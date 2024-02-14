Democrats Eyeing Workaround As House Speaker Blocks Vote On Ukraine Aid Bill

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Feb 15 (IANS) House Democrats are working hard to force a vote on the $95 billion foreign aid bill despite fierce opposition from House Speaker Mike Johnson to the legislation.

The bill was passed in the Senate on Tuesday.

Democrats are planning to use the rare procedural move known as a discharge petition, which would require at least 218 signatures – including at least some Republicans – to bring the legislation up for a vote, media reports said.

The aid package, to help Ukraine and Israel with military aid and humanitarian help for Palestinians trapped in the conflict zone in Gaza, would appropriate $60 billion to support Ukraine, which has been battling Russia since February 2022. It would also send $14 billion in military assistance to Israel, $9 billion in humanitarian assistance to Gaza and elsewhere, and nearly $5 billion to defend Taiwan.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries sent a letter to his fellow Democrats on Tuesday saying the caucus would "use every available legislative tool" to advance the bill and called upon "traditional Republicans" to come to the aid of the party.

The Democratic leader told a press conference that he is convinced there are at least 300 votes in the House to pass the foreign aid bill, including an "overwhelming majority" of Democrats.

"It's not too much to ask in America's national security that we get an up or down vote and let the House of Representatives actually work its will," Jeffries said.

