM 6,941 1,578 5,010 5,357 1,672 18,886 1,659 Investment income in Global WAM $

230 $



20 $



75 $

107 $

146 $



432 $

(101) Total other revenue and investment income in Global WAM $ 1,918 $ 1,729 $ 1,722 $ 1,772 $ 1,791 $

7,141 $ 6,290 Less: Total revenue reported in items excluded from core

earnings















Market experience gains (losses) 63 (54) 7 12 55 28 (316)

Revenue related to integration and acquisitions 13 - (7) 4 90 10 90 Global WAM core revenue $ 1,842 $ 1,783 $ 1,722 $ 1,756 $ 1,646 $

7,103 $ 6,516

Net income financial measures on a

CER basis

($ Canadian millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results Full Year Results

4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders:













Asia $

615 $



84 $

130 $



519 $



315 $

1,348 $



683 Canada 365 290 227 309 (73) 1,191 (503) U.S. 198 72 183 186 (44) 639 (2,316) Global WAM 365 318 317 297 401 1,297 1,121 Corporate and Other 116 249 168 95 316 628 (918) Total net income (loss) attributed to shareholders 1,659 1,013 1,025 1,406 915 5,103 (1,933) Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions (99) (54) (98) (52) (97) (303) (260) Common shareholders' net income (loss) $

1,560 $

959 $

927 $

1,354 $



818 $

4,800 $ (2,193) CER adjustment (1)













Asia $



- $



2 $



13 $



1 $



19 $



16 $



274 Canada - 1 1 (2) (2) - 78 U.S. - - 11 1 (2) 12 (160) Global WAM - 4 4 - (1) 8 16 Corporate and Other - (7) (9) (1) (11) (17) (86) Total net income (loss) attributed to shareholders - - 20 (1) 3 19 122 Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions - - - - - - - Common shareholders' net income (loss) $



- $



- $



20 $



(1) $



3 $



19 $



122 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, CER basis













Asia $

615 $



86 $

143 $



520 $



334 $

1,364 $



957 Canada 365 291 228 307 (75) 1,191 (425) U.S. 198 72 194 187 (46) 651 (2,476) Global WAM 365 322 321 297 400 1,305 1,137 Corporate and Other 116 242 159 94 305 611 (1,004) Total net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, CER basis 1,659 1,013 1,045 1,405 918 5,122 (1,811) Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions, CER basis (99) (54) (98) (52) (97) (303) (260) Common shareholders' net income (loss), CER basis $

1,560 $

959 $

947 $

1,353 $



821 $

4,819 $ (2,071) Asia net income attributed to shareholders, U.S. dollars













Asia net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, US $(2) $

452 $



63 $



96 $



384 $



231 $

995 $



516 CER adjustment, US $(1) - - 9 (2) 14 7 186 Asia net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, U.S. $, CER basis (1) $

452 $



63 $

105 $



382 $



245 $

1,002 $



702

The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q23. (2)

Asia net income attributed to shareholders (post-tax) in Canadian dollars is translated to U.S. dollars using the U.S. dollar Statement of Income rate for the reporting period.

Transitional net income financial measures on a

CER basis

($ Canadian millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results Full Year

Results

4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 2022 Transitional net income (loss) attributed to shareholders:









Asia $



493 $



176 $



(227) $



205 $





647 Canada 120 481 271 326 1,198 U.S. (106) 314 355 885 1,448 Global WAM 401 287 150 283 1,121 Corporate and Other 320 (481) (381) (374) (916) Total transitional net income (loss) attributed to shareholders 1,228 777 168 1,325 3,498 Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions (97) (51) (60) (52) (260) Common shareholders' transitional net income (loss) $

1,131 $



726 $



108 $



1,273 $



3,238 CER adjustment (1)









Asia $



14 $





32 $





34 $





62 $





142 Canada (3) 13 7 12 29 U.S. (2) 16 (4) 58 68 Global WAM (1) 8 2 8 17 Corporate and Other (10) (23) (22) (31) (86) Total CER adjustment - transitional net income attributed to shareholders (2) 46 17 109 170 Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions - - - - - Common shareholders' transitional net income (loss) $



(2) $





46 $





17 $



109 $





170 Transitional net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, CER basis









Asia $



507 $



208 $



(193) $



267 $





789 Canada 117 494 278 338 1,227 U.S. (108) 330 351 943 1,516 Global WAM 400 295 152 291 1,138 Corporate and Other 310 (504) (403) (405) (1,002) Total transitional net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, CER basis 1,226 823 185 1,434 3,668 Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions, CER basis (97) (51) (60) (52) (260) Common shareholders' net income (loss), CER basis $

1,129 $



772 $



125 $



1,382 $



3,408 Asia transitional net income attributed to shareholders, U.S. dollars









Asia transitional net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, US $(2) $



363 $



134 $



(177) $



161 $





481 CER adjustment, US $(1) 9 19 35 35 98 Asia transitional net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, U.S. $, CER

basis (1) $



372 $



153 $



(142) $



196 $





579

The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q23. (2)

Asia transitional net income attributed to shareholders (post-tax) in Canadian dollars is translated to U.S. dollars using the U.S. dollar Statement of Income rate for the reporting period.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of Canadian provincial

securities laws and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such

and words and expressions of similar import, and include statements concerning possible or assumed future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and they should not be interpreted as confirming market or analysts' expectations in any way.

differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (including but not limited to the performance, volatility and correlation

of equity markets, interest rates, credit and swap spreads, inflation rates, currency rates, investment losses and defaults, market liquidity and creditworthiness of guarantors, reinsurers and counterparties); the ongoing prevalence of COVID-19, including any variants, as well as actions that have been, or may be taken by governmental authorities in response to COVID-19, including the impacts of any variants; changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting standards applicable in any of the territories in which we operate; changes in regulatory capital requirements; our ability to obtain premium rate increases on in-force policies; our ability to execute strategic plans and changes to strategic plans; downgrades in our financial strength or credit ratings; our ability to maintain our reputation; impairments of goodwill or intangible assets or the establishment of provisions against future tax

assets; the accuracy of estimates relating to morbidity, mortality and policyholder behaviour; the accuracy of other estimates used in applying accounting policies, actuarial methods and embedded value methods; our ability to implement effective hedging strategies and unforeseen consequences arising from such strategies; our ability to source appropriate assets to back our long-dated

of information received from counterparties and the ability of counterparties to meet their obligations; the availability, affordability and adequacy of reinsurance; legal and regulatory proceedings, including tax audits, tax litigation or similar proceedings; our ability to adapt products and services to the changing market; our ability to attract and retain key executives, employees and agents; the appropriate use and interpretation of complex models or deficiencies in models used; political, legal, operational

and other risks associated with our non-North American operations; geopolitical uncertainty, including international conflicts; acquisitions and our ability to complete acquisitions including the availability of equity and debt financing for this purpose; the disruption of or changes to key elements of the Company's or public infrastructure systems; environmental concerns, including climate change; our ability to protect our intellectual property and exposure to claims of infringement; our inability to withdraw cash from subsidiaries; and the timing to close the reinsurance transactions and CQS transaction described in this document.

Additional information about material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in our 2023 Management's Discussion and Analysis under "Risk Management and Risk Factors" and "Critical Actuarial and Accounting Policies" and in the "Risk Management" note to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as elsewhere in our filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

The forward-looking statements in this document are, unless otherwise indicated, stated as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding our financial position and results of operations, our future operations, as well as our objectives and strategic priorities, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation