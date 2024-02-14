Chord Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CHRD ) ("Chord" or the "Company") plans to announce its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial and operating results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 after market close. The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Central.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:

Date: Thursday, February 22, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. Central

Live Webcast:



To join the conference call by phone without operator assistance (including sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question), you may register and enter your phone number at to receive an instant automated call back. You will be immediately placed into the call.

You may also use the following dial-in information to join the conference call by phone with operator assistance:

Dial-in: 888-664-6383

Intl. Dial-in: 1-617-892-4906

Conference ID: 37106598

Website:



A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, February 29, 2024 by dialing:

Replay dial-in: 1-888-390-0541

Intl. replay: 1-617-849-9026

Replay access: 106598 #

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at .

Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

February 27, 2024 J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

February 28, 2024 Scotiabank Energy & Power Conference

March 07, 2024 Morgan Stanley Energy & Power Conference

March 18, 2024 Piper Sandler Energy Conference

About Chord Energy Corp.

Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Contact:

Chord Energy Corporation

Danny Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Lou, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Bob Bakanauskas, Managing Director, Investor Relations

(281) 404-9600

ir@chordenergy. com

