Chord Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CHRD ) ("Chord" or the "Company") plans to announce its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial and operating results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 after market close. The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Central.
Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:
February 27, 2024 J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference
February 28, 2024 Scotiabank Energy & Power Conference
March 07, 2024 Morgan Stanley Energy & Power Conference
March 18, 2024 Piper Sandler Energy Conference
About Chord Energy Corp.
Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .
