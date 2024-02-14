               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Manulife Reports Full Year And Fourth Quarter 2023 Results


2024-02-14

Financial Corporation ("Manulife" or the "Company") reported its full year and fourth quarter results for the period ended December 31, 2023, during which we delivered double-digit growth in core EPS, and today declared a common share dividend increase of 9.6%.

Key highlights for full year 2023 and the fourth quarter ("4Q23") include:

  • Net income attributed to shareholders of $5.1 billion in 2023, up $1.6 billion from 2022 transitional net income attributed to shareholders ("Transitional Net Income")1, and $1.7 billion in 4Q23, up $0.4 billion from Transitional Net Income in the fourth quarter of 2022 ("4Q22")
  • Net income attributed to shareholders of $5.1 billion in 2023, up $7.0 billion from 2022, and $1.7 billion in 4Q23, up $0.7 billion from 4Q22
  • Core earnings1 of $6.7 billion in 2023, up 13% on a constant exchange rate basis2 from 2022. Core earnings of $1.8 billion in 4Q23, up 15% from 4Q22
  • Core EPS3 of $3.47 in 2023, up 17%2 from $2.90 in 2022. Core EPS of $0.92 in 4Q23, up 20% from $0.77 in 4Q22
  • EPS of $2.61 in 2023, up 47%2 compared with transitional EPS3 of $1.69 in 2022 and up $3.76 compared with EPS of -$1.15 in 2022. EPS of $0.86 in 4Q23, up 43% compared with transitional EPS of $0.60 in 4Q22 and up 97%2 compared with EPS of $0.43 in 4Q22
  • Core ROE3 of 15.9% in 2023 and 16.4% in 4Q23, and ROE of 11.9% in 2023 and 15.3% in 4Q23
  • LICAT ratio4 of 137%
  • Remittances5 of $5.5 billion in 2023 compared with $6.9 billion in 2022
  • Entered into an agreement with Global Atlantic to reinsure four in-force blocks of legacy and low ROE business, including $6 billion of long-term care ("LTC") insurance contract net liabilities6, representing the largest ever LTC reinsurance transaction. The transaction is expected to close by the end of February 20247
  • Purchased for cancellation 3.4% of common shares outstanding, or more than 62 million common shares, for $1.6 billion in 2023
  • Declared a 9.6% increase in the dividend per common share today

"2023 was a milestone year for Manulife as we continued to execute on our transformation journey. We
delivered strong business results of 17% and 13% growth year-over-year in core EPS and core earnings,
respectively, as well as core ROE of 15.9% in 2023. We generated core earnings growth across all insurance
segments, double-digit increases in all new business metrics8, and $4.5 billion of net inflows5 in Global WAM9.
We also announced a milestone reinsurance transaction, including the largest ever LTC risk transfer."

"Our strategy is grounded in making decisions easier and lives better for our customers and driving greater
value for our shareholders. The dedication and passion of our team to deliver has helped us excel in
uncertain market conditions and achieve positive momentum as we begin 2024."

- Roy Gori, Manulife President & Chief Executive Officer

"This year marked a smooth transition to IFRS 17 where Manulife delivered growth in earnings, book value
per common share, and LICAT ratio, while returning $1.6 billion to shareholders through our share buyback
program. We generated $5.5 billion in remittances in 2023, and we announced a 9.6% increase in the
common share dividend today. We enter 2024 well positioned to deliver business growth and cash generation
to our shareholders."

- Colin Simpson, Manulife Chief Financial Officer

Results at a Glance


($
millions,
unless
otherwise stated)

Quarterly
Results

Full Year Results

4Q23

4Q22

Change2,5

2023

2022

Change

Net
Income
attributed
to shareholders /
Transitional

$

1,659

$

$

915 /

1,228

81% /

35%

$

5,103

$

$

(1,933) /


3,498

nm /

40%

Core
Earnings

$

1,773

$

1,543

15
%

$

6,684

$

5,801

13
%

EPS / Transitional ($)

$

0.86

$

$

0.43 /
0.60

97%/

43%

$

2.61

$

$

(1.15)/
1.69

nm /

47%

Core EPS ($)

$

0.92

$

0.77

20
%

$

3.47

$

2.90

17
%

ROE / Transitional3

15.3
%


8.0% /
11.0%

7.3 pps /


4.3 pps

11.9
%


(5.5)% /
8.2%

17.4 pps /
3.7 pps

Core
ROE

16.4
%


14.1
%

2.3 pps

15.9
%


14.0
%

1.9 pps

Book value per common share ($)

$

22.36

$

21.56

4
%

$

22.36

$

21.56

4
%

Adjusted BV per common share ($)3

$

32.19

$

29.42

9
%

$

32.19

$

29.42

9
%

APE sales5

$

1,550

$

1,288

20
%

$

6,440

$

5,653

12
%

NBV5

$

630

$

524

20
%

$

2,324

$

2,063

10
%

New business CSM

$

626

$

442

41
%

$

2,167

$

1,895

12
%

Global
WAM net
flows
($ billions)

$

(1.3)

$

(8.4)

85
%

$

4.5

$

3.2

28
%

Results by Segment


($
millions,
unless
otherwise stated)

Quarterly
Results

Full Year Results


4Q23


4Q22

Change

2023

2022

Change

Asia
(US$)











Net
Income
attributed
to shareholders /
Transitional

$

452

$

231 /

363

84% /

22%

$

995

$

516 /

481

43% /


73%

Core
Earnings

414


365

14
%

1,518


1,392

11
%

APE sales

731


658

11
%

3,313


2,920

15
%

NBV

306


292

5
%

1,206


1,181

3
%

New Business
CSM

303


238

27
%

1,148


1,006

16
%

Canada











Net
Income
attributed
to shareholders /
Transitional

$

365

$

(73) /

120

nm /

204%

$

1,191

$

(503) /
1,198

nm /

(1)%

Core
Earnings

352


296

19
%

1,487


1,387

7
%

APE sales

363


252

44
%

1,409


1,261

12
%

NBV

139


87

60
%

490


362

35
%

New Business
CSM

70


47

49
%

224


199

13
%

U.S.
(US$)











Net
Income
attributed
to shareholders /
Transitional

$

146


$

(33) /

(79)

nm/

nm

$

473

$

(1,809)/
1,139

nm /

(58)%

Core
Earnings

349


301

16
%

1,304


1,202

8
%

APE sales

141


105

34
%

416


461

(10)
%

NBV

54


31

74
%

153


126

21
%

New Business
CSM

105


52

102
%

292


299

(2)
%

Global
WAM











Net
Income
attributed
to shareholders

$

365

$

401

(9)
%

$

1,297

$

1,121

15
%

Core
Earnings

353


274

29
%

1,321


1,299

(1)
%

Gross flows ($ billions)5

35.1


32.5

8
%

143.4


136.9

2
%

Average
AUMA
($
billions)5

817


780

5
%

813


790

0
%

Core
EBITDA
margin3

25.7
%


23.6
%

210 bps

24.9
%


27.2
%

(230) bps

Strategic Highlights

We are executing on our strategy to reshape our portfolio and focus on high potential growth

We entered into an agreement with Global Atlantic to reinsure four in-force blocks of legacy and low ROE business, including $6 billion of LTC insurance contract net liabilities. This agreement represents the largest ever LTC reinsurance transaction and is a major milestone in our transformation journey to reshape our portfolio by reducing risk, improving ROE, strengthening capital, growing high return businesses and delivering value to shareholders.7

In Asia, we continued to enhance our mainland Chinese visitor ("MCV") capabilities to complement our prominent domestic franchise in Hong Kong with support from the launch of an expanded hospital network covering more than 3,000 hospitals in mainland China and the opening of our second prestige service centre in Hong Kong. Our continued investments in MCV capabilities have contributed to robust MCV APE sales in 2023, more than double that of our 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

In addition, we launched a unified onboarding platform in our global high net worth business in Bermuda10, Hong Kong and Singapore. The new platform makes new business application, underwriting and compliance processes simpler and faster, enabling more streamlined interactions and an overall enhanced experience for both our brokers and customers.

In Global WAM, we entered into an agreement to acquire multi-sector alternative credit manager CQS11, headquartered in London. The acquisition will give
Manulife Investment Management and CQS clients enhanced access to our combined global investment solutions.

In Canada, we partnered with League, a leading healthcare technology provider, to offer our group benefits members more personalized and integrated digital healthcare experiences, enabling them to connect their benefits directly with healthcare options.

We are helping our customers live longer, healthier, and better lives

In the U.S., we enhanced our John Hancock Vitality Program by extending eligibility to access GRAIL's Galleri® multi-cancer early detection test to additional members, expanding eligibility for preventative care and early detection behaviours through annual skin cancer screenings, and introducing a personalized way to incentivize members to be more physically active through a new Active Rewards feature.

In addition, we differentiated ourselves from other U.S. life insurance carriers by hosting the first longevity symposium in the industry that brought together 250 life insurance brokers, leadership from reinsurance companies, media, and local government officials to give them a first-hand look at the innovations and science shaping the future of longevity.

In Canada, we expanded our Personalized Medicine program to all group benefits extended healthcare plans, making this service available to more customers, while enabling them to learn about medications that best meet their needs and work with healthcare providers on customized treatment plans that can lead to better outcomes.

We continue to progress on our ambition to be the most digital, customer-centric company in our industry

In Global WAM, we continued to enhance and broaden our wealth planning and advice business in Canada Retail through strategic agreements with Fidelity Clearing Canada and Envestnet that will provide access to leading advisory technology and portfolio management platforms, which when combined will deliver an enhanced digital client experience and improved advisor productivity.

In Asia, we completed Phase 1 of the policy administration system modernization in mainland China, launching new business and underwriting modules on the new cloud-native solution, with the seamless data migration of more than three million customers. This enables scale and efficiency, and lays the foundation for improved customer, distributor and partner experience.

Furthermore, we optimized the customer registration experience across our customer websites in the U.S., resulting in a 26% increase in online registrations in 2023, contributing to a 19% improvement in unique website traffic. In Canada, we grew our annual Manulife mobile app downloads by 18%, supported by upgrades designed to enhance our customers' digital experience and a successful communication campaign highlighting the ease and speed of online claims submissions.

Strong earnings 12
growth supported by rising interest rates and improved insurance experience

Core earnings of $6.7 billion in 2023, up 13% from 2022, and $1.8 billion in 4Q23, up 15% from 4Q22

The increase from 2022 was driven by improved insurance experience, the net impact of rising interest rates, and business growth. These were partially offset by a higher expected credit loss ("ECL") provision, higher performance-related costs and investments in technology. Insurance experience in our Property and Casualty ("P&C") Reinsurance business improved significantly in 2023 due to updates to prior year hurricane provisions compared with charges in 2022.

In the fourth quarter, core earnings increased by double-digits year-over-year across all four operating segments.

  • In Asia, higher net insurance results reflected the net impact of updates to actuarial methods and assumptions, which along with the impact of higher interest rates and business growth, contributed to a 14% increase in 4Q23 core earnings.
  • 4Q23 core earnings in Global WAM were up 29% as a result of higher average AUMA and fee spreads, benefitting from favourable market impacts.
  • In Canada, growth in short-term insurance, primarily Group Insurance, as well as a decline in the ECL provision led to a 19% growth in 4Q23 core earnings.
  • 4Q23 core earnings in the U.S. increased 16%, in part due to the net impact of higher yields and improved insurance experience.
  • In Corporate and Other, core earnings decreased by $39 million as improved insurance experience in our P&C Reinsurance business was more than offset by higher performance-related costs and higher cost of debt financing.

Net Income attributed to shareholders rose to $5.1 billion in 2023, $1.6 billion higher than 2022 Transitional Net Income, and $1.7 billion in 4Q23, $0.4 billion higher than 4Q22 Transitional Net Income

The $1.6 billion increase compared with 2022 Transitional Net Income reflected growth in core earnings and a smaller net charge from market experience. The net charge from market experience in 2023 was primarily related to lower-than-expected returns on alternative long-duration assets ("ALDA") and the net impact of interest rate movements. The $7.0 billion increase compared with 2022 net income attributed to shareholders was driven by the factors noted above and $5.4 billion of transitional impacts due to the application of IFRS 9 hedge accounting and ECL principles.

The $0.4 billion increase compared with 4Q22 Transitional Net Income was primarily driven by a smaller net charge from market experience, growth in core earnings and the impact of updates to actuarial methods and assumptions in 4Q23. In addition, 4Q22 included the impact of an increase in the Canadian corporate tax rate on our deferred tax assets. The net charge from market experience in 4Q23 was primarily related to lower-than-expected returns on ALDA, partially offset by higher-than-expected returns on public equity. The $0.7 billion increase compared with 4Q22 net income attributed to shareholders was driven by the factors noted above and $0.3 billion of transitional impacts due to the application of IFRS 9 hedge accounting and ECL principles.

Double-digit growth in new business results and $4.5 billion of net inflows in Global WAM

Our 2023 new business results were boosted by strong performance in Asia and Canada. Overall, our APE sales, NBV and new business CSM increased 12%, 10% and 12%, respectively, from 2022

  • In Asia, higher demand across various markets in the region after the lifting of all COVID-19 containment measures in early 2023 contributed to a 15%, 3% and 16% growth in APE sales, NBV and new business CSM, respectively. Hong Kong APE sales, NBV and new business CSM increased 58%, 20% and 49%, respectively, primarily driven by a return of demand from MCV customers.
  • In Canada, APE sales increased 12%, driven by a large affinity markets sale, higher sales in all group benefits markets, partially offset by lower segregated fund sales. Higher sales volumes and higher margins in Group Insurance and Annuities led to a 35% increase year-over-year in NBV. New business CSM also increased 13%.
  • In the U.S., APE sales and new business CSM were down 10% and 2%, respectively, due to the adverse impact of higher short-term interest rates on accumulation insurance products for most of 2023, particularly for our affluent customers. However, NBV increased 21%, driven by pricing actions, product mix and higher interest rates, which more than offset the impact of lower sales volumes.

Our 4Q23 new business results demonstrated momentum with year-over-year growth across all insurance segments, with increases of 20%, 20% and 41% in APE sales, NBV and new business CSM, respectively

  • Asia generated year-over-year growth of 11%, 5% and 27% in APE sales, NBV and new business CSM, respectively, primarily driven by strong growth in Hong Kong due to a return of demand from MCV customers as noted above.
  • In Canada, APE sales increased 44% from 4Q22, primarily due to higher large-case and mid-size sales in Group Insurance and higher fixed annuity sales, partially offset by lower travel sales. Combined with higher margins, this resulted in a 60% and 49% increase in NBV and new business CSM, respectively.
  • In the U.S., APE sales increased 34% compared with 4Q22, reflecting a rebound in demand from affluent customers. Combined with product mix and pricing actions, this led to a 74% and 102% increase in NBV and new business CSM, respectively.

Global WAM net inflows of $4.5 billion in 2023, $1.3 billion higher compared with net inflows of $3.2 billion in 2022

  • Growth in member contributions in Retirement were more than offset by large case pension plan redemptions by a U.S. sponsor in the second half of the year, resulting in increased net outflows of $4.0 billion in 2023, compared with $0.1 billion in the prior year.
  • Retail net outflows of $0.5 billion in 2023 improved from $1.6 billion in the prior year, driven by lower mutual fund redemption rates and the launch of our Global Semiconductors strategy in Japan. This was partially offset by lower demand as investors continued to favour short-term cash and money market instruments amid market volatility and higher interest rates.
  • Institutional Asset Management generated increased net inflows of $9.0 billion in 2023, compared with $4.9 billion in the prior year, driven by higher net inflows in alternative asset mandates, the impact of acquiring full ownership of Manulife Fund Management in China and new institutional product launches.

Global WAM net outflows of $1.3 billion in 4Q23, a $7.1 billion improvement compared with net outflows of $8.4 billion in 4Q22

  • Retirement net outflows of $2.5 billion improved from $4.6 billion in the prior year quarter, driven by lower pension plan redemptions in the U.S. and growth in new pension plan sales and member contributions.
  • Retail net outflows of $1.0 billion in 4Q23 improved from $4.7 billion in 4Q22, driven by lower mutual fund redemption rates.
  • Institutional Asset Management generated higher net inflows of $2.1 billion, compared with $0.9 billion in 4Q22, driven by higher sales of real estate, private equity and credit mandates.

CSM balance increased 21% 2
with contribution from organic CSM movement of 5% 5
and the impact from changes in actuarial methods and assumptions

CSM net of NCI 13
was $20,440 million as at December 31, 2023

CSM net of NCI increased $3,157 million compared with December 31, 2022, representing growth of 21%. Organic CSM movement was an increase of $890 million or 5% in 2023, driven by the impact of new business and interest accretion, partially offset by amortization recognized in core earnings and a net reduction from insurance experience. Inorganic CSM movement was an increase of $2,434 million in 2023, primarily driven by the impact from changes in actuarial methods and assumptions, partially offset by changes in foreign currency exchange rates. In addition, NCI CSM increased $167 million compared with December 31, 2022. Post-tax CSM net of NCI1 was $17,748 million as at December 31, 2023.

4Q23 Update of Actuarial Methods and Assumptions

We updated our actuarial methods and assumptions which decreased the overall level of the risk adjustment for non-financial risk in the fourth quarter. This change moves the risk adjustment to approximately the middle of
our existing 90-95% confidence level range. The risk adjustment would have exceeded the 95% confidence level in 4Q23 without making the change.
This change led to a decrease in pre-tax fulfilment cash flows of $2,850 million, an increase in pre-tax net income attributed to shareholders of $144 million (an increase of $119 million post-tax), an increase in pre-tax net income attributed to participating policyholders of $115 million ($91 million post-tax), an increase in CSM of $2,638 million, and a decrease in pre-tax other comprehensive income of $47 million ($37 million post-tax).

______________________________________

1

Transitional Net Income, core earnings and post-tax contractual service margin net of NCI ("post-tax CSM net of NCI") are
non-GAAP
financial
measures. For
more
information
on
non-GAAP
and
other
financial measures,
see
"Non-GAAP and other financial measures" below and in our 2023 Management's Discussion and Analysis ("2023 MD&A").

2

Percentage growth / declines in core earnings, diluted core earnings per common share ("core EPS"), transitional diluted earnings per common share ("transitional EPS"), diluted earnings (loss) per share ("EPS"), net income attributed to shareholders, Transitional Net Income, new business contractual service margin net of NCI ("new business CSM") and contractual service margin net of NCI ("CSM net of NCI") are
stated
on
a
constant exchange rate basis and are non-GAAP ratios.

3

Core EPS, transitional EPS, core ROE, transitional return on equity ("transitional ROE"), adjusted book value per common share ("adjusted BV per common share") and core
EBITDA margin
are non-GAAP ratios.

4

Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test ("LICAT") ratio of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ("MLI") as at December 31, 2023. LICAT ratio is disclosed under the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada's ("OSFI's") Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test Public Disclosure Requirements guideline.

5

For more information on remittances, net flows, APE sales, NBV, gross flows and average asset under management and administration ("average AUMA"), see "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" below. In this news release, percentage growth / declines in net flows, APE sales, NBV, gross flows, average AUMA and organic CSM are stated on a constant exchange rate basis.

6

Insurance and investment contract net liabilities amounts are as at September 30, 2023. IFRS 17 current estimate of present value of future cashflows + risk adjustment + contractual service margin.

7

See "Caution regarding forward-looking statements" below.

8

Annualized premium equivalent ("APE") sales, new business value ("NBV") and new business CSM.

9

Global Wealth and Asset Management ("Global WAM").

10

Bermuda represents our International High Net Worth business.

11

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024 subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

12

See "Profitability" in section 1 "Manulife Financial Corporation" and section 8 "Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights" in our 2023 MD&A for more information on notable items attributable to core earnings and net income attributed to shareholders.

13

Non-controlling interests ("NCI").

Earnings Results Conference Call

Manulife will host a conference call and live webcast on its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on February 15,
2024, at 8:00 a.m. (ET).
To access the conference call, dial 1-800-806-5484 or
1-416-340-2217
(Passcode:
7713937#).
Please
call
in
15
minutes before
the
scheduled start time.
You
will
be
required to
provide
your
name
and
organization to the operator. You may access the webcast at manulife/en/investors/results-and-reports .

The archived webcast will be available following the call at the same URL as above. A replay of the call will also be available until March 16, 2024, by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 1-905-694-9451 (Passcode: 1481706#).

The
Fourth
Quarter 2023
Statistical
Information
Package
is
also
available
on
the
Manulife website
at: .

This
earnings news release
should
be
read
in
conjunction
with
the
Company's 2023 MD&A and Consolidated Financial
Statements for the
year and the quarter ended December 31, 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, which is available on our website at .
The Company's 2023 MD&A and additional information relating to the Company is available on the SEDAR+ website at
and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") website at

Any information contained in, or otherwise accessible through, websites mentioned in this news release does not form a part of this document unless it is expressly incorporated by reference.

Earnings

The
following table
presents
net
income
attributed
to
shareholders for
4Q23, 3Q23
and full year 2023 results as well as
Transitional
Net
Income
for 4Q22 and full year 2022 results, consisting of core earnings and details of the items excluded from core earnings:

Quarterly
Results


Full Year Results

($
millions)

4Q23

3Q23

4Q22

2023

2022

Core earnings






Asia

$


564

$


522

$


496

$

2,048

$

1,812

Canada

352

408

296

1,487

1,387

U.S.

474

442

408

1,759

1,566

Global Wealth
and
Asset Management

353

361

274

1,321

1,299

Corporate and Other

30

10

69

69

(263)

Total core
earnings

$

1,773

$

1,743

$

1,543

$

6,684

$

5,801

Items excluded
from
core earnings:

Market experience gains (losses)

(133)

(1,022)

(655)

(1,790)

(2,585)

Change in
actuarial
methods and
assumptions
that flow


directly through income

119

(14)

-

105

26

Restructuring charge

(36)

-

-

(36)

-

Reinsurance
transactions,
tax-related
items and
other

(64)

306

340

140

256

Net income
attributed
to
shareholders / Transitional

$

1,659

$

1,013

$

1,228

$

5,103

$

3,498

Non-GAAP
and
other
financial
measures

The
Company
prepares its
Consolidated
Financial Statements
in
accordance
with International
Financial
Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. We use a number of non-GAAP and other financial measures to evaluate overall performance and to assess each of our businesses. This section includes information required by National Instrument 52-112 – Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure in respect of "specified financial measures" (as defined therein).

Non-GAAP financial measures include core earnings (loss); core earnings available to common shareholders;
core
earnings
before income
taxes,
depreciation
and
amortization
("core
EBITDA");
transitional
net
income
(loss) attributed to shareholders ("Transitional Net Income"); common shareholders' transitional net income; adjusted book value; post-tax contractual service margin; post-tax contractual service margin net of NCI ("post-tax CSM net of NCI"); and core revenue. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures include the following stated on a constant exchange rate ("CER") basis: any of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures; net income attributed to shareholders; and common shareholders' net income.

Non-GAAP ratios include core return on common shareholders' equity ("core ROE"); diluted core earnings per common share ("core EPS"); transitional diluted earnings per common share ("transitional EPS"); transitional return on equity ("transitional ROE"); adjusted book value per common share; core EBITDA margin; and percentage growth/decline on a constant exchange rate basis in any of the above non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios; net income attributed to shareholders; diluted earnings per common share ("EPS"),
CSM net of NCI, and new business CSM.

Other
specified financial
measures
 include
remittances; NBV;
APE
sales;
gross
flows;
net
flows;
average assets under management and administration ("average AUMA"); and percentage growth/decline in these foregoing specified financial measures. In addition, explanations of the components of the CSM movement, other than the new business CSM were provided in the 2023 MD&A.

Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and, therefore, might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Therefore, they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any other financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, including those referred to above, see the section "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" in our 2023 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference.

IFRS 17 Transition

Manulife adopted
IFRS
17
"Insurance
Contracts"
and
IFRS
9
"Financial
Instruments"
effective
for
years beginning
on
January 1, 2023,
to
be applied retrospectively. Our quarterly and full year 2022 results have been restated in accordance with IFRS 17 and IFRS 9.

The
2022 comparative
results
in
this
news
release may
not
be
fully representative
of
our
market
risk
profile,
as
the transition
of
our general fund portfolio for asset-liability matching purposes under IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 was not completed until early 2023. Consequently, year-over-year variations between our 2023 results compared to the 2022 results should be viewed in this context.

In
addition, our
2022
results
are
also
not
directly
comparable
to
2023
results because IFRS
9
hedge accounting
and
ECL principles are applied prospectively effective January 1, 2023. Accordingly, we have also presented comparative quarterly and full year
2022
results as
if
IFRS
had
allowed
such
principles
to
be implemented
for
2022.
Such
results are
denoted
as being "transitional" throughout this news release and include the Transitional Net Income for 2022. For a complete list of transitional financial measures, please see section 1 "Implementation of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9" of the 2023 MD&A.

Reconciliation of core earnings and transitional net income attributed to shareholders to net income attributed to shareholders



2023

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange
rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless
otherwise stated)

Asia

Canada

U.S.

Global
WAM

Corporate
and Other

Total

Income (loss) before income taxes

$
2,244

$
1,609

$

751

$
1,497

$

351

$

6,452

Income tax (expenses) recoveries





Core earnings

(279)

(378)

(402)

(204)

99

(1,164)

Items excluded from core earnings

(161)

5

290

6

179

319

Income tax (expenses) recoveries

(440)

(373)

(112)

(198)

278

(845)

Net income (post-tax)

1,804

1,236

639

1,299

629

5,607

Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to





Non-controlling interests ("NCI")

141

-

-

2

1

144

Participating policyholders

315

45

-

-

-

360

Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax)

1,348

1,191

639

1,297

628

5,103

Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)





Market experience gains (losses)

(553)

(341)

(1,196)

10

290

(1,790)

Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that
flow directly through income

(68)

41

132

-

-

105

Restructuring charge

-

-

-

(36)

-

(36)

Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other

(79)

4

(56)

2

269

140

Core earnings (post-tax)

$
2,048

$
1,487

$
1,759

$
1,321

$


69

$

6,684

Income tax on core earnings (see above)

279

378

402

204

(99)

1,164

Core earnings (pre-tax)

$
2,327

$
1,865

$
2,161

$
1,525

$

(30)

$

7,848

Core earnings,
CER basis and U.S. dollars


2023

(Canadian $ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign
exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,
unless otherwise stated)

Asia

Canada

U.S.

Global
WAM

Corporate
and Other

Total

Core earnings (post-tax)

$
2,048

$
1,487

$
1,759

$
1,321

$


69

$


6,684

CER adjustment(1)

(10)

-

15

7

2

14

Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax)

$
2,038

$
1,487

$
1,774

$
1,328

$


71

$


6,698

Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2)

277

378

405

204

(99)

1,165

Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax)

$
2,315

$
1,865

$
2,179

$
1,532

$

(28)

$


7,863

Core earnings (U.S. dollars) – Asia and U.S. segments







Core earnings (post-tax )(3), US $

$
1,518


$
1,304




CER adjustment US $(1)

(21)


-




Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax), US $

$
1,497


$
1,304




(1)

The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q23.

(2)

Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 4Q23.

(3)

Core earnings (post-tax) in Canadian $ is translated to US $ using the US $ Statement of Income exchange rate for the four respective quarters that make up 2023 core earnings.

Reconciliation of core earnings and transitional net income attributed to shareholders to net income attributed to shareholders


2022

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange
rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless
otherwise stated)

Asia

Canada

U.S.

Global
WAM

Corporate
and Other

Total

Income (loss) before income taxes

$

910

$

(969)

$
(3,011)

$
1,291

$
(1,359)

$
(3,138)

Income tax (expenses) recoveries





Core earnings

(264)

(335)

(341)

(222)

116

(1,046)

Items excluded from core earnings

(54)

845

1,036

52

326

2,205

Income tax (expenses) recoveries

(318)

510

695

(170)

442

1,159

Net income (post-tax)

592

(459)

(2,316)

1,121

(917)

(1,979)

Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to





Non-controlling interests

120

-

-

-

1

121

Participating policyholders

(211)

44

-

-

-

(167)

Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax)

683

(503)

(2,316)

1,121

(918)

(1,933)

IFRS 9 transitional impacts (post-tax)

(36)

1,701

3,764

-

2

5,431

Transitional net income (loss) attributed to
shareholders (post-tax)

647

1,198

1,448

1,121

(916)

3,498

Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)





Market experience gains (losses)

(1,141)

(196)

(93)

(260)

(895)

(2,585)

Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that
flow directly through income

(9)

47

(12)

-

-

26

Restructuring charge

-

-

-

-

-

-

Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other

(15)

(40)

(13)

82

242

256

Core earnings (post-tax)

$
1,812

$
1,387

$
1,566

$
1,299

$

(263)

$
5,801

Income tax on core earnings (see above)

263

335

341

222

(116)

1,045

Core earnings (pre-tax)

$
2,075

$
1,722

$
1,907

$
1,521

$

(379)

$
6,846

Core earnings,
CER basis and U.S. dollars


2022

(Canadian $ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign
exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,
unless otherwise stated)

Asia

Canada

U.S.

Global
WAM

Corporate
and Other

Total

Core earnings (post-tax)

$
1,812

$

1,387

$

1,566

$

1,299

$

(263)

$

5,801

CER adjustment(1)

30

-

69

40

(5)

134

Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax)

$
1,842

$

1,387

$

1,635

$

1,339

$

(268)

$
5,935

Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2)

267

335

356

226

(116)

1,068

Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax)

$
2,109

$

1,722

$

1,991

$

1,565

$

(384)

$

7,003

Core earnings (U.S. dollars) – Asia and U.S. segments







Core earnings (post-tax) (3) , US $

$
1,392

$

1,202


CER adjustment US $(1)

(39)

-


Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax), US $

$
1,353

$

1,202


(1)

The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q23.

(2)

Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 4Q23.

(3)

Core earnings (post-tax) in Canadian $ is translated to US $ using the US $ Statement of Income exchange rate for the four respective quarters that make up 2022 core earnings.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders



4Q23

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange
rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless
otherwise stated)

Asia

Canada

U.S.

Global
WAM

Corporate
and Other

Total

Income (loss) before income taxes

$

847

$

498

$

244

$

424

$

110

$
2,123

Income tax (expenses) recoveries





Core earnings

(76)

(87)

(113)

(55)

37

(294)

Items excluded from core earnings

(33)

(29)

67

(3)

(30)

(28)

Income tax (expenses) recoveries

(109)

(116)

(46)

(58)

7

(322)

Net income (post-tax)

738

382

198

366

117

1,801

Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to





Non-controlling interests ("NCI")

37

-

-

1

1

39

Participating policyholders

86

17

-

-

-

103

Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax)

615

365

198

365

116

1,659

Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)





Market experience gains (losses)

-

9

(279)

51

86

(133)

Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that
flow directly through income

89

4

26

-

-

119

Restructuring charge

-

-

-

(36)

-

(36)

Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other

(38)

-

(23)

(3)

-

(64)

Core earnings (post-tax)

$

564

$

352

$

474

$

353

$


30

$
1,773

Income tax on core earnings (see above)

76

87

113

55

(37)

294

Core earnings (pre-tax)

$

640

$

439

$

587

$

408

$


(7)

$
2,067

Core earnings,
CER basis and U.S. dollars


4Q23


(Canadian $ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign
exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,
unless otherwise stated)

Asia

Canada

U.S.

Global
WAM

Corporate
and Other

Total


Core earnings (post-tax)

$

564

$

352

$

474

$

353

$


30

$
1,773


CER adjustment(1)

-

-

-

-

-

-


Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax)

$

564

$

352

$

474

$

353

$


30

$
1,773


Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2)

76

87

113

55

(37)

294


Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax)

$

640

$

439

$

587

$

408

$


(7)

$
2,067


Core earnings (U.S. dollars) – Asia and U.S. segments








Core earnings (post-tax) (3) , US $

$

414


$

349





CER adjustment US $(1)

-


-





Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax), US $

$

414


$

349




(1)

The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q23.

(2)

Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 4Q23.

(3)

Core earnings (post-tax) in Canadian $ is translated to US $ using the US $ Statement of Income exchange rate for 4Q23.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders



3Q23

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange
rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless
otherwise stated)

Asia

Canada

U.S.

Global
WAM

Corporate
and Other

Total

Income (loss) before income taxes

$

439

$

376

$


68

$

366

$

(75)

$

1,174

Income tax (expenses) recoveries





Core earnings

(62)

(109)

(93)

(59)

30

(293)

Items excluded from core earnings

(73)

15

97

11

294

344

Income tax (expenses) recoveries

(135)

(94)

4

(48)

324

51

Net income (post-tax)

304

282

72

318

249

1,225

Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to





Non-controlling interests ("NCI")

25

-

-

-

-

25

Participating policyholders

195

(8)

-

-

-

187

Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax)

84

290

72

318

249

1,013

Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)





Market experience gains (losses)

(286)

(159)

(476)

(43)

(58)

(1,022)

Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that
flow directly through income

(157)

37

106

-

-

(14)

Restructuring charge

-

-

-

-

-

-

Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other

5

4

-

-

297

306

Core earnings (post-tax)

$

522

$

408

$

442

$

361

$


10

$

1,743

Income tax on core earnings (see above)

62

109

93

59

(30)

293

Core earnings (pre-tax)

$

584

$

517

$

535

$

420

$

(20)

$

2,036

Core earnings, CER basis and U.S. dollars


3Q23

(Canadian $ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign
exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,
unless otherwise stated)

Asia

Canada

U.S.

Global
WAM

Corporate
and Other

Total



Core earnings (post-tax)

$

522

$

408

$

442

$

361

$


10

$
1,743

CER adjustment(1)

5

-

6

4

-

15

Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax)

$

527

$

408

$

448

$

365

$


10

$
1,758

Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2)

62

109

95

59

(30)

295

Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax)

$

589

$

517

$

543

$

424

$

(20)

$
2,053

Core earnings (U.S. dollars) – Asia and U.S. segments









Core earnings (post-tax) (3) , US $

$

390

$

329




CER adjustment US $(1)

(3)

-






Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax), US $

$

387

$

329



(1)

The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q23.

(2)

Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 4Q23.

(3)

Core earnings (post-tax) in Canadian $ is translated to US $ using the US $ Statement of Income exchange rate for 3Q23.

Reconciliation of core earnings and transitional net income attributed to shareholders to net income attributed to shareholders


4Q22

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange
rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless


otherwise stated)

Asia

Canada

U.S.

Global


WAM

Corporate
and Other

Total

Income (loss) before income taxes

$

403

$

(37)

$

(68)

$

461

$

(62)

$

697

Income tax (expenses) recoveries





Core earnings

(82)

(81)

(96)

(47)

71

(235)

Items excluded from core earnings

(21)

67

120

(13)

308

461

Income tax (expenses) recoveries

(103)

(14)

24

(60)

379

226

Net income (post-tax)

300

(51)

(44)

401

317

923

Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to





Non-controlling interests

32

-

-

-

1

33

Participating policyholders

(47)

22

-

-

-

(25)

Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax)

315

(73)

(44)

401

316

915

IFRS 9 transitional impacts (post-tax)

178

193

(62)

-

4

313

Transitional net income (loss) attributed to
shareholders (post-tax)

493

120

(106)

401

320

1,228

Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)





Market experience gains (losses)

12

(136)

(514)

45

(62)

(655)

Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that
flow directly through income

-

-

-

-

-

-

Restructuring charge

-

-

-

-

-

-

Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other

(15)

(40)

-

82

313

340

Core earnings (post-tax)

$

496

$

296

$

408

$

274

$


69

$
1,543

Income tax on core earnings (see above)

82

81

96

47

(71)

235

Core earnings (pre-tax)

$

578

$

377

$

504

$

321

$


(2)

$
1,778

Core earnings,
CER basis and U.S. dollars


4Q22

(Canadian $ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign
exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period,
unless otherwise stated)

Asia

Canada

U.S.

Global
WAM

Corporate
and Other

Total

Core earnings (post-tax)

$

496

$

296

$

408

$

274

$


69

$
1,543

CER adjustment(1)

(1)

-

1

-

-

-

Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax)

$

495

$

296

$

409

$

274

$


69

$
1,543

Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2)

81

82

95

48

(71)

235

Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax)

$

576

$

378

$

504

$

322

$


(2)

$
1,778

Core earnings (U.S. dollars) – Asia and U.S. segments







Core earnings (post-tax) (3) , US $

$

365

$

301


CER adjustment US $(1)

(1)

-


Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax), US $

$

364

$

301


(1)

The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q23.

(2)

Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 4Q23.

(3)

Core earnings (post-tax) in Canadian $ is translated to US $ using the US $ Statement of Income exchange rate for 4Q22.

Core earnings available to common shareholders
 ($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated )


Quarterly Results

Full Year Results


4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23

4Q22

2023

2022

Core earnings

$
1,773

$
1,743

$
1,637

$
1,531

$
1,543

$
6,684

$
5,801

Less: Preferred share dividends

(99)

(54)

(98)

(52)

(97)

(303)

(260)

Core earnings available to common shareholders

1,674

1,689

1,539

1,479

1,446

6,381

5,541

CER adjustment(1)

-

15

5

(6)

-

14

134

Core earnings available to common shareholders,
CER basis

$
1,674

$
1,704

$
1,544

$
1,473

$
1,446

$
6,395

$
5,675

(1)

The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q23.

Core ROE
 ($ millions, unless otherwise stated)

Quarterly Results

Full Year Results


4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23

4Q22

2023

2022

Core earnings available to common shareholders (post-
tax)

$
1,674

$
1,689

$
1,539

$
1,479

$
1,446

$
6,381

$
5,541

Annualized core earnings available to common
shareholders

$
6,641

$
6,701

$
6,173

$
5,998

$
5,737

$
6,381

$
5,541

Average common shareholders' equity (see below)

$
40,563

$
39,897

$
39,881

$
40,465

$
40,667

$
40,201

$
39,726

Core ROE (annualized %)

16.4
%

16.8
%

15.5
%

14.8
%

14.1
%

15.9
%

14.0
%

Average common shareholders' equity








Total shareholders' and other equity

$
47,039

$
47,407

$
45,707

$
47,375

$
46,876

$
47,039

$
46,876

Less: Preferred shares and other equity

6,660

6,660

6,660

6,660

6,660

6,660

6,660

Common shareholders' equity

$
40,379

$
40,747

$
39,047

$
40,715

$
40,216

$
40,379

$
40,216

Average common shareholders' equity

$
40,563

$
39,897

$
39,881

$
40,465

$
40,667

$
40,201

$
39,726

Transitional ROE
 ($ millions, unless otherwise stated)

Quarterly Results

Full Year
Results


4Q22

3Q22

2Q22

1Q22

2022

Total transitional net income (loss) attributed to shareholders

$

1,228

$

777

$

168

$

1,325

$

3,498

Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions

(97)

(51)

(60)

(52)

(260)

Common shareholders transitional net income (loss)

$

1,131

$

726

$

108

$

1,273

$

3,238

Annualized common shareholders transitional net income (loss)

$

4,487

$

2,876

$

437

$

5,163

$

3,238

Average common shareholders' equity

$
40,667

$
40,260

$
39,095

$
38,881

$
39,726

Transitional ROE (annualized) (%)

11.0
%

7.1
%

1.1
%

13.3
%

8.2
%

CSM and post-tax CSM information
 ($ millions and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

As at

Dec 31,
2023

Sept 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

Mar 31,
2023

Dec 31,
2022

CSM

$

21,301

$

18,149

$

18,103

$

18,200

$

17,977

Less: CSM for NCI

(861)

(780)

(680)

(733)

(694)

CSM, net of NCI

$

20,440

$

17,369

$

17,423

$

17,467

$

17,283

CER adjustment(1)

380

116

324

(171)

(138)

CSM, net of NCI, CER basis

$

20,820

$

17,485

$

17,747

$

17,296

$

17,145

Post-tax CSM






CSM

$

21,301

$

18,149

$

18,103

$

18,200

$

17,977

Marginal tax rate on CSM

(2,798)

(2,474)

(2,645)

(2,724)

(2,726)

Post-tax CSM

$

18,503

$

15,675

$

15,458

$

15,476

$

15,251

CSM, net of NCI

$

20,440

$

17,369

$

17,423

$

17,467

$

17,283

Marginal tax rate on CSM net of NCI

(2,692)

(2,377)

(2,546)

(2,617)

(2,624)

Post-tax CSM net of NCI

$

17,748

$

14,992

$

14,877

$

14,850

$

14,659

(1)

The impact of reflecting CSM and CSM net of NCI using the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Financial Position in effect for 4Q23.

Adjusted book value

As at

($ millions)

Dec 31,
2023

Sept 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

Mar 31,
2023

Dec 31,
2022

Common shareholders' equity

$

40,379

$

40,747

$

39,047

$

40,715

$

40,216

Post-tax CSM, net of NCI

17,748

14,992

14,877

14,850

14,659

Adjusted book value

$

58,127

$

55,739

$

53,924

$

55,565

$

54,875

New Business
CSM detail, CER Basis
 ($ millions pre-tax, and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

Quarterly Results

Full Year Results


4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23

4Q22

2023

2022

New business CSM, net of NCI








Hong Kong

$

199

$

167

$

191

$

119

$

110

$

676

$
437

Japan

42

29

19

36

28

126

140

Asia Other

173

206

222

146

186

747

732

International High Net Worth




231

197

Mainland China




138

12

Singapore




244

189

Vietnam




87

305

Other Emerging Markets




47

29

Asia

414

402

432

301

324

1,549

1,309

Canada

70

51

57

46

47

224

199

U.S.

142

54

103

95

71

394

387

Total new business CSM net of NCI

626

507

592

442

442

2,167

1,895

Asia NCI

39

46

38

19

-

142

20

Total impact of new insurance business in CSM

$

665

$

553

$

630

$

461

$

442

$
2,309

$
1,915

New business CSM, net of NCI, CER
adjustment (1),(2)






Hong Kong

$


-

$


3

$


3

$


1

$


-

$


7

$

20

Japan

-

(1)

(1)

(3)

(1)

(5)

(10)

Asia Other

-

5

(1)

(3)

2

1

22

International High Net Worth




3

7

Mainland China




-

-

Singapore




2

13

Vietnam




(2)

3

Other Emerging Markets




(2)

(1)

Asia

-

7

1

(5)

1

3

32

Canada

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

U.S.

-

1

1

1

-

3

20

Total new business CSM net of NCI

-

8

2

(4)

1

6

52

Asia NCI

-

-

-

(1)

(1)

(1)

(1)

Total impact of new insurance business in CSM

$


-

$


8

$


2

$

(5)

$


-

$


5

$

51

New business CSM net of NCI, CER basis








Hong Kong

$

199

$

170

$

194

$

120

$

110

$

683

$
457

Japan

42

28

18

33

27

121

130

Asia Other

173

211

221

143

188

748

754

International High Net Worth




234

204

Mainland China




138

12

Singapore




246

202

Vietnam




85

308

Other Emerging Markets




45

28

Asia

414

409

433

296

325

1,552

1,341

Canada

70

51

57

46

47

224

199

U.S.

142

55

104

96

71

397

407

Total new business CSM net of NCI, CER basis

626

515

594

438

443

2,173

1,947

Asia NCI, CER basis

39

46

38

18

(1)

141

19

Total impact of new insurance business in
CSM, CER basis

$

665

$

561

$

632

$

456

$

442

$
2,314

$
1,966

(1)

The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q23.

(2)

New business CSM for Asia Other is reported by country annually, on a full year basis. Other Emerging Markets within Asia Other include Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar.

Reconciliation of Global WAM core earnings to core EBITDA
 ($ millions, pre-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

Quarterly Results

Full Year Results


4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23

4Q22

2023

2022

Global WAM core earnings (post-tax)

$
353

$
361

$
320

$
287

$
274

$
1,321

$ 1,299

Add back taxes, acquisition costs, other expenses and
deferred sales commissions






Core income tax (expenses) recoveries (see above)

55

59

45

45

47

204

222

Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and other
depreciation

45

41

40

40

43

166

154

Amortization of deferred sales commissions

21

19

19

21

25

80

98

Core EBITDA

$
474

$
480

$
424

$
393

$
389

$
1,771

$ 1,773

CER adjustment(1)

-

4

3

1

1

8

51

Core EBITDA, CER basis

$
474

$
484

$
427

$
394

$
390

$
1,779

$ 1,824

(1)

The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q23.

Core EBITDA margin and core revenue


Quarterly Results

Full Year Results

($ millions, unless otherwise stated)

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23

4Q22

2023

2022

Core EBITDA margin








Core EBITDA

$
474

$
480

$
424

$
393

$
389

$
1,771

$ 1,773

Core revenue

$ 1,842

$ 1,783

$ 1,722

$ 1,756

$ 1,646

$
7,103

$ 6,516

Core EBITDA margin

25.7
%

26.9
%

24.6
%

22.4
%

23.6
%

24.9
%

27.2
%

Global WAM core revenue








Other revenue per financial statements

$ 1,719

$ 1,645

$ 1,691

$ 1,691

$ 1,671

$
6,746

$ 6,186

Less: Other revenue in segments other than Global WAM

31

(64)

44

26

26

37

(205)

Other revenue in Global WAM (fee income)

$ 1,688

$ 1,709

$ 1,647

$ 1,665

$ 1,645

$
6,709

$ 6,391

Investment income per financial statements

$ 4,497

$ 4,028

$ 4,135

$ 3,520

$ 4,271

$
16,180

$ 15,204

Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on assets supporting
insurance and investment contract liabilities per financial


statements

2,674

(2,430)

950

1,944

(2,453)

3,138

(13,646)

Total investment income

7,171

1,598

5,085

5,464

1,818

19,318

1,558

Less: Investment income in segments other than Global WAM

6,941

1,578

5,010

5,357

1,672

18,886

1,659

Investment income in Global WAM

$
230

$

20

$

75

$
107

$
146

$

432

$
(101)

Total other revenue and investment income in Global WAM

$ 1,918

$ 1,729

$ 1,722

$ 1,772

$ 1,791

$
7,141

$ 6,290

Less: Total revenue reported in items excluded from core
earnings







Market experience gains (losses)

63

(54)

7

12

55

28

(316)


Revenue related to integration and acquisitions

13

-

(7)

4

90

10

90

Global WAM core revenue

$ 1,842

$ 1,783

$ 1,722

$ 1,756

$ 1,646

$
7,103

$ 6,516

Net income financial measures on a
CER basis
 ($ Canadian millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

Quarterly Results

Full Year Results


4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23

4Q22

2023

2022

Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders:








Asia

$
615

$

84

$
130

$

519

$

315

$
1,348

$

683

Canada

365

290

227

309

(73)

1,191

(503)

U.S.

198

72

183

186

(44)

639

(2,316)

Global WAM

365

318

317

297

401

1,297

1,121

Corporate and Other

116

249

168

95

316

628

(918)

Total net income (loss) attributed to shareholders

1,659

1,013

1,025

1,406

915

5,103

(1,933)

Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions

(99)

(54)

(98)

(52)

(97)

(303)

(260)

Common shareholders' net income (loss)

$
1,560

$
959

$
927

$
1,354

$

818

$
4,800

$ (2,193)

CER adjustment (1)






Asia

$

-

$

2

$

13

$

1

$

19

$

16

$

274

Canada

-

1

1

(2)

(2)

-

78

U.S.

-

-

11

1

(2)

12

(160)

Global WAM

-

4

4

-

(1)

8

16

Corporate and Other

-

(7)

(9)

(1)

(11)

(17)

(86)

Total net income (loss) attributed to shareholders

-

-

20

(1)

3

19

122

Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Common shareholders' net income (loss)

$

-

$

-

$

20

$

(1)

$

3

$

19

$

122

Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, CER basis








Asia

$
615

$

86

$
143

$

520

$

334

$
1,364

$

957

Canada

365

291

228

307

(75)

1,191

(425)

U.S.

198

72

194

187

(46)

651

(2,476)

Global WAM

365

322

321

297

400

1,305

1,137

Corporate and Other

116

242

159

94

305

611

(1,004)

Total net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, CER basis

1,659

1,013

1,045

1,405

918

5,122

(1,811)

Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions, CER basis

(99)

(54)

(98)

(52)

(97)

(303)

(260)

Common shareholders' net income (loss), CER basis

$
1,560

$
959

$
947

$
1,353

$

821

$
4,819

$ (2,071)

Asia net income attributed to shareholders, U.S. dollars








Asia net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, US $(2)

$
452

$

63

$

96

$

384

$

231

$
995

$

516

CER adjustment, US $(1)

-

-

9

(2)

14

7

186

Asia net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, U.S. $, CER basis (1)

$
452

$

63

$
105

$

382

$

245

$
1,002

$

702

(1)

The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q23.

(2)

Asia net income attributed to shareholders (post-tax) in Canadian dollars is translated to U.S. dollars using the U.S. dollar Statement of Income rate for the reporting period.

Transitional net income financial measures on a
CER basis
 ($ Canadian millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

Quarterly Results

Full Year
Results


4Q22

3Q22

2Q22

1Q22

2022

Transitional net income (loss) attributed to shareholders:






Asia

$

493

$

176

$

(227)

$

205

$


647

Canada

120

481

271

326

1,198

U.S.

(106)

314

355

885

1,448

Global WAM

401

287

150

283

1,121

Corporate and Other

320

(481)

(381)

(374)

(916)

Total transitional net income (loss) attributed to shareholders

1,228

777

168

1,325

3,498

Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions

(97)

(51)

(60)

(52)

(260)

Common shareholders' transitional net income (loss)

$
1,131

$

726

$

108

$

1,273

$

3,238

CER adjustment (1)




Asia

$

14

$


32

$


34

$


62

$


142

Canada

(3)

13

7

12

29

U.S.

(2)

16

(4)

58

68

Global WAM

(1)

8

2

8

17

Corporate and Other

(10)

(23)

(22)

(31)

(86)

Total CER adjustment - transitional net income attributed to shareholders

(2)

46

17

109

170

Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions

-

-

-

-

-

Common shareholders' transitional net income (loss)

$

(2)

$


46

$


17

$

109

$


170

Transitional net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, CER basis






Asia

$

507

$

208

$

(193)

$

267

$


789

Canada

117

494

278

338

1,227

U.S.

(108)

330

351

943

1,516

Global WAM

400

295

152

291

1,138

Corporate and Other

310

(504)

(403)

(405)

(1,002)

Total transitional net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, CER basis

1,226

823

185

1,434

3,668

Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions, CER basis

(97)

(51)

(60)

(52)

(260)

Common shareholders' net income (loss), CER basis

$
1,129

$

772

$

125

$

1,382

$

3,408

Asia transitional net income attributed to shareholders, U.S. dollars






Asia transitional net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, US $(2)

$

363

$

134

$

(177)

$

161

$


481

CER adjustment, US $(1)

9

19

35

35

98

Asia transitional net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, U.S. $, CER
basis (1)

$

372

$

153

$

(142)

$

196

$


579

(1)

The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q23.

(2)

Asia transitional net income attributed to shareholders (post-tax) in Canadian dollars is translated to U.S. dollars using the U.S. dollar Statement of Income rate for the reporting period.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

From time to time, Manulife makes written and/or oral forward-looking statements, including in this document. In addition, our representatives
may
make
forward-looking
statements
orally
to
analysts,
investors,
the
media
and
others. All
such
statements
are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of Canadian provincial
securities laws and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the closing of the reinsurance transaction in respect of certain legacy blocks, the closing of the acquisition of
CQS,
and
also
relate
to,
among
other things,
our
objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such
as
"may", "will",
"could",
"should", "would",
"likely",
"suspect",
"outlook",
"expect",
"intend", "estimate",
"anticipate",
"believe", "plan",
"forecast",
"objective",
"seek", "aim",
"continue",
"goal", "restore",
"embark"
and
"endeavour"
(or
the
negative thereof)
and words and expressions of similar import, and include statements concerning possible or assumed future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and they should not be interpreted as confirming market or analysts' expectations in any way.

Certain
material factors
or
assumptions
are
applied
in
making
forward-looking
statements
and
actual results
may
differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (including but not limited to the performance, volatility and correlation
of equity markets, interest rates, credit and swap spreads, inflation rates, currency rates, investment losses and defaults, market liquidity and creditworthiness of guarantors, reinsurers and counterparties); the ongoing prevalence of COVID-19, including any variants, as well as actions that have been, or may be taken by governmental authorities in response to COVID-19, including the impacts of any variants; changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting standards applicable in any of the territories in which we operate; changes in regulatory capital requirements; our ability to obtain premium rate increases on in-force policies; our ability to execute strategic plans and changes to strategic plans; downgrades in our financial strength or credit ratings; our ability to maintain our reputation; impairments of goodwill or intangible assets or the establishment of provisions against future tax
assets; the accuracy of estimates relating to morbidity, mortality and policyholder behaviour; the accuracy of other estimates used in applying accounting policies, actuarial methods and embedded value methods; our ability to implement effective hedging strategies and unforeseen consequences arising from such strategies; our ability to source appropriate assets to back our long-dated
liabilities;
level
of competition and
consolidation; our
ability to
market
and
distribute products through
current and future
distribution channels; unforeseen
liabilities or
asset
impairments arising from acquisitions
and
dispositions of
businesses; the realization of losses arising from the sale of investments classified fair value through other comprehensive income; our liquidity, including the availability of financing to satisfy existing financial liabilities on expected maturity dates when required; obligations
to
pledge
additional
collateral;
the
availability
of
letters
of
credit
to
provide
capital management
flexibility; accuracy
of information received from counterparties and the ability of counterparties to meet their obligations; the availability, affordability and adequacy of reinsurance; legal and regulatory proceedings, including tax audits, tax litigation or similar proceedings; our ability to adapt products and services to the changing market; our ability to attract and retain key executives, employees and agents; the appropriate use and interpretation of complex models or deficiencies in models used; political, legal, operational
and other risks associated with our non-North American operations; geopolitical uncertainty, including international conflicts; acquisitions and our ability to complete acquisitions including the availability of equity and debt financing for this purpose; the disruption of or changes to key elements of the Company's or public infrastructure systems; environmental concerns, including climate change; our ability to protect our intellectual property and exposure to claims of infringement; our inability to withdraw cash from subsidiaries; and the timing to close the reinsurance transactions and CQS transaction described in this document.

Additional information about material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in our 2023 Management's Discussion and Analysis under "Risk Management and Risk Factors" and "Critical Actuarial and Accounting Policies" and in the "Risk Management" note to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as elsewhere in our filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

The forward-looking statements in this document are, unless otherwise indicated, stated as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding our financial position and results of operations, our future operations, as well as our objectives and strategic priorities, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

