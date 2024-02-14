(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Materials Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Global Electronic Materials Market was valued at USD 65.7 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.4% through 2028.
These materials, essential building blocks of electronic components, encompass semiconductors, conductive polymers, dielectric materials, and substrates. The proliferation of smartphones, tablets, wearable devices, and IoT applications has significantly fueled the demand for these materials.
Moreover, emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and electric vehicles are contributing to the market's expansion. The ever-increasing need for miniaturization and high-performance electronic products is propelling research and development efforts, enhancing the quality and functionality of electronic materials.
Additionally, environmental concerns are driving the development of eco-friendly materials, further shaping the market landscape. Major players are investing in research and collaborations to innovate and meet the evolving demands of the electronics industry, thereby ensuring the market's continuous growth. As a result, the Global Electronic Materials Market is poised for significant expansion, offering lucrative opportunities for businesses in the electronic materials sector.
Key Market Drivers
Rapid Technological Advancements Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles Emerging Applications in Healthcare Growing Demand for Renewable Energy Systems Integration in Smart Home and IoT Applications
Key Market Challenges
Quality Control and Counterfeit Products Supply Chain Disruptions Environmental Sustainability Technological Obsolescence Intellectual Property Protection
Key Market Trends
Advancements in Semiconductor Materials Emerging Applications in Renewable Energy Rise of Internet of Things (IoT) Increasing Emphasis on Miniaturization Expansion of Online Distribution Channels
Report Scope:
In this report, the Global Electronic Materials Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Electronic Materials Market, By Application:
Silicon Wafers PCB Laminates Specialty Gases Wet Chemicals Photoresist Chemicals Others
Electronic Materials Market, By End-Use:
Semiconductors {Integrated Circuits and Printed Circuit Boards} Others
Electronic Materials Market, By Region:
North America United States Canada Mexico Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain Belgium Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Indonesia Vietnam South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Chile Peru Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey Israel
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Electronic Materials Market.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Dow Inc. BASF SE Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. LG Chem Ltd. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. JSR Corporation Tokyo Electron Limited Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Covestro AG Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Wacker Chemie AG
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Electronic Materials Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN14022024004107003653ID1107853713
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.