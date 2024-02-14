Europe Activated Carbon Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast, 2018-2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Activated Carbon Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Europe Activated Carbon Market was valued at USD 3.82 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.38% through 2028.



The activated carbon market in Europe is witnessing substantial growth, driven by increasing awareness of environmental concerns, stringent regulations on air and water quality, and the expanding applications of activated carbon in various industries. Activated carbon, a highly porous carbonaceous material with an extensive internal surface area, is widely used for adsorption and purification purposes in several industries. Its ability to remove contaminants from air, water, and gases makes it a crucial component in environmental protection, water treatment, and various industrial processes.

Stringent regulations imposed by European governments and the European Union (EU) on air and water quality, emission control, and waste management have created a significant demand for activated carbon in pollution control applications. The need for safe drinking water and the treatment of wastewater in compliance with regulatory standards are driving the use of activated carbon in water treatment plants, which is a major driver for the market.

The increasing awareness of indoor air quality and the need for removing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and odors in commercial and residential buildings have fueled the use of activated carbon in air purification systems. The pharmaceutical and medical industries are adopting activated carbon for drug purification, kidney dialysis, and the treatment of poisonings, contributing to market growth.

Activated carbon prices can be subject to fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, especially coal and coconut shells, affecting manufacturers and end-users alike. Sustainability concerns and the need for responsibly sourced raw materials have created challenges for the activated carbon industry.

Eastern European countries are witnessing increased demand for activated carbon, presenting untapped market opportunities for industry players. Tailoring activated carbon products to meet specific industry needs, such as food and beverage, automotive, and pharmaceuticals, can lead to new growth avenues.

The adoption of regeneration and recycling processes for activated carbon is gaining momentum, offering sustainable alternatives, and reducing operational costs. The development of bio-based activated carbon, derived from sustainable sources such as agricultural waste, is an emerging trend aligning with eco-friendly initiatives.

The incorporation of nanotechnology into activated carbon production is enhancing its adsorption capacity and effectiveness in various applications. The use of digital technologies for monitoring and optimizing activated carbon usage in industrial processes is on the rise, leading to improved efficiency and cost savings.

The Europe activated carbon market is experiencing robust growth, primarily driven by environmental regulations, water treatment needs, air purification demands, and expanding industrial applications. Challenges related to price volatility and sustainable sourcing are being addressed through innovations in material sourcing and production processes.

Emerging trends such as regeneration and recycling, bio-based activated carbon, nanotechnology integration, and digitalization are shaping the future of the industry. To capitalize on these opportunities, industry stakeholders should focus on sustainable practices, customization, and the development of advanced activated carbon products to meet the evolving needs of various sectors. As the importance of environmental protection and pollution control continues to rise, activated carbon is poised to play a pivotal role in addressing these challenges across Europe.

