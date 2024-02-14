(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Materials Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Electronic Materials Market was valued at USD 65.7 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.4% through 2028.

These materials, essential building blocks of electronic components, encompass semiconductors, conductive polymers, dielectric materials, and substrates. The proliferation of smartphones, tablets, wearable devices, and IoT applications has significantly fueled the demand for these materials.

Moreover, emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and electric vehicles are contributing to the market's expansion. The ever-increasing need for miniaturization and high-performance electronic products is propelling research and development efforts, enhancing the quality and functionality of electronic materials.

Additionally, environmental concerns are driving the development of eco-friendly materials, further shaping the market landscape. Major players are investing in research and collaborations to innovate and meet the evolving demands of the electronics industry, thereby ensuring the market's continuous growth. As a result, the Global Electronic Materials Market is poised for significant expansion, offering lucrative opportunities for businesses in the electronic materials sector.

Key Market Drivers



Rapid Technological Advancements

Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Emerging Applications in Healthcare

Growing Demand for Renewable Energy Systems Integration in Smart Home and IoT Applications

Key Market Challenges



Quality Control and Counterfeit Products

Supply Chain Disruptions

Environmental Sustainability

Technological Obsolescence Intellectual Property Protection

Key Market Trends



Advancements in Semiconductor Materials

Emerging Applications in Renewable Energy

Rise of Internet of Things (IoT)

Increasing Emphasis on Miniaturization Expansion of Online Distribution Channels

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Electronic Materials Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Electronic Materials Market, By Application:



Silicon Wafers

PCB Laminates

Specialty Gases

Wet Chemicals

Photoresist Chemicals Others

Electronic Materials Market, By End-Use:



Semiconductors {Integrated Circuits and Printed Circuit Boards} Others

Electronic Materials Market, By Region:



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Belgium

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Indonesia

Vietnam

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Peru

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey Israel

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Electronic Materials Market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Dow Inc.

BASF SE

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

JSR Corporation

Tokyo Electron Limited

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Covestro AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Wacker Chemie AG

